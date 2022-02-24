ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suspect Stabbed Person, Intentionally Ran Over Another At Edgewater Park Wawa: Police

By CBS3 Staff
 2 days ago

EDGEWATER PARK, N.J. (CBS) — Edgewater Park Township Police are searching for this man. They say he stabbed someone outside a Wawa during a fight and intentionally ran over a second person with his car.

It happened on Route 130 early Sunday morning.

Police say the suspect was driving a Buick Regal with a Pennsylvania license plate.

There is no word on the condition of the victims.

Call police if you recognize the suspect.

Bullet Strikes Window At Police Department’s Internal Affairs Bureau In Northeast Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are investigating after shots were fired outside the Internal Affairs Headquarters in Northeast Philadelphia. One of the bullets came through a cafeteria window. The shooting happened on Dungan Road shortly before 11 p.m. on Friday. Police say someone shot at a woman and a bullet went through the window and hit a wall. Investigators say luckily nobody was hurt. No arrests have been made. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
Officials Identify Both Victims In Fatal Bucks County Small Plane Crash

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — The Bucks County Coroner’s Office has identified both victims killed in the single-engine plane crash that occurred on Thursday evening in Perkasie. Alfred George Piranian, 74, from Chalfont, Pennsylvania, and Brian Filippini, 55, of Philadelphia both died in the crash. Officials say they’ve notified their next of kin. The incident remains under investigation by the FAA, NTSB, and the Hilltown Township Police Department.
Police Release New Surveillance Video Of West Philadelphia Shooting From October 2021

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police have released new surveillance video in a shooting that injured a man last October. The shooting happened near 59th and Filbert Streets in West Philadelphia. On Oct. 8, 2021, around 1:30 a.m., the department said the victim was in a car when the suspect, who was riding a bicycle, rode up and shot him. The man was shot in the face but survived. Anyone with information should call Philadelphia police. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
Suspects Abduct Woman From Logan Store At Gunpoint, Force Her To Withdraw Money From Rivers Casino: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are looking for two men after they reportedly shot at two people, abducted a woman from a Logan store, and forced that woman to try and withdraw money from a casino. This happened Wednesday night, starting at a store in the 4900 block of North Broad Street. According to the department, a 21-year-old man and a woman, 24, were inside the store near Rockland Street. When the man left the store, one of the suspects approached him and pulled a gun. That suspect took his car keys. The second suspect went inside the store and forced the woman to take cash from an ATM, threatening her with a gun. A suspect fired three shots at the male victim, who was uninjured. The suspects then grabbed the woman and took off in an unknown vehicle. The department said officers learned the woman was trying to withdraw $3,000 from Rivers Casino on North Delaware Avenue. When police arrived, a suspect and the victim got out of a Honda and went inside the casino. The other suspect tried to ditch the gun. Both suspects ran when casino security tried to intervene. Anyone with information should contact police.
2 Killed In Fiery Small Plane Crash In Residential Neighborhood In Perkasie

PERKASIE, Pa. (CBS) — Officials are investigating a deadly small plane crash in Bucks County Thursday evening. The plane went down at Victoria and Brittany Lanes in Perkasie. Two people on board the plane at the time were killed. People CBS3 spoke with say it’s a miracle no residents or homes were seriously damaged. “Right smack above my head and the thing that came to my mind is he’s going to land on my house,” Catherine Lapat said. Police confirm 2 people were killed when this plane crashed in Hillstown Twp, Bucks County. Both people were onboard and no pedestrians were hit. Tonight, people...
2 Men Killed Inside Car In Strawberry Mansion Shooting, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two men are dead after a Wednesday night shooting in Strawberry Mansion, and Philadelphia police are hoping surveillance video can help them identify the suspect. This happened at North 31st and West Arizona Streets. Investigators said that around 10:30 p.m., the suspect shot both men, who were inside a car, in the head. The car then crashed into a parked van. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities later identified them as 20-year-old Juan Carlos Sanchez and Iyad Muhamm For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
CBS3 Mysteries: Arrest Made In 40-Year-Old Marcus Hook Murder Case, But Many Questions Remain Unanswered

MARCUS HOOK, Pa. (CBS) — The murder of an 18-year-old Delaware County woman captured headlines in the early 1980s, but the case had gone cold — until now. Denise Pierson never came home the night of April 14, 1981. The 18-year-old teen from Marcus Hook was last seen with a group of guys. Family, including Pierson’s mother, became deeply worried. “She initially went with Peter Horn and others to Delaware with the purpose to purchase drugs,” Delaware County Assistant District Attorney Geoff Paine said. Remember the name, Peter Horn. Prosecutors would later conclude Horn was a co-conspirator in her murder. Meanwhile, for Pierson, she wanted to...
14-Year-Old Stabbed In Belmont, Philadelphia Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A stabbing in the city’s Belmont section sent a teenager to the hospital overnight, according to Philadelphia police. This happened in the 4000 block of Cambridge Street around 12:55 a.m. Thursday. According to the department, the 14-year-old boy was stabbed in the stomach by someone he knew. The victim is in stable condition at a local hospital. No arrests have been made at this time.
Police: 48-Year-Old Man Found Shot To Death Inside Overbrook Home

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man was found shot to death inside of a home in Philadelphia’s Overbrook neighborhood Wednesday night, according to police. The victim is believed to be a security guard. Officers were called to the 900 block of North 68th Street at 7:40 p.m. for a report of an unresponsive man. Police found a 48-year-old man in a first-floor living room suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. He was dressed in a security guard uniform when he was found, according to Chief Inspector Scott Small. He was pronounced dead on the scene at 7:56 p.m. No arrests have been made. An investigation is ongoing. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
Missing Mother, Son Found Safe, Philadelphia Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police say a mother and son have been found after being missing since Tuesday. Twenty-five-year-old Saphia Speller and 3-year-old Hassan Matthews are home and are OK on Thursday.  The police did not say how they were located. Before arriving home, they were last seen in the city’s Kensington section.
3 Injured After Fire At Westampton, New Jersey Home

BURLINGTON COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — Three people are injured after a Thursday morning fire at a Westampton home. The fire started around 5:31 a.m. in the 400 block of East Pennington Drive. According to Burlington County fire, crews arrived and declared a two-alarm fire at 5:49 a.m. Details are limited at this time, but emergency personnel transported two people to the local hospital. One person was flown for burns sustained during the fire. All the firefighters are out of the home.
Police Searching For 3 Suspects In Connection To Attempted Carjacking In West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are looking for three people who they say attempted to carjack a vehicle with two children inside. It happened in West Philadelphia along South 45th Street on Feb. 2. Surveillance video shows one person getting into a double-parked car before driving several hundred feet and jumping out. That car then crashed into another vehicle. CBS3 has been told no one was injured.
Jury Selected In Trial Of Former Amtrak Engineer In Deadly 2015 Train Derailment In Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The engineer in the deadly 2015 Amtrak train derailment in Philadelphia is on trial facing criminal charges. Amtrak accepted responsibility for the tragedy and paid $265 million to settle claims by the victims and their families. Now prosecutors are going after the man who was operating the train, who faces more than a lifetime in prison if convicted. Thirty-eight-year-old Brandon Bostian had nothing to say as he walked out of the courthouse Thursday afternoon with his family by his side. The court selected a 12-member jury to decide his fate. The former Amtrak engineer is charged with eight counts of involuntary...
Philadelphia Police Identify Man Killed In Roxborough Shooting As 24-Year-Old Jamal Dean

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Philadelphia’s Roxborough neighborhood. Officials identified the man killed as 24-year-old Jamal Dean of Upper Darby, Delaware County on Wednesday. On Monday after 10:30 p.m., officers raced to Henry on the Park apartment complex on the 7900 block of Henry Avenue. Eyewitness News has been told Dean was visiting his family when a fight broke out, which ended in deadly gunfire. He was found in a hallway shot in his chest, back, thigh, and buttocks and pronounced dead around 11 p.m, according to police.   Officers tell CBS3 that eyewitnesses identified the shooting suspect. The suspect then ran off. No weapon was recovered. Police say they believe they know the name of the suspect, but he has not yet been arrested. The shooting is under investigation. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
Amtrak Engineer Brandon Bostian To Stand Trial In Deadly 2015 Train Derailment In Port Richmond

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Nearly seven years after the deadly Amtrak derailment in Philadelphia, the train’s engineer is going on trial. He’s facing numerous counts of manslaughter and could see jail time if convicted. Jury selection begins Thursday morning in the trial of Amtrak 188 Engineer Brandon Bostian. The landmark case strikes at the heart of events surrounding the 2015 railway disaster in the city’s Port Richmond section that left eight dead and injured scores. The National Transportation Safety Board concluded Bostian lost awareness as other trains in the area of this sharp curve were pelted with rocks. Attorney Tom Kline filed a private criminal...
Man Injured In Old City Shootout Drives Himself To Rivers Casino For Help, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man who was shot several times in Old City managed to drive himself to Rivers Casino in Fishtown before he collapsed outside of his car, Philadelphia police said Monday night. It happened around 9 p.m. Monday. Police believe the man was involved in a shootout in the 400 block of North Front Street in Old City. Several of the bullets struck homes there. CBS3 spoke with some of those residents. “We saw one of the cars, the white car that was then found at the casino later drive off, um, didn’t realize really what had happened until we looked down, some guys come out from the apartment next door and we saw glass start falling out of the window. Kind of crazy,” resident Derek Sauder said. The man then drove to the valet area of the casino. Police say the man is in his late 20s and did not have identification. He was rushed to Temple University Hospital in critical condition. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
Brothers Charged In Last Month’s Massive Bensalem Golden Corral Brawl

BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) — Authorities have announced the first charges in connection with a buffet brawl at a Bensalem Golden Corral. Around 40 people were caught on camera throwing punches and furniture during the fight last month. It happened after a customer allegedly became enraged when the buffet ran out of steak. On Wednesday, authorities charged Alexis Rios, of Trenton, New Jersey, and Hector Rios Rodrigues with disorderly conduct. They say the brothers were charged for their conduct after the fight.
Police Looking For Driver In Deadly Hit-And-Run In North Philadelphia; $20,000 Reward Being Offered

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect wanted in a deadly hit-and-run in North Philadelphia. The victim, a female in her 20’s, had just gotten off a bus around 11:30 p.m. on Jan. 21 and was crossing the intersection of Broad Street and Allegheny Avenue when she was struck. Credit: Philadelphia Police Department Police say the driver and two other passengers were in the vehicle when the woman was struck. The driver fled the scene after the crash. The victim was taken to Temple Hospital in critical condition but was pronounced dead shortly after. A $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect.  If you have any information on the suspect call 911.  You can also submit a tip through phone or text at (215) 686-8477. All tips will be confidential.
Woman Found Dead In Parking Lot After Possible Hit-And-Run In Harleysville, Montgomery County

HARLEYSVILLE, Pa. (CBS) — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a possible hit-and-run that left a woman dead in Montgomery County. Troopers found the woman’s body in a parking lot, behind Eastport Way in Harleysville around 6:30 a.m. on Monday. They say the evidence at the scene was consistent with a motor vehicle crash. Anyone with information is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police.
North Philadelphia Barbershop Owner Says Business Suffering Since Being Caught In Police Shootout

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — We’re learning new details about a shootout involving police in North Philadelphia. A SWAT officer was shot while serving a search warrant. A barbershop owner says his business was caught in the middle of the chaos. Customers were getting their hair cut when all of a sudden, heavily-armed officers came into the barbershop and told them to get out. Surveillance video shows law enforcement with long guns and helmets walking into Albert’s Barbershop on Lehigh Avenue and 2nd Street in North Philadelphia, apparently searching for a suspected drug dealer. ‘They come and, you know, ‘everybody shut up, everybody. Can you turn...
