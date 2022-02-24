ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Cruise lines scrap Russian, Ukrainian ports from 2022 itineraries following invasion

By Bailey Schulz, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 1 day ago

Cruise lines are scrapping Russian and Ukrainian ports from their itineraries after Russian troops launched an attack on Ukraine.

Three cruise lines owned by Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings – Norwegian Cruise Line, Regent Seven Seas Cruises and Oceania Cruises – announced Thursday that they would adjust their itineraries and remove calls to Russian ports in 2022.

"The safety and security of our guests, crew and communities we visit is our top priority," reads an emailed statement from Norwegian Cruise Line. "We are currently working to confirm replacement ports and will advise all impacted guests and travel advisors as soon as possible."

CEO Frank Del Rio noted Thursday morning that the company had no vessels scheduled to enter the region until late May.

Viking and Atlas Ocean Voyages are also adjusting their itineraries.

Which sailing itineraries are changing after Russian invasion of Ukraine?

Norwegian Cruise Line is removing planned stops in St. Petersburg from its 2022 sailings "due to the escalated situation between Russia and Ukraine."

Sister brand Regent Seven Seas Cruises plans to remove the Solovetsky Islands, Arkhangelsk, Murmansk and St. Petersburg, Russia, from its 2022 sailings, along with Odesa, Ukraine.

Oceania Cruises, another Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings brand, said it too would remove Russian and Ukrainian ports from its 2022 sailings, according to an emailed statement.

All three companies said they are working to confirm replacement ports and will advise impacted guests and travel advisers "as soon as possible."

Atlas Ocean Voyages, a luxe expedition cruise line based in Florida, is adjusting two of its late-summer Baltic itineraries. Calls to St. Petersburg will be replaced by destinations in Finland and Estonia.

UKRAINE INVASION'S IMPACT ON TRAVEL: US travelers urged to leave Ukraine by ground 'immediately' if they're already there

WHAT HAPPENS TO YOUR BOOKINGS?: Crystal Cruises is reportedly shutting down US operations

"With unrest in Eastern Europe, we have adjusted our voyages," President Alberto Aliberti said in a statement. "Guests will enjoy these unique and rarely visited destinations and immersive shore excursions to take in the rich cultures and breathtaking vistas of the Baltic."

Viking, which operates both ocean and river cruises, has canceled all 2022 departures from its Kyiv, Black Sea and Bucharest itinerary .

"We are currently evaluating itineraries that call in Russia in 2022, which will require modifications," according to a Viking statement. "When necessary changes are made, Viking Customer Relations will notify all impacted guests and their travel advisors."

Carnival Corp. spokesperson Roger Frizzell said the company is monitoring the situation. The company operates a number of cruise lines, including Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises and Holland America Line.

Expedition cruise line Hurtigruten Expeditions has just one sailing to Arctic Russia scheduled for 2022. Spokesperson Rune Thomas Ege said Friday the company is "closely monitoring the situation in Eastern Europe and Russia."

United Kingdom-based cruise line Saga has altered its itinerary for a cruise to the Black Sea, which had planned to make a stop in Odesa, Ukraine.

"We are now looking at the impact of the latest developments on our Baltic cruises later this year which were due to call in at St. Peterburg," a Friday statement from the company reads. "We will continue to monitor the situation and if necessary make further alterations to our itineraries whilst still ensuring the best experience for our guests."

Small-ship cruise line Windstar Cruises has canceled all sailings and cruise tours in the Black Sea region and will replace calls in St. Petersburg for non-Russian ports in its Baltic itineraries.

What's the impact on cruise bookings?

Norwegian CFO Mark Kempa said readjusting itineraries wouldn't have a "huge impact" on the company. Roughly 5% of its total capacity calls on St. Petersburg during the summer season, or about 50 sailings total.

"There's plenty of other ports in the Scandinavian region that we have the ability to call on," he said during a Thursday earnings call.

Kempa added that it's "way too early" to say whether the conflict will have an impact on booking trends but hadn't noticed any "red flags" as of Thursday morning.

"You'll probably see a little bit of slowdown here and there around the margin. That's normal. But it's definitely too early to indicate if there's going to be any longer-term effects," he said. "This is affecting a very small portion of Europe. And there's a lot of other areas that we can operate in."

A spokesperson for the Cruise Lines International Association said the organization is closely monitoring the situation in Ukraine and noted that most itineraries with stops in impacted areas are not scheduled to begin until late spring or summer.

"We share with the world the concerns over the conflict in the region," spokesperson Laziza Lambert told USA TODAY via email. "As always, the safety and security of guests, crew and the communities we visit are of utmost importance and continue to be the criteria on which our cruise line members base their itinerary decisions."

CLIA encourages travelers who have booked sailings in the area to check with their travel advisor or cruise line for more information on their cruise's status.

Follow USA TODAY reporter Bailey Schulz on Twitter: @bailey_schulz .

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Cruise lines scrap Russian, Ukrainian ports from 2022 itineraries following invasion

Comments / 0

Related
cruisehive.com

Former Carnival Cruise Ship Arrives in Pakistan for Scrapping

The former Carnival Fascination cruise ship has reached the end of her long and productive life, as she arrived in Gadani, Pakistan, on February 9, 2022, to be beached and scrapped. This marks the end of the vessel’s service and a distinguished career that spanned more than 25 years and two cruise lines.
ECONOMY
cruisefever.net

Carnival Cruise Line Offering Deals on All Cruises Through 2024

Carnival Cruise Line is offering deals on all of their cruises over the next four days with two separate sales to choose from. Carnival Cruise Line currently has 19 cruise ships back in service with plans to have their entire U.S. fleet back in operation by this spring. Carnival is currently offering cruises from Miami, Port Canaveral, Galveston, Long Beach, New Orleans, and other ports around the U.S.
LIFESTYLE
cruisefever.net

Two More Carnival Cruise Ships Leaving the Fleet in 2022

Carnival Cruise Line has announced an update to their deployment schedule and two more cruise ships will be leaving the fleet this year. Carnival Sensation will no longer restart cruises with Carnival. In addition, Carnival Ecstasy will sail her final cruise with Carnival Cruise Line on October 10, 2022. These changes will leave Carnival with just two Fantasy class ships, down from eight that the cruise line had in operation before the pandemic.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
CBS DFW

Carnival Cruise Line To Begin Relaxing Mask Mandates On March 1

GALVESTON (CBSDFW.COM/CNN) – Carnival Cruise Line will soon be relaxing mask rules on its ships. A release from the company indicated masks will be recommended but not required on board from sailings departing on and after March 1. “We have had a very successful restart of guest operations thanks...
GALVESTON, TX
Daily Mail

Putin's 'goddaughter' leads fury from Russian celebrities and public against invasion of Ukraine: Anger grows on social media with users sharing black square image and 'no war' hashtag

Vladimir Putin's rumoured goddaughter and several leading Russian celebs have led a public outcry against their nation's invasion of Ukraine. The Ukrainian army was this afternoon fighting in almost every region of the country, battling the Russians for control of military bases, airports, cities and ports after an early-hours barrage of cruise missiles and guided bombs targeting ammo dumps and radar arrays.
POLITICS
The Independent

Carnival cruise passenger goes overboard in Gulf of Mexico after alleged hot tub altercation

The US Coast Guard is searching for a passenger who jumped overboard en route to New Orleans, while travelling on a Carnival cruise ship from Mexico.The Carnival Valor vessel was 150 miles off the coast of Louisiana on Wednesday when the 32-year-old woman allegedly jumped into the Gulf of Mexico.Other passengers were on deck to capture the rescue effort and aftermath on camera. “Just a follow up when someone goes over and drowns in the depths of the ocean while on a cruise ship the party/activities don’t stop,” said one Twitter user who posted pictures and a video of a...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#River Cruise#Russian#Ukrainian#Oceania Cruises#Viking#Baltic#Crystal Cruises
Daily Mail

'God save the Queen!': Ukrainian troops say British NLAW missiles are a 'game-changer' as they train to fight Russian forces and warn 'crazy' Putin: 'We will kill for our homeland'

These are the Ukrainian troops who will face down Russian tanks armed with British NLAW missiles if Vladimir Putin gives the green light to invade. 'God Save the Queen!' bellowed Lieutenant Colonel Ihor Bezogluk, as he welcomed MailOnline journalists to a base 50 miles north of Kyiv where his troops were training to use the NLAWS (Next generation Light Anti-Tank Weapons).
MILITARY
Fortune

Anger explodes at Germany, Italy, and Hungary over Europe’s failure to cut Russia off from SWIFT payment network

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As Russian troops enter Kyiv and the European Union prepares to sign off on fresh sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, there is widespread fury against the countries that are blocking the heaviest potential sanctions.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Finland
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
CHINA
US Magazine

DWTS’ Maksim Chmerkovskiy Breaks Down in Live Video From Kyiv During Russian Invasion: ‘I Will Never Be the Same’

On the ground. Maksim Chmerkovskiy gave followers a glimpse of the situation in his native Ukraine as the Russian invasion began. The former Dancing With the Stars pro, 42, filmed two Instagram videos on Thursday, February 24, that showed fans what the situation has been like since Russian President Vladimir Putin began his invasion of the country earlier in the day.
WORLD
Thrillist

These 3 Cruise Lines Will Require Proof of Booster Shot Before Sailing

While cruises continue to make headlines for the rapid spread of COVID onboard, more and more companies are tightening requirements for passengers. Now, three cruise lines, Azamara,Silversea Cruises, and Lindblad Expeditions, have all announced updated vaccination requirements for passengers. These smaller luxury liners will require booster shots for passengers who...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Baby on migrant boat shot dead by Coast Guard off Trinidad and Tobago

A one-year-old Venezuelan boy was shot dead in his mother’s arms after Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard officers opened fire while trying to intercept a migrant boat on Sunday.Authorities from the Caribbean country claim they were acting in self-defence and said the boat’s captain ignored their warnings to turn back. Venezuelan leaders and human rights activists have criticised the use of deadly force and called for a full investigation.The child has been identified as Ya Elvis Santiago, the Trinidad and Tobago Guardian reported. His mother Darie Elvis Eliagnis Sarabia was also injured and was taken to the Sangre Grande Hospital.The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

398K+
Followers
37K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy