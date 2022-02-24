ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Preble County, OH

Sheriff’s office offering reward for help identifying truck involved in high-speed pursuit

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ey952_0eOLa2uL00
Sheriff’s office offering reward for help identifying truck involved in high-speed pursuit

PREBLE COUNTY — The Preble County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help identifying a truck involved in a high-speed pursuit that started in Lewisburg and ended in Darke County.

The truck is described as a black Chevy with a maroon or red tailgate. The rear window appears to have a white decal, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office says there is a $500.00 reward for the person whose information leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspect.

The suspect could possibly be from the Darke County area, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Preble County Sheriff’s Office to speak with Captain Shane Hatfield at 937 456-6262 or 937-733-3701.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

Related
WHIO Dayton

K9 Daphne retires from Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office after six years of service

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office announced that after six years of service, K9 Daphne is retiring. K9 Daphne is a German import that is certified in patrol work and explosives detection and has been with the sheriff’s office since February of 2016 after being donated by Mountain Protective Services, according to a social media post.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

1 dead, 1 seriously injured in Butler County accident

BUTLER COUNTY — Troopers from the Hamilton post of Ohio State Highway Patrol are investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash that occurred on Interstate 75 in Butler County. According to a release, 64-year-old William Fraizer of West Chester, Ohio was southbound on I-75 near Tylersville Road when another vehicle changed lanes improperly.
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lewisburg, OH
Preble County, OH
Crime & Safety
County
Preble County, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
County
Darke County, OH
Darke County, OH
Crime & Safety
WHIO Dayton

Juvenile injured in Dayton crash

DAYTON — A juvenile was injured in an accident on West Third Street in Dayton. Crews were dispatched to an accident with someone possibly trapped in their car just before 7 p.m. Friday. Montgomery County Dispatch told us that a medic left the scene and went to Dayton Children’s...
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Man accused of stealing $1 million worth of COVID-19 tests

SANTA ANA, Calif. — Police are asking for the public’s help finding a man accused of stealing more than $1 million worth of COVID-19 tests. Authorities said Carlitos Peralta worked as the warehouse manager for Covid Clinic in Santa Ana. The business has seven warehouses nationwide where COVID-19 tests are stored for shipping to clinics, pop-up testing sites, schools, hotels and other customers, officials said.
SANTA ANA, CA
WHIO Dayton

1 taken to hospital after crash in Dayton

DAYTON — Medics transported one person to the hospital after a crash in Dayton early Saturday morning. According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, crews responded to the cross of East Third Street and South Garfield Street around 4:43 a.m. >>1 dead, 1 seriously injured in Butler County accident. When...
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Authorities seize nearly $3M worth of meth in onion shipment

SAN DIEGO — (AP) — Authorities seized nearly $3 million worth of methamphetamine, hidden among a shipment of onions, during a tractor-trailer's inspection at federal facility in San Diego, officials announced Friday. A K-9 unit for the U.S. Customs and Border Protection alerted to the trailer's shipment of...
SAN DIEGO, CA
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
61K+
Followers
89K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy