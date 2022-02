Top247 Offensive Tackle Isaiah Robinsonis a player that is trending in the right direction. Ranking as the No. 100 overall player and the No. 10 tackle, you see the work that he has put in showing up on film. The growth that you see from his sophomore to junior year has been very good. With his recruitment continuing to pick up steam, you see the likes of Miami, Texas, Oklahoma, TCU, Florida State and Nebraska.

NFL ・ 2 HOURS AGO