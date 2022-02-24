ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Jury Selected In Trial Of Former Amtrak Engineer In Deadly 2015 Train Derailment In Philadelphia

By Madeleine Wright
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WvJDh_0eOLZVHI00

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The engineer in the deadly 2015 Amtrak train derailment in Philadelphia is on trial facing criminal charges. Amtrak accepted responsibility for the tragedy and paid $265 million to settle claims by the victims and their families.

Now prosecutors are going after the man who was operating the train, who faces more than a lifetime in prison if convicted.

Thirty-eight-year-old Brandon Bostian had nothing to say as he walked out of the courthouse Thursday afternoon with his family by his side.

The court selected a 12-member jury to decide his fate.

The former Amtrak engineer is charged with eight counts of involuntary manslaughter, one count of causing a catastrophe, and 238 counts of reckless endangerment.

“My client’s innocent. We look forward to trying this case in front of a jury. This was a terrible accident that was caused by the criminal conduct of others,” Brian McMonagle, Bostian’s attorney, said.

Seven years ago, Bostian’s train was heading from Washington D.C. to New York when it accelerated to twice the speed limit around a curve, sending it flying off the tracks at Frankford Junction in Philadelphia, killing eight people and injuring more than 200 others.

Federal investigators concluded Bostian was distracted by radio chatter about a rock hitting a nearby SEPTA train.

Amtrak paid $265 million to settle claims filed by the victims and their families.

“What’s undisputed in this case is there was an attack on two moving passenger trains right outside of North Philadelphia that day. My client’s driving and operation of the train that day was perfect until two trains came under attack,” McMonagle said.

Several years ago, a judge dismissed Bostian’s charges, saying the derailment was probably an accident, but not a crime. But a superior court judge reinstated the charges after an appeal by the state attorney general’s office.

The lead prosecutor declined to talk about the case.

“Any statement about the case will be made by the press office and that’s the policy,” said Christopher Phillips, senior deputy attorney general.

Bostian was offered a plea deal but rejected it.

The trial begins Friday at 9 am.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

Amtrak Engineer Brandon Bostian To Stand Trial In Deadly 2015 Train Derailment In Port Richmond

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Nearly seven years after the deadly Amtrak derailment in Philadelphia, the train’s engineer is going on trial. He’s facing numerous counts of manslaughter and could see jail time if convicted. Jury selection begins Thursday morning in the trial of Amtrak 188 Engineer Brandon Bostian. The landmark case strikes at the heart of events surrounding the 2015 railway disaster in the city’s Port Richmond section that left eight dead and injured scores. The National Transportation Safety Board concluded Bostian lost awareness as other trains in the area of this sharp curve were pelted with rocks. Attorney Tom Kline filed a private criminal...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

One Of Victims Killed In Bucks County Small Plane Crash Identified

HILLTOWN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — We now know the name of one of the victims who was killed in a small plane crash Thursday in a residential Bucks County neighborhood. Federal investigators now are trying to figure out what happened. The victim has been identified as Brian Filippini, of Philadelphia. The plane went down in the middle of a neighborhood not far from Central Middle School in Hilltown Township, near Perkasie. You can see how close this plane was to hitting a home in security video that captured it all. In the video, you can hear a small plane appearing to sputter before we...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Suspect Stabbed Person, Intentionally Ran Over Another At Edgewater Park Wawa: Police

EDGEWATER PARK, N.J. (CBS) — Edgewater Park Township Police are searching for this man. They say he stabbed someone outside a Wawa during a fight and intentionally ran over a second person with his car. It happened on Route 130 early Sunday morning. Police say the suspect was driving a Buick Regal with a Pennsylvania license plate. There is no word on the condition of the victims. Call police if you recognize the suspect.
EDGEWATER PARK, NJ
CBS Philly

Police Release New Surveillance Video Of West Philadelphia Shooting From October 2021

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police have released new surveillance video in a shooting that injured a man last October. The shooting happened near 59th and Filbert Streets in West Philadelphia. On Oct. 8, 2021, around 1:30 a.m., the department said the victim was in a car when the suspect, who was riding a bicycle, rode up and shot him. The man was shot in the face but survived. Anyone with information should call Philadelphia police. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
CBS Philly

Missing Mother, Son Found Safe, Philadelphia Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police say a mother and son have been found after being missing since Tuesday. Twenty-five-year-old Saphia Speller and 3-year-old Hassan Matthews are home and are OK on Thursday.  The police did not say how they were located. Before arriving home, they were last seen in the city’s Kensington section.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

2 Killed In Fiery Small Plane Crash In Residential Neighborhood In Perkasie

PERKASIE, Pa. (CBS) — Officials are investigating a deadly small plane crash in Bucks County Thursday evening. The plane went down at Victoria and Brittany Lanes in Perkasie. Two people on board the plane at the time were killed. People CBS3 spoke with say it’s a miracle no residents or homes were seriously damaged. “Right smack above my head and the thing that came to my mind is he’s going to land on my house,” Catherine Lapat said. Police confirm 2 people were killed when this plane crashed in Hillstown Twp, Bucks County. Both people were onboard and no pedestrians were hit. Tonight, people...
PERKASIE, PA
CBS Philly

14-Year-Old Stabbed In Belmont, Philadelphia Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A stabbing in the city’s Belmont section sent a teenager to the hospital overnight, according to Philadelphia police. This happened in the 4000 block of Cambridge Street around 12:55 a.m. Thursday. According to the department, the 14-year-old boy was stabbed in the stomach by someone he knew. The victim is in stable condition at a local hospital. No arrests have been made at this time.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Jawine Evans Laid To Rest, Day After Fellow Lincoln University Student’s Sister Charged With Murder

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Loved ones said goodbye to Jawine Evans Friday, more than a week after authorities say the sister of a fellow Lincoln University student stabbed and killed him during a fight. A viewing for Evans, 21, started at 8 a.m. Friday at The Met on North Broad Street. At 11 a.m., a celebration of life took place before his internment. It was a tremendously sad occasion but a beautiful display of love and compassion. Jawine Evans was killed last Wednesday when a scuffle broke out in the living and learning center dorm at Lincoln University. The 21-year-old was stabbed in the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christopher Phillips
CBS Philly

Suspects Abduct Woman From Logan Store At Gunpoint, Force Her To Withdraw Money From Rivers Casino: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are looking for two men after they reportedly shot at two people, abducted a woman from a Logan store, and forced that woman to try and withdraw money from a casino. This happened Wednesday night, starting at a store in the 4900 block of North Broad Street. According to the department, a 21-year-old man and a woman, 24, were inside the store near Rockland Street. When the man left the store, one of the suspects approached him and pulled a gun. That suspect took his car keys. The second suspect went inside the store and forced the woman to take cash from an ATM, threatening her with a gun. A suspect fired three shots at the male victim, who was uninjured. The suspects then grabbed the woman and took off in an unknown vehicle. The department said officers learned the woman was trying to withdraw $3,000 from Rivers Casino on North Delaware Avenue. When police arrived, a suspect and the victim got out of a Honda and went inside the casino. The other suspect tried to ditch the gun. Both suspects ran when casino security tried to intervene. Anyone with information should contact police.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

CBS3 Mysteries: Arrest Made In 40-Year-Old Marcus Hook Murder Case, But Many Questions Remain Unanswered

MARCUS HOOK, Pa. (CBS) — The murder of an 18-year-old Delaware County woman captured headlines in the early 1980s, but the case had gone cold — until now. Denise Pierson never came home the night of April 14, 1981. The 18-year-old teen from Marcus Hook was last seen with a group of guys. Family, including Pierson’s mother, became deeply worried. “She initially went with Peter Horn and others to Delaware with the purpose to purchase drugs,” Delaware County Assistant District Attorney Geoff Paine said. Remember the name, Peter Horn. Prosecutors would later conclude Horn was a co-conspirator in her murder. Meanwhile, for Pierson, she wanted to...
MARCUS HOOK, PA
CBS Philly

White Supremacy Symbols Spray-Painted On Black-Owned South Philadelphia Deli’s ATM

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Racist graffiti was found outside a Black-owned deli in South Philadelphia. Police believe the symbol is from a local white supremacy group. It’s business as usual Friday evening at A&M Deli, but the owners are still a bit shaken up. The signage has been erased, but not from their memory. “It was a fight club. A white supremacy fight club,” A&M Deli owner Larry Boone said. On Wednesday, a neighbor alerted Boone, the Black owner of A&M Deli, that an offensive insignia was spray-painted on the ATM he owns outside their shop. Boone was able to flag down a police sergeant driving...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Jonathan Akubu Charged With Murder In Connection To Multiple Philadelphia Carjackings, Officials Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police announced Tuesday they are making major progress, including an arrest, in the city’s carjacking crisis. Police officials say the progress is the result of a multi-jurisdictional effort that includes city, state, federal and other organizations. Some of the biggest legal, political and law enforcement heavy hitters, including Mayor Jim Kenney, Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw, District Attorney Larry Krasner and others, discussed the out-of-control carjackings in the city and the progress they’re making. This is Jonathan Akubu, 28, of Lansdowne. Police accuse him of fatally shooting two people and shooting two more people, all while carjacking them. Sources...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amtrak Train#North Philadelphia#Septa
CBS Philly

North Philadelphia Barbershop Owner Says Business Suffering Since Being Caught In Police Shootout

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — We’re learning new details about a shootout involving police in North Philadelphia. A SWAT officer was shot while serving a search warrant. A barbershop owner says his business was caught in the middle of the chaos. Customers were getting their hair cut when all of a sudden, heavily-armed officers came into the barbershop and told them to get out. Surveillance video shows law enforcement with long guns and helmets walking into Albert’s Barbershop on Lehigh Avenue and 2nd Street in North Philadelphia, apparently searching for a suspected drug dealer. ‘They come and, you know, ‘everybody shut up, everybody. Can you turn...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

2 Men Killed Inside Car In Strawberry Mansion Shooting, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two men are dead after a Wednesday night shooting in Strawberry Mansion, and Philadelphia police are hoping surveillance video can help them identify the suspect. This happened at North 31st and West Arizona Streets. Investigators said that around 10:30 p.m., the suspect shot both men, who were inside a car, in the head. The car then crashed into a parked van. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities later identified them as 20-year-old Juan Carlos Sanchez and Iyad Muhamm For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Exclusive: Some Vehicles Carjacked In Philadelphia Exported As Far Away As Africa, Sources Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia’s carjacking crisis is not easing up. Some of the stolen cars will never be recovered. Eyewitness News has exclusive new details on what’s happening to these vehicles. Philadelphia police say there will be a significant news conference Tuesday, which will include the mayor, police commissioner and many more, to discuss carjackings in the city. BREAKING: Phila. Police, federal prosecutors and law enforcement, and the district attorney’s office call 11a news conference Tuesday to discuss carjacking investigations. They’ll detail arrest made in the fatal shooting / attempted carjacking of George Briscella. @CBSPhilly — Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) February 21, 2022 Law enforcement...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

COVID Cases, Deaths, Hospitalizations Trending Downward In Pennsylvania

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The number of COVID cases in Pennsylvania is at the lowest we’ve seen since August. Hospitalizations and deaths are also going down. “Despite this progress, COVID-19 is not going away,” Keara Klinepeter, the acting Pennsylvania secretary of health, said. “But, Pennsylvania’s well-positioned with the tools, knowledge, and resources that we have to prioritize prevention and everyday life and manage future outbreaks when they occur.”  Seventy-five percent of adults in Pennsylvania are vaccinated, according to the health department.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Philly

Police Searching For 3 Suspects In Connection To Attempted Carjacking In West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are looking for three people who they say attempted to carjack a vehicle with two children inside. It happened in West Philadelphia along South 45th Street on Feb. 2. Surveillance video shows one person getting into a double-parked car before driving several hundred feet and jumping out. That car then crashed into another vehicle. CBS3 has been told no one was injured.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

3 Injured After Fire At Westampton, New Jersey Home

BURLINGTON COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — Three people are injured after a Thursday morning fire at a Westampton home. The fire started around 5:31 a.m. in the 400 block of East Pennington Drive. According to Burlington County fire, crews arrived and declared a two-alarm fire at 5:49 a.m. Details are limited at this time, but emergency personnel transported two people to the local hospital. One person was flown for burns sustained during the fire. All the firefighters are out of the home.
WESTAMPTON, NJ
CBS Philly

Man Injured In Old City Shootout Drives Himself To Rivers Casino For Help, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man who was shot several times in Old City managed to drive himself to Rivers Casino in Fishtown before he collapsed outside of his car, Philadelphia police said Monday night. It happened around 9 p.m. Monday. Police believe the man was involved in a shootout in the 400 block of North Front Street in Old City. Several of the bullets struck homes there. CBS3 spoke with some of those residents. “We saw one of the cars, the white car that was then found at the casino later drive off, um, didn’t realize really what had happened until we looked down, some guys come out from the apartment next door and we saw glass start falling out of the window. Kind of crazy,” resident Derek Sauder said. The man then drove to the valet area of the casino. Police say the man is in his late 20s and did not have identification. He was rushed to Temple University Hospital in critical condition. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Brothers Charged In Last Month’s Massive Bensalem Golden Corral Brawl

BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) — Authorities have announced the first charges in connection with a buffet brawl at a Bensalem Golden Corral. Around 40 people were caught on camera throwing punches and furniture during the fight last month. It happened after a customer allegedly became enraged when the buffet ran out of steak. On Wednesday, authorities charged Alexis Rios, of Trenton, New Jersey, and Hector Rios Rodrigues with disorderly conduct. They say the brothers were charged for their conduct after the fight.
BENSALEM TOWNSHIP, PA
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
57K+
Followers
19K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy