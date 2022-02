General Motors subsidiary Cruise has filed a patent application for a system designed to reduce motion sickness resulting from watching a media screen in a moving vehicle. The new GM patent filing has been assigned application number US 2022/0020119 A1 with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and was published on January 20th, 2022. The filing was originally made on July 14th, 2020. It’s titled “Adaptive Adjustments To Visual Media To Reduce Motion Sickness,” and lists the inventors as Nestor Grace and Diego Plascencia-Vega of San Francisco, California, as well as Dogan Gidon of Berkeley, California.

