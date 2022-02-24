ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Here's Why "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" Is Ending After Season Five

By Alicia Geigel
POPSUGAR
POPSUGAR
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Amazon Prime's "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" has captured the hearts of audiences since its debut in 2017. The series, brought to life by "Gilmore Girls" creator Amy Sherman-Palladino, follows Miriam "Midge" Maisel as she pursues a career in standup comedy, putting her role as a wealthy 1950s housewife on the back-burner....

www.popsugar.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Amazon Prime Video Series Renewed for Fifth and Final Season Ahead of Season 4 Premiere

Just hours ahead of its Season 4 premiere, Amazon Prime Video announced on Thursday that its Emmy-winning series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel has been renewed for a fifth and final season. The announcement was made via the show's official Twitter account, which tweeted a photo and teased, "Season 5, and step on it," before confirming that Season 5 will mark the last for the Rachel Brosnahan-starring series.
TV SERIES
People

TV Shows Cancelled in 2022, Including American Rust and Black Monday

Despite a couple of lead actor Emmy nominations for Don Cheadle, the 1980s-set Wall Street comedy "will not be moving forward with a fourth season," Showtime revealed on Jan. 27. "Don Cheadle, Regina Hall, Andrew Rannells, Paul Scheer, and Casey Wilson led a fantastic cast, and we are grateful to Jordan Cahan, David Caspe, and all who worked on the show for three hilarious seasons."
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Borstein
Person
Rachel Brosnahan
TVGuide.com

The Best Movies Leaving Netflix This Month (February 2022)

Watch movies like Good Time, Terminator 2, and Labyrinth before they leave Netflix. Netflix giveth in the form of a torrent of new content every single month, but Netflix also taketh away as titles expire from the streaming service. Netflix invests heavily on exclusive originals you won't find anywhere else, but the truth is that a lot of the stuff worth watching on Netflix is licensed from elsewhere. The best movies on Netflix are almost always older movies that may be removed from the service at any given time. So that's why it's important to watch them before they expire. Who knows when you'll get the chance to watch them for the price of a streaming service subscription again?
MOVIES
POPSUGAR

"Twee" Hair Is the Next Trend on TikTok's Radar

"Twee" hair is rising in popularity thanks to the resurgence of the aesthetic on TikTok. The look is a nod to popular '50s hairstyles but with a modern twist. We asked a professional hairstylist the best way to achieve twee hair at home. If you take a quick peek at...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Studios
UPI News

What to stream this weekend: 'Sweet Magnolias' S2, 'Reacher'

Feb. 4 (UPI) -- Amazon Prime will release thriller series the Reacher and Netflix romantic comedy series, Sweet Magnolias, will return for Season 2 this weekend. Also, this weekend, the Olympics will kick off on NBC, a docuseries on 90s-era Black comedy night at The Comedy Store, Phat Tuesdays: The Era of Hip Hop Comedy, will premiere on Amazon Prime, Uma Thurman series Suspicion will premiere on Apple TV+ and a new Amazon original movie, Book of Love, will air ahead of Valentine's Day.
TV SHOWS
Popculture

'Law & Order: Organized Crime' Adds Star Comedian to Cast

The world of Law & Order: Organized Crime continues to grow. Deadline reports that the most recent Law & Order spinoff has added comedian Denis Leary to its second season In a recurring role. The Rescue Me star will play Frank Donnelly, a fellow member of the NYPD who will work alongside Christopher Meloni's Det. Elliot Stabler. It's not yet clear when Leary will appear in the season.
TV & VIDEOS
GamesRadar+

6 New Netflix, Amazon, Disney Plus, and HBO Max movies and shows to stream this weekend

As another weekend rolls around, we bring you another batch of handpicked streaming recommendations, and there are plenty of new movies and shows to choose from. If you're planning a Saturday night movie marathon, there's ample choice this week. For those who aren't faint of heart, a new version of Texas Chainsaw Massacre is now on Netflix, while The Sopranos prequel The Many Saints of Newark is back on HBO Max and Wes Anderson's latest movie, The French Dispatch, on Disney Plus in the UK.
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Instagram
Daily Mail

'Could you not afford to have a longer theatrical release?' Benedict Cumberbatch questions why The Power Of The Dog had such a short cinema run before it hit Netflix

Benedict Cumberbatch has questioned why his film The Power Of The Dog had such a short run in cinemas before it was released on Netflix. The actor, 45, who plays cruel rancher Phil Burbank in the 12-time Oscar nominated drama shared his misgivings about the decision of distributors Netflix as he asked: 'Could you not afford to have a longer theatrical release?'
MOVIES
E! News

The Last Episodes of Ozark Finally Have a Premiere Date

Watch: Laura Linney Gushes Over "Ozark" at 2019 Emmys. We're heading back to the Ozarks one last time. On Feb. 23, Netflix released the first teaser for season four, part two of Ozark, which premieres April 29. The final episodes of the drama series, starring Jason Bateman, Laura Linney and Julia Garner, will follow Marty (Bateman) and Wendy (Linney) as they are "rid of Helen (Janet McTeer) and climb to the top of Navarro's empire," according to the season's description. "They find another opportunity to get out of the Ozarks but some past sins won't stay buried and the most dangerous threats come from blood."
TV SERIES
Decider.com

11 Best New Shows on Netflix: February 2022’s Top Upcoming Series to Watch

Netflix is ready to fill your heart with some of the best new content available for streaming this month, so get ready to feel the love that is the full force of their February programming. While it’s always hard to say goodbye to the titles leaving in the next month, any heartbreak will soon be healed by the impressive list of Netflix Original series coming to the platform to take their place. With everything from brand new titles to long-awaited continuations of fan favorites, Netflix’s diverse and impressive February 2022 premieres will have something sweet for everything.
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Michael Chiklis to star in the first episode of Fox's Accused

The Gotham alum is returning to Fox to headline the premiere of Fox's crime anthology drama, based on a BBC British format, that tells its story from the defendant's point of view in a trial. "Told from the defendant’s point of view through flashbacks, Accused depicts how an ordinary person gets caught up in an extraordinary situation, ultimately revealing how one wrong turn leads to another, until it’s too late to turn back," per Deadline. "Chiklis will play Dr. Scott Corbett, a successful brain surgeon with a seemingly perfect family. He faces the limits of unconditional love when he discovers his teenage son may be planning a violent attack at school." Fox also revealed that Homeland vet Michael Cuesta will direct the premiere, reuniting him with Homeland executive producers Homeland Gordon and Alex Gansa. “Michael Chiklis and Michael Cuesta, teamed with Howard Gordon, Alex Gansa and David Shore, make a powerful combination for Accused,” said Fox Entertainment president Michael Thorn. “They each are synonymous with high-stakes television, engaging drama and compelling performances, striking the perfect tone required for a series of this caliber.”
TV SERIES
SFGate

New this week: 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,' Kanye and 'From'

Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week. — Directors Coodie Simmons and Chike Ozah chart Kanye West’s fascinating journey over 20 years in the new multi-part documentary, “jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy,” which is being rolled out in installments on Netflix. In part one, hitting Netflix on Wednesday, Ye is not yet famous and trying to make a name for himself, while his friends document his every move and his sweet relationship with his late mother Donda before his life changed with the release of “College Dropout” in 2004. Also coming to Netflix on Wednesday is a new “Texas Chainsaw Massacre,” in which Leatherface returns after 50 years to terrorize some new unlucky souls starring “Eighth Grade” breakout Elsie Fisher.
TV & VIDEOS
POPSUGAR

The 4 Guys Who've Won Zoë Kravitz's Heart Over the Years

Is it getting hot in here, or is that just Zoë Kravitz and Robert Pattinson steaming up our screens? In case you missed it, the actors are playing opposite of each other as Catwoman and Batman, respectively, in the upcoming DC film "The Batman." Leading up to its March 4 premiere, Warner Bros. has dropped several sneak peeks, which have only solidified our Kravitz-Pattinson fan-ship even more. Naturally, this also led us to wonder whether the costars have chemistry off set, but that is not the case! However, it wouldn't be the first time Kravitz was reportedly getting cozy with a costar.
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

POPSUGAR

New York City, NY
41K+
Followers
18K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

POPSUGAR powers the optimism and dreams of women around the world through positive, purposeful, and playful content. We inspire happiness, strength, and confidence to be your best self.

 https://www.popsugar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy