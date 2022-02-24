Greg Norman declares the Saudi golf league very much alive as the Great White Shark accuses PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan of bullying and threatening players into turning against the breakaway organisation in open letter

Rory McIlroy might consider the Saudi-backed Super Golf League to be ‘dead in the water’ but on Thursday Greg Norman, the Great White Shark himself, broke the surface with jaws bared.

Norman, the Saudi golf commissioner, made it clear the proposed global tour was very much alive — and threatened to take legal action regarding the PGA Tour’s threat of a lifetime ban for any player thinking of linking up with the Aussie.

In an open letter to tour commissioner Jay Monahan, Norman began with a direct reference to the former’s strongarm tactic: ‘Surely you jest. And surely your lawyers at the PGA Tour must be holding their breath.’

Norman added: ‘When you try to intimidate players by bullying and threatening them, you are guilty of going too far and being unfair, and you are likely in violation of the law.

'What is wrong with allowing players to make their own decisions as to where they play?’

Meanwhile, plans to build a Ryder Cup course in Bolton have been rejected by the town’s council.

The proposed site was down to the final two to be England’s nomination for 2031 but failed to get the green light following a backlash from residents. Developers Peel L&P are considering an appeal.