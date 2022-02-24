FIFA 22 Silver Stars Promotion Apparently Leaked

In Lost Ark, the Song of Valor is one of the first songs players pick up early on in the game. Songs in Lost Ark are useful items that can have different effects. While others can be used to travel to various locations, The Song of Valor is one of those used to increase a player's Rapport with some NPCs. There are also some songs that can reveal hidden things within the game, such as the Song of Resonance. Now that players understand what its purpose is, here's a breakdown of how to get the Song of Valor in Lost Ark.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO