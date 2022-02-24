ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Senior enlisted Marine Corps leader of 47,000-strong force at Camp Pendleton in California with nearly 30 years of service has been FIRED due to 'loss of trust' in his abilities

By Alyssa Guzman For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

A Camp Pendleton Senior Marine Corps leader, who led a team of 47,000, was let go because of officials' 'loss of trust' in his abilities to perform the job.

Sgt. Major Terrance Whitcomb was relieved of his duties as a senior enlisted leader of the 1st Marine Expeditionary Force at Camp Pendleton in California on Wednesday by Lieutenant General George Smith.

The military cited his sudden departure 'due to loss of trust and confidence in his abilities to fulfill his assigned duties.' It is unclear what Whitcomb's duties included or what he did to create mistrust. 'Loss of trust and confidence' can include a wide variety of causes.

The military also did not mention who would take over Whitcomb's role.

Whitcomb, who was a 'distinguished graduate' of Class 1957 of the Navy Senior Enlisted Academy, was in charge of a quarter of the Marine Corps' active duty service.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=223aFH_0eOLZLhG00
He joined the Marines in 1993 and assumed his current rank as Sergeant Major in November 2011, serving both at Camp Pendleton and in the United Arabs Emirates. He took over as Sergeant Major of the 1st Marine Expeditionary Force in September 2021.

First Marine Expeditionary Force is the largest force in the Marine Corps and has a long history of combat deployment. It is based at Camp Pendleton and Marine Corps Air Station Miramar-based 3rd Marine Air Wing. It includes the West Coast air-ground task force and is made up of Marines and sailors.

He also served as a drill instructor, an administrative chief and a personnel clerk throughout his 29-year career, and he was deployed to serve in Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2005 and 2007. He was deployed as part of the Special Purpose Marine Air Ground Task Force to the Middle East between 2016 and 2018.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vewTg_0eOLZLhG00
Whitcomb (right, with previous Commanding General Robert Castellvi) won many awards during his 29-year career, including the Meritorious Service Medal - the third most prestigious award given by the Department of Defense 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DstP4_0eOLZLhG00
Throughout his almost 30-year career, he won the Meritorious Service Medal, which is the third most prestigious award presented by the Department of Defense; the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal - an award presented to servicemen who performed an exceptional act - which he won four times; and Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal, which is awarded for combat or noncombative achievement that is exceptional for Lieutenant Commander or higher. He won that three times.

DailyMail.com has contacted Camp Pendleton and the 1st Marine Expeditionary Force for comment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CQN15_0eOLZLhG00
Lieutenant General George Smith (pictured) relieved Whitcomb of his duties on Wednesday 

Earlier this month, police found the body of Sara Celeste Otero, 28, at the bottom of a cliff in a remote part of Camp Pendleton in Oceanside, California.

Officers said they noticed her vehicle abandoned in a rest stop near Camp Pendleton on February 8, spokeswoman Jennifer Atenza said.

The medical examiner has yet to rule on the exact cause of death but foul play is not suspected.

She had struggled with depression and had a history of drug abuse, but was sober during the last two years.

Otero had told her stepfather she was going to a local gym on January 28 to meet a friend, but FOX News reports, the friend was unaware of any such plans and Otero never arrived.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KBYB3_0eOLZLhG00
Camp Pendleton is located in Southern California and is home to the 1st Marine Expeditionary Force=

Comments / 31

Guest
1d ago

The author writes about how the Sargeant Major won awards...It's not a contest; military personnel do not "win" awards....they earn them! 🙄

Reply(3)
32
Bob Van Voggan
1d ago

I'm guessing this liberal hack of a writer had nobody available who had military knowledge. The Silver Star is the third highest award in military service, and the MSM is 7 awards below that. This is a guy who basically spent time in the Marine Corps. And that's it. And his list of jobs looks like the prescription on how to get out of work.

Reply(3)
7
steve
1d ago

Sometimes, a man can be in power for too long, and he becomes changed. He has a nice pension to go with his next endeavor, along with tri-care for life (zero medical bills). He'll be fine.

Reply(6)
4
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

