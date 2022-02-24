ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver police arrest 42 people at Union Station in drug sweep

By Alex Rose
KREX
 1 day ago

DENVER ( KDVR ) — The Denver Police Department announced a large-scale operation at Union Station that resulted in the arrest of 42 people with outstanding warrants or conducting illegal activity Wednesday.

The Denver Sheriff’s Department helped DPD with the operation.

Out of the 42 arrests, 10 were felony offenses that included the distribution of controlled substances. The other arrests were misdemeanor warrants and drug possession offenses, according to DPD.

Woman missing for nearly 2 weeks after getting stuck in snow, calling 911

Since the beginning of the year, DPD has made more than 500 arrests at Union Station. Wednesday’s operation was the largest to date.

During the operation, DPD’s Outreach Case Coordinator got in touch with 10 people who needed help and connected them to area resources and services.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WesternSlopeNow.com.

