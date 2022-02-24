ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Sony’s George Foreman Biopic Adds Jasmine Mathews, Sonja Sohn, John Magaro & Shein Mompremier

By Matt Grobar
Deadline
Deadline
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tler1_0eOLYyZc00

Click here to read the full article.

EXCLUSIVE : Jasmine Mathews ( The Tomorrow War , The Rookie ), Sonja Sohn ( Star Trek: Discovery , The Wire ), John Magaro ( Call Jane, The Many Saints of Newar k) and Shein Mompremier ( Black Lightning ) have joined the cast of Sony Pictures and AFFIRM Films’ untitled biopic of legendary two-time world heavyweight champion George Foreman , from director George Tillman Jr. ( The Hate U Give , Notorious ).

They will star alongside previously announced cast members including Khris Davis, Sullivan Jones, and Academy Award winner Forest Whitaker.

The film will follow the remarkable life and times of Foreman, from Olympic Gold medalist to World Heavyweight champion, the Rumble in the Jungle fight with Muhammad Ali in Zaire, to finding his faith, retiring, and becoming a preacher. When financial hardship hits his family and church, he steps back in the ring and regains the championship at age 45, becoming the oldest heavyweight champion in boxing history.

Tillman Jr. and Frank Baldwin penned the screenplay, from an original draft by Dan Gordon, with Peter Guber and David Zelon producing for Mandalay Pictures. Details with regard to the roles the newest additions to the cast will play have not been disclosed. The film is slated for release in theaters on April 7, 2023.

Mathews most recently starred opposite Chris Pratt in Chris McKay’s sci-fi drama The Tomorrow War for Amazon. She was also recently seen in a recurring role on ABC’s The Rookie , and was previously a series regular on the Starz drama Sweetbitter , based on the bestselling book by Stephanie Danler. The actress will next star alongside Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson in Patrick Hughes’ assassin pic The Man from Toronto .

Sohn’s credits include Steven Soderbergh’s High Flying Bird , Star Trek: Discovery , The Chi , Utopia , Luke Cage and the award-winning and critically acclaimed HBO series The Wire . She’s next set to star opposite Mena Suvari and Dermot Mulroney in James Rowe’s thriller Breakwater .

Magaro most recently appeared in The Sopranos prequel film The Many Saints of Newark , Eugene Ashe’s Emmy-nominated Amazon romance Sylvie’s Love starring Tessa Thompson, and Phyllis Nagy’s Sundance pic Call Jane . The actor will soon appear in the Showtime series Super Pumped and has also featured in such series as Orange Is the New Black and The Umbrella Academy . Additional film credits include First Cow , Overlord , Marshall , War Machine , The Finest Hours , The Big Short , Carol , Captain Phillips , Not Fade Away and Liberal Arts .

Mompremier is best known for her role as Chenoa on The CW’s Black Lightning . She most recently starred in Edson Jean’s feature drama Ludi , which premiered at the 2021 SXSW Film Festival.

Mathews is represented by Gersh and Red Letter Entertainment; Sohn by APA, and More/Medavoy Management; Magaro by Authentic Talent & Literary Management; and Mompremier by APA and Industry Entertainment.

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

David Brenner Dies: Oscar-Winning Film Editor Of ‘Born on the Fourth of July,’ ‘Avatar’ Sequels Was 59

Click here to read the full article. David Brenner, the Oscar-winning film editor who worked on a string of blockbusters as well as nine films for director Oliver Stone, died on Thursday. He was 59. The news was confirmed by Avatar producer Jon Landau, with whom Brenner had been working on the sequels. Landau called Brenner’s editing skills “extraordinary,” but said what was most impressive about him was “his remarkable compassion for others and the love and commitment he had for his family.” Avatar director James Cameron called Brenner an “editor extraordinaire” and “a very dear member of the #AvatarFamily” whose “talent,...
MOVIES
Deadline

Rupert Grint And Nikki Amuka-Bird Join Dave Bautista In M. Night Shyamalan’s ‘Knock At The Cabin’

EXCLUSIVE: Rupert Grint and Nikki Amuka-Bird have joined Dave Bautista in M. Night Shyamalan’s highly anticipated Knock at the Cabin. Shyamalan will write, direct and produce the thriller for Universal Pictures. Knock at the Cabin will be released by Universal Pictures on February 3, 2023. As with all Shyamalan films, plot details are being kept under lock & key. This comes on the heels of his recent film Old, which surpassed $90 million globally this summer and is Shyamalan’s sixth film to open number one at the box office. He is currently the head of this year’s Berlin Film Festival, which is...
MOVIES
Deadline

Rachel Maddow Will Return From Hiatus To Host Show Amid Russia’s Attack On Ukraine

Click here to read the full article. Rachel Maddow will return from her hiatus Thursday evening to cover the breaking news out of Ukraine. “I’ll be on MSNBC starting at 8pm ET tonight, with reporters joining us live from Kiev, Kharkiv, Mariupol and more,” Maddow wrote on Twitter today. Maddow said last month that she would be taking a hiatus from her weeknight primetime show to work on a movie version of her Bag Man podcast. She also said that she would be working on another podcast, with plans to be “back in April.” She also said that there “may eventually be...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

Coppola and Scorsese’s critique of Marvel is valid – why aren’t the younger stars saying it?

In a 2002 episode of The Simpsons, an old man yelled at a cloud. Twenty years later, old men yell at Marvel. Francis Ford Coppola – who has this week described Marvel films as “prototypes made over and over and over again to look different” – certainly isn’t the first elder statesman of cinema to criticise the superhero corporation (looking at you, Martin Scorsese) and he won’t be the last. The internet outrage economy thrives on it; filmmakers in their retirement years are the only people brave enough to speak about it.Coppola’s criticism of the Marvel machine – and expensive...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Magaro
Person
Tessa Thompson
Person
Chenoa
Person
Phyllis Nagy
Person
George Foreman
Person
Woody Harrelson
Person
Jean Michel Basquiat
Person
Kevin Hart
Person
Sonja Sohn
Person
Dermot Mulroney
IndieWire

Peter Dinklage Said the Seven Dwarfs Are an Insult, but the Reality Is More Complex

Emmy-winning actor Peter Dinklage has made a point of refusing to take stereotypical roles commonly reserved for little people (LP), but he’s never been one to address the challenges that he and other LP actors face in Hollywood. That changed during an interview on Marc Maron’s January 24 “WTF” podcast. During a conversation regarding Disney’s upcoming live-action remake of “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,” Dinklage praised Disney for casting a Latina actress as Snow White but condemned them for continuing to present what he believed were outdated stereotypes. “Literally no offense to anything, but I was sort of taken aback,”...
MOVIES
Popculture

10 Must-See Netflix Movies Coming in 2022

Netflix is making another big push with original movies in 2022, making sure subscribers have a new way to escape at the end of each week. On Thursday, the streamer put out a teaser with scenes from almost every movie it plans to release through the end of the year, boasting a shocking number of stars. The preview proves that Netflix is ready to entertain audiences while the major Hollywood studios' theatrical calendars have few exciting blockbusters so far. Netflix plans to release 86 movies in 2022.
MOVIES
Variety

‘Star Trek’ Cast, Including Chris Pine and Zachary Quinto, Returning for Fourth Film

Click here to read the full article. They’re boldly going back. Paramount is planning to enter negotiations for “Star Trek” stars Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto, Zoe Saldana, Karl Urban, John Cho and Simon Pegg to return to the Enterprise for their fourth tour of duty in the venerable sci-fi franchise. The announcement was made by J.J. Abrams during the Paramount Investors Day Presentation on Feb. 15. “We are thrilled to say that we are hard at work on a new ‘Star Trek’ film that will be shooting by the end of the year that will be featuring our original cast and some new...
MOVIES
KTVB

Canceled and Renewed TV Shows for 2022: See the Full List

Are your favorite TV shows canceled or renewed? Let's find out!. As television attempts to get back to as close to a normal schedule as possible amid an ongoing pandemic, that means the broadcast networks will continue to make difficult decisions about the fates of their shows. While some are lucky enough to earn multi-season pickups (see: NBC's OneChicago franchise, CBS' Young Sheldon) or early renewals (i.e. ABC's Grey's Anatomy, CBS' Ghosts) and some are gearing up for their farewell (NBC's This Is Us, ABC's Black-ish), it's a waiting game for the majority of the others.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sundance Film Festival#Film Star#Sony Pictures#Academy Award#Mandalay Pictures#Abc#Hbo
SheKnows

Young & Restless Vet Dead at 84 of Complications From Dementia

Sally Kellerman recurred as Constance Bingham in the mid-2010s. It’s a sad day in Hollywood: Sally Kellerman, the Robert Altman muse who passed through The Young and the Restless as Adam Newman’s “grandmother” passed away on February 24 of complications from dementia. An Oscar nominee for...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Long-Delayed Johnny Depp Movie Finally Hits Theaters

A long-delayed Johnny Depp movie has finally hit theaters, one year after it was initially scheduled to premiere. Deadline reports that Minamata, a biopic about famed photojournalist Eugene Smith, is opening in about two dozen cities, including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, and Miami. In the film, Depp portrays Smith, who took his final Life magazine assignment in 1971, which took him across the Pacific Ocean to Japan, where through his photographs he exposed decades of terrible misconduct by a large chemical company.
MOVIES
SheKnows

Days of Our Lives’ Alison Sweeney Stars Opposite Former Salem Castmate in Hallmark’s Much-Anticipated The Wedding Veil Trilogy Finale Movie

Last weekend the Hallmark Channel aired the second installment of its The Wedding Veil trilogy and you won’t want to miss the final premiere of the event, starring Days of Our Lives fave Alison Sweeney (Sami) as Tracy, on Saturday, February 19, at 8 pm. As an added bonus, she’ll play opposite her former castmate Victor Webster (ex-Nicholas Alamain) as Nick.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
startattle.com

A Madea Homecoming (2022 movie) Netflix, trailer, release date, Tyler Perry

Madea’s back – hallelujer! And she’s not putting up with any nonsense as family drama erupts at her great-grandson’s college graduation celebration. Startattle.com – A Madea Homecoming 2022. Starring : Tyler Perry. Genre : Comedy. Country : United States. Language : English. Director : Tyler...
MOVIES
Popculture

'Celebrity Big Brother': Chris Kirkpatrick Reveals Biggest 'Bully' From This Season

Chris Kirkpatrick has some bitterness from his eviction on Celebrity Big Brother. The N*Sync singer was evicted on Friday, Feb. 11. He was voted out unanimously during his ally, Miesha Tate's, Head of Household reign. Initially, Carson Kressley and RHOA Cynthia Bailey were nominated, but Kirkpatrick suggested that his friend former beauty pageant contestant Shanna Moakler use the Veto on Kressley in hopes of getting Dif'frent Strokes star Todd Bridges on the block and evicted. Despite it being risky, he still did so, and Tate nominated Kirkpatrick instead. But he doesn't have regrets about the way he handled things.
TV SHOWS
Popculture

CBS Show's Spinoff Canceled

Paramount+ has reportedly canceled its spinoff of one of the most iconic shows on CBS. The streamer has been home to 60 Minutes Plus since March of 2021, but according to a report by Variety, the show was canceled abruptly last month. That leaves only the main titles 60 Minutes on offer.
TV SERIES
talentrecap.com

Is Todrick Hall Losing Fans Due to ‘Celebrity Big Brother’?

Todrick Hall is no one’s favorite on this season of Celebrity Big Brother. The entertainer has come under fire on the show that puts celebrities in a house with cameras and watches them 24/7 as they compete for the $250,000 grand prize. The Masked Singer alum has rubbed his fellow houseguests and fans of the show the wrong way, although he believes he will walk away as a beloved character this season.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Dakota Johnson Will Reportedly Play Sony's First Marvel Female Super Hero

Dakota Johnson is reportedly in talks to star in Sony Pictures' first Marvel movie centering on a female character in the Spider-Man universe, but it's not who anyone may have expected. Instead of playing a character like Black Cat or even Spider-Woman, Sony wants to cast her as Madame Web. Although Sony only has screen rights to Spider-Man-related characters, the studio has found surprising success lately with the Venom movies and its collaborations with Disney's Marvel Studios to bring Spidey to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Doctor Strange's Benedict Wong replaced by Godzilla star in new movie

Marvel star Benedict Wong has been replaced by Godzilla's Ken Watanabe in new sci-fi movie True Love. The new film, which is helmed and written by Watanabe's Godzilla director Gareth Edwards, has already packed an impressive cast including Gemma Chan, John David Washington, Allison Janney, Marc Menchaca and Sturgill Simpson.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Will Be Streaming on Just One Service Later This Year, and It's Not Disney+

Spider-Man: No Way Home continues to slay at the box office, and is currently the sixth-highest-grossing movie and Sony's highest-grossing movie ever. The Spidey flick also managed to become one of only ten films to reach the $1 billion mark at the international box office. The movie may still be playing in theaters, but fans are eager to have the opportunity to watch it at home. The film is expected to be available to purchase on digital platforms and on Blu-ray/DVD next month, but don't expect it to join other MCU films on Disney+. However, the movie will be coming to Starz at some point in the next six months.
MOVIES
Deadline

Deadline

52K+
Followers
24K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy