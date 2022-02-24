Sheriff’s office offering reward for help identifying truck involved in high-speed pursuit

PREBLE COUNTY — The Preble County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help identifying a truck involved in a high-speed pursuit that started in Lewisburg and ended in Darke County.

The truck is described as a black Chevy with a maroon or red tailgate. The rear window appears to have a white decal, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office says there is a $500.00 reward for the person whose information leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspect.

The suspect could possibly be from the Darke County area, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Preble County Sheriff’s Office to speak with Captain Shane Hatfield at 937 456-6262 or 937-733-3701.

©2022 Cox Media Group