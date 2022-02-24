ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bill Paxton’s Family Reaches $1 Million Settlement With Anesthesia Firm Over Actor’s Death

By Erik Pedersen
Deadline
Deadline
 1 day ago
Bill Paxton ’s widow and children have reached a partial settlement of their wrongful-death lawsuit , with an anesthesiologist medical group agreeing to pay $1 million.

Attorneys for Dr. Moody Makar and General Anesthesia Specialists Partnership filed court papers Wednesday with Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Steven Kleifield seeking approval of the accord between the Paxton family members and the company. Makar works at the firm and was the anesthesiologist during heart surgery Paxton had less than two weeks before his death on February 25, 2017.

According to court documents, General Anesthesia Specialists’ lawyers said the company “denies liability in this matter” but said the settlement deal will “reasonably compensate plaintiffs and avoid exposing defendant to an expensive and time consuming litigation.”

Trial of the remainder of the 2018 lawsuit filed by the actor’s widow, Louise Paxton, and the couple’s children, James and Lydia Paxton, against the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and Dr. Ali Khoynezhad is scheduled for September 19. Khoynezhad was a cardiothoracic surgeon employed by Cedars-Sinai who was known prior to the Paxton death to practice what has been testified to by the hospital staff as “cowboy medicine,” according to the suit.

“In Khoynezhad’s quest to generate more surgeries and higher numbers, he continued to push the envelope and pushed to do surgeries on cases that were marginal at best,” the suit states.

Paxton had a long career in Hollywood, appearing in such hit films as Twister, True Lies, Apollo 13 and Aliens and starred in the HBO drama Big Love and the History miniseries Hatfields & McCoys, for which he got an Emmy nomination. He also was a four-time Golden Globe nominee and SAG Award winner.

His death certificate says Paxton he died of a stroke 11 days after surgery to replace a heart valve and repair aorta damage. He was 61.

City News Service contributed to this report.

