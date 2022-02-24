Suspect Stabbed Person, Intentionally Ran Over Another At Edgewater Park Wawa: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are looking for two men after they reportedly shot at two people, abducted a woman from a Logan store, and forced that woman to try and withdraw money from a casino. This happened Wednesday night, starting at a store in the 4900 block of North Broad Street. According to the department, a 21-year-old man and a woman, 24, were inside the store near Rockland Street. When the man left the store, one of the suspects approached him and pulled a gun. That suspect took his car keys. The second suspect went inside the store and forced the woman to take cash from an ATM, threatening her with a gun. A suspect fired three shots at the male victim, who was uninjured. The suspects then grabbed the woman and took off in an unknown vehicle. The department said officers learned the woman was trying to withdraw $3,000 from Rivers Casino on North Delaware Avenue. When police arrived, a suspect and the victim got out of a Honda and went inside the casino. The other suspect tried to ditch the gun. Both suspects ran when casino security tried to intervene. Anyone with information should contact police.

