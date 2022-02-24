ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston’s outdoor dining program is back for the summer. Here’s how to apply.

By Susannah Sudborough
 1 day ago

Some of the requirements for outdoor dining have changed this year.

Outdoor diners on Newbury Street in 2021. Outdoor dining will return to Boston this summer. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu announced Thursday that Boston’s Outdoor Dining Pilot Program is coming back this summer, and encouraged restaurants to apply.

The Outdoor Dining Program is a citywide initiative that allows restaurants to use expanded public spaces for outdoor dining. Applications for the 2022 program are now open, and interested restaurants can apply here.

Applications will be accepted on a rolling basis, the Mayor’s Office said, and restaurants that participated in the 2021 outdoor dining program must re-apply for 2022.

“For the past two years, we’ve seen how outdoor dining activates public spaces, helps small businesses, and creates connected communities for everyone,” Mayor Wu said in a news release.

“I’m excited to bring outdoor dining back this spring to support our small businesses and continue to make public spaces more accessible and enjoyable for residents, business owners, and visitors across our neighborhoods.”

Some of the guidelines for outdoor dining have changed since last year. Sunday through Thursday, outdoor dining must end at 9:30 p.m., with all customers gone by 10 p.m. On Friday and Saturday, outdoor dining can stay open until 10:30 p.m., and customers must be gone by 11 p.m.

Additionally, the city has issued updated barrier safety requirements, updated fire safety guidance, new insurance requirements, and restaurants now must have an evacuation plan.

The 2022 Outdoor Dining Pilot Program season will begin Friday, April 1, except in the North End. The North End is undergoing a community review of the outdoor dining program, as special considerations are needed due to the density of the restaurants in the neighborhood, the Mayor’s Office said.

Regardless, North End restaurants can still submit an application while waiting for follow-up information from the city on how the program will work in the neighborhood.

Businesses that would like help applying for the program can sign up for one of the Zoom training sessions the Mayor’s Office is holding. You must register for the session ahead of time to be able to attend.

Boston

