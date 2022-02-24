ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

U.S. Warns Banks to Prepare for Potential Cyberattacks

 1 day ago

Following Russia's incursion into Ukraine, the U.S. is warning businesses and major banks to brace themselves for cyberattacks. Lester Munson, a senior fellow at the National Security Institute, joined Cheddar News to break down what this means for financial institutions “So we need to be concerned about not just intentional Russian hacks against American entities but also what Russia is doing in Ukraine. Those things can impact us as well," he said

Cheddar News

Why Putin Seems So Focused on Invading Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin openly invaded the neighboring country of Ukraine on Thursday following weeks of overtures and discussions on keeping an incursion from happening. David Salvo, the deputy director for the Alliance for Securing Democracy, joined Cheddar to go into the Russian leader's motivations. "What I'm sure he understands is that his invasion of Ukraine in 2014 probably ended the discussion of Ukraine joining NATO, even if publicly we won't admit that, that's just the reality. And I'm sure that President Putin understands that," he said, noting that Putin could be using the taking of Ukraine territory as leverage to gain more security concessions from the West.
POLITICS
Cheddar News

What Investors Could Prepare for Amid Russian Invasion of Ukraine

After weeks of talks and posturing in hopes of staving off an attack, Russia invaded Ukraine on Thursday, an incident that has already impacted the global economy, including the U.S.. Jason McMann, head of geopolitical risk analysis for Morning Consult, joined Cheddar’s Closing Bell to break down what investors might do to prepare themselves as the crisis continues. "I think there are a few things that we have our eye on over at Morning Consult that could cause the situation to become a bit more severe or unstable as far as market outcomes would be concerned," McMann said. "One of those things would be if the U.S. and the EU kind of moved in concerted fashion to block Russia from the SWIFT transaction system. So, I would say that's one thing that would be worth keeping an eye on."
ECONOMY
Cheddar News

Stocks Fall Again, Handing Wall Street Another Losing Week

In this photo provided by the New York Stock Exchange, trader Timothy Nick works in his booth on the trading floor, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022. Stocks fell in afternoon trading on Wall Street Friday as major indexes head for their second weekly loss in a row after another bout of turbulence shook market. (Allie Joseph/New York Stock Exchange via AP)
STOCKS
Fortune

The U.S. threatened a chip blockade if Russia invaded Ukraine. Now Biden must weigh the pros—and cons—of following through

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Early Thursday morning, Russia President Vladimir Putin declared war on Ukraine, sending troops across the border into Ukraine and shelling Ukrainian territory. The U.S. had already imposed economic sanctions on Russian businesses and leaders to deter Putin from escalating the conflict. Now that Russia has invaded Ukraine, the U.S. could unleash another round of punishment against Russia and Putin by blocking the country from accessing semiconductors made with U.S. technology.
U.S. POLITICS
Fortune

Russia buys 70% of its chips from China, but the U.S.’s blockade of American semiconductors will still hit Putin hard

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Late on Thursday, in response to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, U.S. President Joe Biden unveiled a second tranche of sanctions against Russia’s business interests that contained a dramatic broadside: a complete embargo on selling semiconductors to Russia.
U.S. POLITICS
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Bond between China and Russia alarms U.S. and Europe amid Ukraine crisis

WASHINGTON — When Wang Yi, China’s foreign minister, called on Saturday for talks to resolve the crisis in Europe, he said Ukraine’s sovereignty should be “respected and safeguarded” — but also sided with Russia in saying that NATO enlargement was destabilizing the continent. “If...
FOREIGN POLICY
WEKU

Why should Americans care about Ukraine? The answer is simple

The standoff between Ukraine and Russia is about more than just those two countries, it's about global security and an attempt to "rewrite rules on which the world is based", says Ukraine's minister of foreign affairs. And he adds that's precisely why Americans should care. Dmytro Kuleba estimates Russia has...
FOREIGN POLICY
nextbigfuture.com

Ukrainian President Says They Will Get Nuclear Weapons Unless US Protects Them

Ukraine President Zelensky says that Ukraine will go back to having nuclear weapons like they did before 1994 unless the US lives to the guarantees of protection made in the Budapest Memo. Ukraine had 1000 soviet nuclear weapons. What did Ukraine keep that would short cut a return to being a nuclear power. Even with bombers, nuclear weapons can be delivered by other means if one side chose it as means of all out fighting.
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
CHINA
Fox News

49 Republicans pledge to shut down government over federal vaccine mandates

Forty-nine Republicans signed a letter pledging to shut down the government over federal vaccine mandates. Fox News Digital first broke the news of the letter floating around Republican Hill offices last month. It was formally sent to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., on Wednesday.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Grist

In blow to Biden administration, judge halts oil and gas leases in Gulf of Mexico

On Thursday, a federal judge threw out the Department of Interior’s decision to lease more than 80 million acres in the Gulf of Mexico for oil and gas production — the largest offshore auction in U.S. history. The sale, which came just days after Biden vowed to “lead by example” in cutting emissions during U.N. climate talks in Scotland, could have resulted in 600 million tons of greenhouse gas emissions, according to a Guardian analysis of Interior Department data.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Putin's 'goddaughter' leads fury from Russian celebrities and public against invasion of Ukraine: Anger grows on social media with users sharing black square image and 'no war' hashtag

Vladimir Putin's rumoured goddaughter and several leading Russian celebs have led a public outcry against their nation's invasion of Ukraine. The Ukrainian army was this afternoon fighting in almost every region of the country, battling the Russians for control of military bases, airports, cities and ports after an early-hours barrage of cruise missiles and guided bombs targeting ammo dumps and radar arrays.
POLITICS
