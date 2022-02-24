ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Founders of crypto exchange BitMEX plead guilty to bank secrecy act violations

By Luc Cohen, Jody Godoy
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yB2cN_0eOLa7Jy00

NEW YORK, Feb 24 (Reuters) - The founders of cryptocurrency exchange BitMEX pleaded guilty to violating the bank secrecy act by failing to establish an anti-money laundering program, the U.S. Attorney's Office in Manhattan said on Thursday.

Arthur Hayes and Benjamin Delo, who founded BitMEX in 2014, each agreed to pay a $10 million fine under the terms of their plea agreement, according to the U.S. Attorney's office.

"They allowed BitMEX to operate as a platform in the shadows of the financial markets," Damian Williams, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, said in a statement, adding that his office was committed to continuing "the investigation and prosecution of money laundering in the cryptocurrency sector."

A spokesperson for Delo said on Thursday that he regrets the platform's lack of an adequate customer identification program.

"This firmly draws a line under the matter. Ben looks forward to focusing his time and energy on his philanthropy," the spokesperson said.

A spokesperson for Hayes said that he "accepts responsibility for his actions and looks forward to the time when he can put this matter behind him."

The pair were charged alongside co-founder Samuel Reed and employee Gregory Dwyer in October of 2020 with failing to implement a "know your customer" requirement required by federal law. Prosecutors said at the time that BitMEX made itself a "vehicle" for money laundering and sanctions violations.

Reed and Dwyer have pleaded not guilty.

Attorneys for Reed did not immediately reply to a request for comment on Thursday. An attorney for Dwyer declined to comment.

In August of 2021, BitMEX agreed to pay up to $100 million to settle separate charges for unlawfully accepting customer funds to trade cryptocurrency when it was not registered to do so, as well as failure to conduct customer due diligence. read more

Reporting by Luc Cohen and Jody Godoy in New York; editing by Diane Craft

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
KTEN.com

Mexican man pleads guilty to acting as a Russian agent in the US

A Mexican national arrested by US authorities in 2020 and accused of assisting Russian intelligence pleaded guilty Tuesday to one charge of acting as an agent of a foreign government in the United States, according to court documents. The government alleged that Hector Alejandro Cabrera Fuentes, 36, who lived in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WREG

Former assistant DA pleads guilty to federal charge

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A former assistant district attorney in Memphis admitted her role in illegally providing a local attorney with traffic accident reports, United States Attorney Joseph C. Murphy, Jr. announced in a release. Glenda Adams, 49, pleaded guilty Wednesday to conspiracy to violate the federal statute known as the Travel Act. According to information […]
MEMPHIS, TN
The Independent

Gaetz friend asks for sentencing delay as he works with feds

A former Florida tax collector whose arrest led to a federal probe into U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz wants a judge to delay his sentencing scheduled for next month for yet another time as he continues to cooperate with federal prosecutors.Joel Greenberg s attorney on Friday asked a federal judge in Orlando Florida, to allow him to file a motion seeking a delay in the sentencing hearing currently scheduled for March 29. U.S. District Judge Gregory Presnell previously granted two delays.In court papers, Greenberg's attorney said his client had been cooperating with federal prosecutors in Orlando and Washington in...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
YourCentralValley.com

How 2 inmates helped steal millions from CA unemployment, DOJ alleges

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Two state inmates, along with six other defendants, are all facing charges of fraudulently filing over $25 million worth of state unemployment claims, according to the federal Department of Justice. The statement released on Friday details that the group made fraudulent claims to California’s Employment Development Department (EDD) at the height […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
AL.com

Former Alabama prison lieutenant sentenced to 9 years for failing to stop inmate beating

A former Alabama corrections lieutenant has been sentenced to federal prison for failing to stop an officer under his command from assaulting a prison inmate. Willie M. Burks III was convicted last year in connection with the Feb. 16, 2019, incident at the Elmore Correctional Facility. On Friday, he was sentenced to nine years in prison with two years of supervised release to follow, according to U.S. Department of Justice officials and the Middle District of Alabama U.S. Attorney’s Office.
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bitmex#Cryptocurrency#Bank Secrecy Act#Anti Money Laundering
CBS San Francisco

Inmate Pleads Guilty In $25 Million Rip-Off Of State Unemployment COVID Benefits

FRESNO (CBS SF) — A 31-year-old Kern Valley State Prison inmate pleaded guilty Tuesday to conspiracy and aggravated identity theft charges for his role in a $25 million unemployment insurance fraud scheme during the COVID-19 pandemic. U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced that Daryol Richmond now faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for the conspiracy charge. He also faces a mandatory, additional two years in prison for the aggravated identity theft charge. Richmond was one of eight defendants charged last week in the scheme to make fraudulent unemployment insurance claims in the identities of inmates, minor...
FRESNO, CA
WTAJ

40 years possible in Philipsburg woman’s drug plea

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Philipsburg woman decided to plead guilty in federal court to violating federal narcotics laws and could see up to 40 years in prison. Miranda Williams, 28, pleaded guilty to a lesser included offense before Senior United States District Judge Kim R. Gibson. Williams’ plea was in connection with a conspiracy […]
PHILIPSBURG, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Philanthropy
GV Wire

Fresno County MS-13 Gang Member Gets 10 Years in Prison

More than three years after his headline-making arrest, a Mendota MS-13 gang leader is headed to federal prison for 10 years and a month. Denis Barrera-Palma, 27, received his sentence Tuesday at the federal courthouse in downtown Fresno. He pleaded guilty to assault with a deadly weapon and drug trafficking...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
BET

Jamaican Police Officer Arrested After Allegedly Attempting To Smuggle Cocaine Into U.S. – Inside Her Body

A Jamaican police officer is accused of smuggling cocaine into the United States by using her body in a dangerous way. According to CBS Miami, 42-year-old Shelian Cerine Allen allegedly imported cocaine into the U.S. with the intent to distribute it. Authorities say Allen arrived at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on a flight from Montego Bay, Jamaica. Upon inspection, U.S. Customs and Border Protection found a package of cocaine inside her private area and a package of cocaine inside her bra.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Laredo Morning Times

Husband jailed, wife freed in alleged laundering of $3.6 billion in hacked bitcoin funds

A U.S. judge on Monday jailed a New York husband but set free his wife as they await trial on charges alleging they tried to launder $3.6 billion in stolen bitcoin. During a detention hearing Monday in Washington, the judge cited searches of the couple's apartment and office that yielded $40,000 in cash, more than 50 electronic devices and bitcoin wallets, hollowed-out books and a bag marked "Burner Phone."
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

Reuters

330K+
Followers
288K+
Post
152M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy