Cape Coral, FL

Cape Coral duo hits back-to-back holes in one

By Sean Barie
 1 day ago
CAPE CORAL, Fla. – Keith Polsinelli and Dave Breitner can still remember the day well.

“The hair was standing up on my arms. We were so excited,” remembers Breitner.

Just a few weeks ago, the two were out for a round of golf when Polsinelli walked up to tee box number six at Palmetto Pine Country Club in Cape Coral and took his shot on the 156-yard, par 3-hole.

“[My shot was] nice, high, and with a little bit of a fade. We see it [the ball] bounce once and it disappears,” Polsinelli recalled.

Polsinelli couldn’t believe it, a hole in one. His first ever.

“I’m not that good of a golfer,” said Polsinelli.

The results on that hole would disagree, however. And with Polsinelli’s work on the sixth hole done, he turned to Breitner with a challenge.

“I’m like ‘Dave, try to beat that,'” Polsinelli said.

As it turns out, Breitner may have taken that challenge a little too literally.

“All of a sudden [Breitner] said ‘Oh my God, it was right at the hole. I think it’s in!'” said Polsinelli.

Breitner was right. Just one swing after his friend aced the hole, Breitner had done the very same.

“We walked up to the cup and they’re both sitting there and we just couldn’t believe it,” said Breitner.

Not only had the duo hit holes in one for the first time in their lives, but had also hit consecutive aces on the same hole for the first time in the 53 year history of the Palmetto Pine Country Club.

“We’re told it’s 140-150 million to one odds,” said Polsinelli. “For two guys that have never hit a hole in one to hit a hole in one on consecutive shots is unheard of.”

150 million to one. And yet, Polsinelli and Breitner are the proof.

“It’s an unbelievable feeling to have a hole in one and to do it back to back with your golfing buddy is just fantastic,” said Breitner.

