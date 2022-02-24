ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA

FIFA 22 Silver Stars Promotion Apparently Leaked

By Michael Grullon
dbltap.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe next upcoming promotion in FIFA 22 has reportedly been leaked, and for one of the first time in Ultimate Team, we will apparently have a promo based on all Silver cards. The Silver Stars promotion has been leaked over the past few days by leakers, including well known FUT leaker...

www.dbltap.com

Comments / 0

Related
dbltap.com

Obtaining the Shiny Charm in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

We've put together a guide on how to acquire the Shiny Charm in Pokemon Legends: Arceus. The Shiny Charm, introduced in Pokemon Black II and White II, is a highly sought out key item. It increases the chance of you encountering a Shiny Pokemon. Shiny Pokemon are rare versions of Pokemon that you encounter throughout the game. They are difficult to find and catch, but the Shiny Charm increases your chances of doing so.
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

New Overwatch 2 Heroes, Beta Dates Apparently Revealed in Leak

The Overwatch 2 leak trail continues to intensify, as a recently published forum post is now circulating around the community suggesting details regarding three new heroes and two beta tests for the highly-anticipated title will soon be revealed. Last month, another supposed leak seemed to reveal that the third week...
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

League of Legends Season 12 Caitlyn Build: What Items to Use

Players are looking for the best items to use in League of Legends Season 12 for Caitlyn's build. Caitlyn is Piltover's finest sheriff that is typically played in the bot lane. As an AD carry, she shreds her enemies with her long range attacks. She is powerful early game and quite frustrating to play against.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Silver Stars#Ea#Video Game#Ultimate Team#Futsheriff#Sbc#Promo Silver
Ars Technica

In leaked comments, EA says FIFA license is holding back soccer game design

We've known for months that EA has been questioning the value of its nearly three-decade-long relationship with FIFA, the international soccer governing body whose name has become synonymous with an ultra-popular video game series. Now, though, newly leaked statements attributed to EA CEO Andrew Wilson detail how "ironically, the FIFA license has actually been an impediment" to some of the ways EA wants to "grow the franchise."
FIFA
dbltap.com

How Big is the Witch Queen Update?

How big is Destiny 2's Witch Queen update? The upcoming expansion is looking to do quite a big of expanding for Destiny 2, adding campaign updates, new raids, new Exotics, a host of new weapons, an entirely new weapon type, and changes to the Gambit game mode and the Void subclasses. With all that new content coming in, players are rightfully worried about the size of the install. Here's what you need to know about the storage requirements for the Witch Queen update.
VIDEO GAMES
Yardbarker

Poland FA urge FIFA to make decision on World Cup playoff vs. Russia

As part of Friday's official UEFA decision to move this year's Champions League final from Saint Petersburg to Paris following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the European governing body announced "that Russian and Ukrainian clubs and national teams competing in UEFA competitions will be required to play their home matches at neutral venues until further notice."
UEFA
The Verge

EA CEO explains why company may ditch FIFA branding in leaked staff comments

In newly-leaked comments, EA CEO Andrew Wilson has explained why the company is considering ending its licensing deal with FIFA. The comments come after EA publicly announced in October it was reviewing its agreement with FIFA, and considering renaming the title of its popular soccer franchise. The comments, which are the CEO’s most candid remarks yet, were made in a company meeting last November and made public in a report from VGC this week.
FIFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
FIFA
NewsBreak
Sports
dbltap.com

Lost Ark Song of Valor: How to Get

In Lost Ark, the Song of Valor is one of the first songs players pick up early on in the game. Songs in Lost Ark are useful items that can have different effects. While others can be used to travel to various locations, The Song of Valor is one of those used to increase a player's Rapport with some NPCs. There are also some songs that can reveal hidden things within the game, such as the Song of Resonance. Now that players understand what its purpose is, here's a breakdown of how to get the Song of Valor in Lost Ark.
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

PC Games Pass February 2022 Mid Update

3. Roboquest - Februrary 22. This FPS game set in a future world of deadly robots can be played solo or in co-op. "Build a civilization that will stand the test of time and take the galaxy by storm in the largest space 4X strategy game ever. Choose from dozens of unique races and make a name for yourself through diplomacy, espionage, technological advances, and much more."
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

Warzone and Vanguard Season 2 Combat Pack: How to Get

The Warzone and Vanguard Season 2 Combat Pack dropped Wednesday, giving PlayStation Plus members an exclusive set of in-game items to claim for free. Starting Feb. 23, PS Plus members can get the free "Beach Bum" in-game bundle to celebrate the Season Two launch of Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific and Vanguard. Here's how to claim it and what's included.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Paul Pogba FIFA 22: How to Complete the Flashback Silver Stars SBC

Paul Pogba is FIFA 22's latest Flashback Silver Stars card recipient, and players can unlock this new card by completing a simple Squad Building Challenge. Pogba is widely regarded as one of the best center defending midfielders in soccer, and this card takes him back nearly a full decade to his time on Piemonte Calcio, in Serie A. Here's how to unlock it.
FIFA
DBLTAP

Anthony Elanga FIFA 22: How to Complete the Silver Stars SBC

Anthony Elanga's new FIFA 22 Silver Stars card takes the left midfielder's pace to incredible heights, giving him a huge advantage over many of the other available silver cards at this position — or any other position, for that matter. Here's how you can unlock the card for yourself by completing Squad Building Challenges.
PREMIER LEAGUE
dbltap.com

Shadowlands 9.2 Tank Rankings: Mythic+ and Raiding

Wondering where Tanks rank in Shadowlands 9.2 for Mythic+ and Raiding? Here's what you need to know. Tanks are the backbone of any raid team or Mythic+ group, where the player can make or break the instance. From mitigating damage to holding threat, tanks have an important job no matter the content. Impakt, raid leader for BDGG, recommends always taking the better player, rather than the better class.
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

Gone Astray in the Icelands: How to Complete Pokémon Legends Arceus Request

Gone Astray...in the Icelands is the 86th Request in Pokémon Legends: Arceus. It sends players out to find Zeke, who is lost somewhere in the Alabaster Icelands — immediately after he just asked them to help find his sister Wanda for the nth time. Here's how to complete the Request, from picking it up to completion.
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

Horizon Forbidden West Server Status: How to Check

Horizon Forbidden West's server status is going to get a lot of traffic in the first couple of weeks. With the new release of Horizon Forbidden West, some players have already been facing some problems in the game. Horizon Forbidden West Server Status: How to Check. The servers in Horizon...
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

How to Highlight Enemy Tracks in Horizon Forbidden West

Horizon Forbidden West takes players through amazing landscapes and highlighting enemy tracks can be useful to many. Here's a guide on how to highlight enemy tracks in Horizon Forbidden West. The game's protagonist Aloy, wears a small device on her face that displays useful information like enemy tracks. When players...
VIDEO GAMES
SPORTbible

'Blood, Sweat And PACE…' KSI's Epic Journey With Ivory Coast In Race To Division One Was Peak FIFA 12 Content

Long before his music was topping the UK charts or even before he crossed into the world of boxing, KSI found fame and success on YouTube. KSI, real name Olajide Olatunji, has amassed a staggering 23.7m subscribers on YouTube to date, a remarkable feat after starting his channel back in 2009. The YouTuber-turned-rapper’s ticket to stardom was punched through his videos around EA Sports’ fan-favourite FIFA franchise. While KSI’s polarising YouTube content was sometimes deemed ‘offensive,’ caused shock value (unnecessarily at times, to be fair) and landed the British star in hot water, there’s no denying his beloved ‘Race to Division One’ series on FIFA 12 catapulted him into another stratosphere when it came to FIFA gaming content on YouTube. Sure, many teams helped him on his highs and lows in reaching the elusive Division 1 back in the day, but the main one that stood out, of course, was none other than the Ivory Coast.
FIFA
dbltap.com

Where to Find Bristlebacks in Horizon Forbidden West

To find Brinstlebacks in Horizon Forbidden West, players must first venture to The Daunt and pick up the quest there. The Bristlebacks is a two-part side quest, which starts as a part of the To the Brink questline. Take note, players must complete both The Embassy and the Death's Door quest lines before the Bristlebacks quest can be accepted.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy