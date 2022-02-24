ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Big-league life: Workouts at college field, hopes for good news

By Marc Topkin
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0axGvf_0eOLZSd700
Yankees infielder DJ LeMahieu takes swings during a workout Thursday at Eckerd College. [ MARC TOPKIN | Times ]

ST. PETERSBURG — A half-dozen rounds of batting practice over, DJ LeMahieu had one more item on his to-do list before Thursday’s workout at Eckerd College was finished.

The Yankees star infielder headed to the outfield with a dozen other pro players to pick up the balls they had sprayed over the lush green grass. Agent Joel Wolfe, who was taking cellphone video of some of LeMahieu’s swings, joined him.

With players locked out by the owners, working out at college fields has become commonplace for major-leaguers throughout Florida and Arizona, although without the accoutrements and assistance they are used to at team facilities.

LeMahieu, the biggest name at the workout, said, like just about anyone else even peripherally connected to the game, he is hopeful an agreement can be reached soon on a new labor deal.

The sides met for a fourth straight day Thursday in Jupiter but remain apart on the core financial issues facing a Monday deadline set by the owners to not have the March 31 start of the regular season impacted.

“I’m optimistic,” LeMahieu said. “I mean, it sounds like we’re far away. But I really don’t think we’re that far away. I mean, I don’t think we are.”

LeMahieu, while acknowledging the business of the negotiations, said losing regular-season games would be unfortunate.

“It would suck, just suck,” he said. “I trust the union. I trust our leadership among the players — I think they’ve done a really good job so far.

“In 2020 (as the sides negotiated a return to play dealing with the pandemic), it was much different. We were trying to get on the field, and we didn’t really know what was going on. It was kind of disorganized.

“I feel like going into this year,” LeMahieu continued, “the players union has done a really good job — obviously we want to get on the field and play baseball.”

LeMahieu, entering the second season of a six-year, $90 million contract, said there is no question the union is unified.

“Most definitely,” he said. “The most I’ve seen since I’ve been in the league (debuting in 2011), for sure.”

Others players of note at the workout included Pirates infielder Michael Chavis and free-agent pitcher Aaron Sanchez.

• • •

Sign up for the Rays Report weekly newsletter to get fresh perspectives on the Tampa Bay Rays and the rest of the majors from sports columnist John Romano.

Never miss out on the latest with the Bucs, Rays, Lightning, Florida college sports and more. Follow our Tampa Bay Times sports team on Twitter and Facebook.

Comments / 0

Related
Tampa Bay Times

Lightning touch down in Nashville ready to ride

NASHVILLE — The Lightning arrived in Nashville Friday afternoon for their Stadium Series game clearly intent on embracing the city’s rich country music history. As the team exited buses at its downtown hotel, players had cowboy hats with them. Some, like forward Alex Killorn and defenseman Mikhail Sergachev, wore them into the hotel. Others held them in hand. Injured defenseman Zach Bogosian carried his in a hat case.
NHL
Tampa Bay Times

MLB: Season will be shortened if no deal by end of Monday

JUPITER — Major League Baseball said Wednesday that the 2022 season will be shortened if no labor agreement has been reached by the end of Monday. Management had maintained that was the deadline for a deal that would allow the season to start as scheduled on March 31. Players have not said whether they accept that timeframe, and there remains a sense both sides are awaiting more time pressure to force more major moves by the other.
MLB
Tampa Bay Times

USF loses to Tulsa for fifth straight defeat

TAMPA — USF couldn’t overcome poor shooting, and Sam Griffin scored a game-high 23 to help Tulsa end its eight-game road losing skid with a 65-57 win Saturday at the Yuengling Center. Javon Greene had 15 points for the Bulls (7-19, 2-12 AAC), who lost their fifth in...
TAMPA, FL
The Clemson Insider

Good news for Watson?

Leading up to the NFL trade deadline last November, the Miami Dolphins were heavily involved in trade talks with the Houston Texans for former Clemson and current Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. However, (...)
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Florida State
The Spun

Legendary MLB Player Threatens Commissioner Rob Manfred

A legendary Major League Baseball player is fed up with the league’s commissioner, Rob Manfred. With baseball currently in a lockout, former MLB star Goose Gossage is calling out the sport’s commissioner. Gossage, one of the best relief pitchers in MLB history, revealed that he wants to punch...
MLB
The Spun

Former NFL Running Back Has Died At 59

On Friday afternoon, the football world mourned the loss of a former college football and NFL running back. Former Auburn and then-San Diego Chargers running back Lionel James passed away on Friday, the university announced. He was just 59 years old. Former Auburn athletic director David Housel issued a statement...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Chavis
Person
Dj Lemahieu
Tampa Bay Times

2 young children, man found dead in South Florida pool

HOLLYWOOD — Two young children and a man drowned in a backyard pool at a South Florida home, police said. Police officers were called to the home in Hollywood shortly after 3:30 p.m. Thursday, a spokeswoman for the agency told news outlets. They performed CPR on the vicims, who were taken to Memorial Regional Hospital, where they were pronounced dead.
HOLLYWOOD, FL
The Spun

Arch Manning Reportedly Taking Another Major Visit Next Month

As we inch closer and closer to his highly-anticipated college decision, each visit means more and more for five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning. According to recent reports from Inside Texas, Manning is expected to make his third visit to Austin to meet with Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian and the Texas program on March 24.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Tampa Bay Times

1 dead, 6 hurt when Bentley crashes into outdoor Florida cafe

MIAMI BEACH — One person has died and another six people, including a child, were taken to the hospital after an older woman drove her Bentley into the outdoor dining area of an Italian restaurant on Miami Beach, authorities said. Miami Beach police said on Twitter that the woman...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
On3.com

Phil Martelli sends message to Juwan Howard following Rutgers win

After the Wolverines’ win over Rutgers in his first game as acting Michigan head coach Phil Martelli shared what his message to Juwan Howard was afterwards. Martelli took over for the remainder of the regular season after head coach Juwan Howard was suspended for five games for his part in a postgame altercation with Wisconsin’s coaching staff. After Howard and Wisconsin coach Greg Gard shared a heated exchange and needed to be separated, Howard threw a punch towards another Wisconsin assistant coach and set off a scuffle between both teams.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida College#Eckerd College#Yankees
Tampa Bay Times

Going low makes Tampa police chief mess even worse | Editorial

This article represents the opinion of the Tampa Bay Times Editorial Board. Selecting Tampa’s next police chief is feeling more like a politically-themed episode of Keystone Kops. Inexplicably, the mayor and her underlings kept the public, City Council and other interested parties in the dark about the selection process. Now they appear to be flailing as they try to regain control. The latest evidence came late last week when the mayor’s spokesman went on the attack, injecting gender politics into the mess. The move came off as silly and desperate.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

NASCAR Makes Daytona 500 Punishment Ruling: Fans React

Following Sunday’s Daytona 500, some NASCAR fans were calling for two teams to be punished for their wheel changes. Both RFK Racing and Team Penske had made modifications to their wheels for Sunday’s iconic Daytona 500 race. However, NASCAR will not be punishing the two racing teams. “NASCAR...
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Tampa Bay Times

Paul Farmer, co-founder of Partners in Health, dies at 62

BOSTON — Paul Farmer, a physician, humanitarian and author renowned for providing health care to millions of impoverished people and who co-founded the global nonprofit Partners in Health, has died. He was 62. Partners in Health confirmed Farmer’s death Monday. The Boston-based organization said Farmer “unexpectedly passed away...
CHARITIES
Tampa Bay Times

US COVID vaccination drive collapses as omicron subsides

HAMILTON, Ala. — A handwritten log kept by nurses tells the story of the losing battle to get more people vaccinated against COVID-19 in this corner of Alabama: Just 14 people showed up at the Marion County Health Department for their initial shot during the first six weeks of the year.
HAMILTON, AL
wrestlinginc.com

News On Why Brock Lesnar Went Off-Script At WWE Elimination Chamber

New details are being revealed on WWE Champion Brock Lesnar going off-script at the Elimination Chamber last weekend. As noted, Lesnar went off-script when he smashed through his pod to enter the Chamber match, which saw him capture the WWE Title after Bobby Lashley was removed from the match due to an injury angle. Lesnar went on to dominate the other participants, Seth Rollins, AJ Styles, Riddle and Austin Theory, pinning Theory for the win.
WWE
Tampa Bay Times

BEST BAD CREDIT LOANS WITH NO CREDIT CHECK AND GUARANTEED APPROVAL | TOP ONLINE LOANS FOR BAD CREDIT

If you are an American and you have a bad credit score, you are not alone! Do you ever find yourself short on money and need an emergency loan quickly? Will lending companies still grant you a personal loan even though you have a bad credit report? Or are there specific payday loans that you need to apply for in order to be guaranteed approval?
CREDITS & LOANS
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
58K+
Followers
19K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy