ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

More Than 1,700 Arrested Amid Russia's Biggest Protest in 13 Months

By Meghan Roos
Newsweek
Newsweek
 1 day ago

More than 1,700 people were arrested across Russia on Thursday as protesters took to the streets in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The protests marked the largest Russia has seen since rallies were held in support of Russian opposition leader Aleksei Navalny in early 2021, during which the independent Russian human rights organization OVD-Info reported thousands were taken into custody by police. Thousands of people in Russia similarly rallied Thursday in a show of rejection for Russian President Vladimir Putin 's early morning invasion of Ukraine , a move that has been widely condemned by leaders around the world .

By Thursday night, OVD-Info reported at least 1,745 people in cities across Russia had been arrested, with nearly 1,000 arrested in the country's capital, according to The Associated Press.

The number of arrestees climbed to at least 1,758 shortly after midnight local time Friday morning, OVD-Info reported. Though protesters were taken into custody in more than 50 cities, the bulk of reported arrests took place in Moscow and St. Petersburg.

OVD-Info is updating its arrest reports in real time with the names and locations of arrestees also available on its website .

World leaders were quick to condemn Russia's actions in Ukraine, with U.S. President Joe Biden calling the invasion "an unprovoked and unjustified attack."

In comments Biden delivered to the public Thursday afternoon, he described Russian President Vladimir Putin's military escalation as "premeditated" and said it was "unfolding largely as we predicted."

"He moved blood supplies into position and built a field hospital, which tells you all you need to know about his intentions all along," Biden said.

In an address of his own on Thursday, Putin said his "special military operation" was intended to "protect people who, for eight years now, have been facing humiliation and genocide perpetrated by the Kiev regime."

"To this end, we will seek to demilitarise and denazify Ukraine, as well as bring to trial those who perpetrated numerous bloody crimes against civilians, including against citizens of the Russian Federation," Putin said.

Biden on Thursday described the leadup to Russia's invasion as "staged political theater" and said Putin's allegations of genocide in Ukraine were "without any evidence."

As reports spread of people in Russia encouraging participation in anti-war demonstrations, the Investigative Committee of Russia released a statement discouraging "unauthorized events" that were "associated with the tense foreign policy situation."

"We remind that calls for participation and direct participation in events that are not authorized in accordance with the established procedure entail serious legal consequences," the committee said. "The law provides for severe punishment for organizing mass riots, as well as for resisting law enforcement officers."

Update: 2/24/22 6:50 P.M.This article has been updated with additional information and background.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GRCns_0eOLZQrf00

Comments / 1

Related
WEKU

Why should Americans care about Ukraine? The answer is simple

The standoff between Ukraine and Russia is about more than just those two countries, it's about global security and an attempt to "rewrite rules on which the world is based", says Ukraine's minister of foreign affairs. And he adds that's precisely why Americans should care. Dmytro Kuleba estimates Russia has...
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

Putin's 'goddaughter' leads fury from Russian celebrities and public against invasion of Ukraine: Anger grows on social media with users sharing black square image and 'no war' hashtag

Vladimir Putin's rumoured goddaughter and several leading Russian celebs have led a public outcry against their nation's invasion of Ukraine. The Ukrainian army was this afternoon fighting in almost every region of the country, battling the Russians for control of military bases, airports, cities and ports after an early-hours barrage of cruise missiles and guided bombs targeting ammo dumps and radar arrays.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Vladimir Putin
AOL Corp

Poll: Trump voters now twice as likely as Biden voters to say Russia-Ukraine conflict is 'none of America’s business'

With President Biden’s top security adviser warning that Russia could invade Ukraine “any day now,” a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll shows that Donald Trump voters are now more than twice as likely as Joe Biden voters to say “the conflict is none of America’s business” — a striking role reversal after decades of right-wing hawkishness toward Moscow.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

Why Putin didn’t invade Ukraine during the last U.S. administration

After the National Archives confirmed on Friday that Donald Trump brought classified national security documents to Mar-a-Lago, the former president issued a long, rambling response, insisting the controversy was unimportant. But toward the end of the written tirade, the Republican added an unrelated thought, seemingly in passing. Trump was apparently...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Protest#Ukraine#Russian#Ovd Info#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Protests
Country
Russia
Washington Post

As he threatens Ukraine, Putin fights a second battle at home

In menacing Ukraine with a massive troop buildup, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s ostensible rationale centers on the supposed security threat that Ukraine’s potential membership in NATO would pose to his country. This is patently untrue; moreover, Mr. Putin’s threats violate several points of international law, starting with the territorial integrity of Ukraine, a recognized member of the United Nations. A far more likely reason for Mr. Putin’s belligerence is his worry that a successful pro-Western democracy right next door would set an example that citizens of his authoritarian kleptocracy might find attractive — even inspiring. There is, in short, a link between the Russian government’s aggression abroad and its repression at home.
POLITICS
Fox News

Who has the better military technology: Russia or US?

If an all-out war breaks out between Russia and Ukraine, as Russian forces cross the border between the two countries, Ukraine's ability to fight back will depend in large part on the quality of its military equipment, much of which comes from the U.S. The U.S. has supplied Ukraine with...
MILITARY
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
810K+
Followers
84K+
Post
760M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy