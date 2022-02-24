Jury Selected In Trial Of Former Amtrak Engineer In Deadly 2015 Train Derailment In Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The engineer in the deadly 2015 Amtrak train derailment in Philadelphia is on trial facing criminal charges. Amtrak accepted responsibility for the tragedy and paid $265 million to settle claims by the victims and their families.

Now prosecutors are going after the man who was operating the train, who faces more than a lifetime in prison if convicted.

Thirty-eight-year-old Brandon Bostian had nothing to say as he walked out of the courthouse Thursday afternoon with his family by his side.

The court selected a 12-member jury to decide his fate.

The former Amtrak engineer is charged with eight counts of involuntary manslaughter, one count of causing a catastrophe, and 238 counts of reckless endangerment.

“My client’s innocent. We look forward to trying this case in front of a jury. This was a terrible accident that was caused by the criminal conduct of others,” Brian McMonagle, Bostian’s attorney, said.

Seven years ago, Bostian’s train was heading from Washington D.C. to New York when it accelerated to twice the speed limit around a curve, sending it flying off the tracks at Frankford Junction in Philadelphia, killing eight people and injuring more than 200 others.

Federal investigators concluded Bostian was distracted by radio chatter about a rock hitting a nearby SEPTA train.

Amtrak paid $265 million to settle claims filed by the victims and their families.

“What’s undisputed in this case is there was an attack on two moving passenger trains right outside of North Philadelphia that day. My client’s driving and operation of the train that day was perfect until two trains came under attack,” McMonagle said.

Several years ago, a judge dismissed Bostian’s charges, saying the derailment was probably an accident, but not a crime. But a superior court judge reinstated the charges after an appeal by the state attorney general’s office.

The lead prosecutor declined to talk about the case.

“Any statement about the case will be made by the press office and that’s the policy,” said Christopher Phillips, senior deputy attorney general.

Bostian was offered a plea deal but rejected it.

The trial begins Friday at 9 am.