How to help your kids if they’re struggling with their mental health

By ABC News
abccolumbia.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleABC NEWS– The COVID-19 pandemic has had its fair share of effects on mental health among children and...

www.abccolumbia.com

Medical Daily

COVID Vaccines Could Be Key In Mental Health Battle Amid Virus: Study

COVID-19 vaccines may be beneficial at preventing more than severe disease and death, a new study on mental health suggests. According to the Understanding America Study, which was conducted from March 2020 to June 2021 and published in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine, COVID-19 vaccines may have an effect on mental health by alleviating the psychological distress that people are feeling during the pandemic.
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

The Neurobiology of Suicide

The brain areas primarily involved in suicidal thoughts and behaviors are part of systems related to emotion and impulse regulation. The ventral prefrontal cortex (VPFC) is involved in suicidal ideation, while the dorsal prefrontal cortex (DPFC) is involved in suicidal actions. The dorsal anterior cingulate cortex (dACC) and insula may...
MENTAL HEALTH
Psych Centra

Do People with Bipolar Disorder Think More Often About Suicide?

Bipolar disorder can involve symptoms of depression, which sometimes can lead to thoughts of suicide. Support is available. Not everyone who lives with bipolar disorder experiences the condition in the same way. But for those who experience intense depressive episodes, thinking about the end of life can be recurrent. Bipolar...
MENTAL HEALTH
#Abc News
Shreveport Magazine

Teacher forced to quit her job after she was caught on a hidden camera saying “those conservative Christians… they need to die … they need to get COVID and die”

The middle school teacher reportedly resigned her post at school, after comments she believed to be making privately on school grounds ended up on social media and forced her to quit her job. The teacher was reportedly having a conversation with two other colleagues in a school hallway when she reportedly said: “Conservative Christians need to get COVID and die.”
TEXAS STATE
Washington Post

‘Dopesick’ writer proposes a way out of the opioid crisis

More than 1 million Americans have died of opioid overdoses since OxyContin launched in 1996. The statistics are startling: During the first year of the pandemic, the federal government reported a record 100,000 annual overdose deaths. One in three Americans say that drug use has been a cause of trouble in their family.
ENTERTAINMENT
MedicalXpress

New study finds COVID-19 vaccination boosts mental health along with immunity

Getting vaccinated for COVID-19 measurably improved the psychological well-being of participants in the Understanding Coronavirus in America study, a large longitudinal look at the impact of the pandemic on individuals in the United States. Vaccination was associated with declines in distress and perceived risks of infection, hospitalization, and death. The study, appearing in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine, validates the intuitive but previously unanswered questions of whether becoming vaccinated reduces perceived risks associated with COVID-19, and whether the reduction of these fears leads to improvements in mental health and quality of life.
DURHAM, NH
SFGate

Opioid Addiction More Likely For People Who Had Covid, Study Shows

People who have had Covid-19 face a greater risk of developing opioid use disorders and other mental health issues, according to new findings published Wednesday in the journal the BMJ. The large study compared the health records of 154,000 former Covid patients in the Veterans Health Administration system during the year after their infections to a similar population who did not get Covid and found a significant discrepancy in mental health outcomes.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Psych Centra

Why Childhood Trauma Could Be Causing Your Anxiety

For many adults, childhood trauma and anxiety go hand in hand — and both are treatable. If you live with anxiety, it’s natural to wonder what might be causing your symptoms. Typically, anxiety disorders stem from a combination of factors, such as:. genetics. learned coping strategies. chronic stress.
MENTAL HEALTH
UPI News

Autism, ADHD associated with higher risk for early death

Young people with autism or attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) have a higher risk of dying early from a range of causes, a new research review suggests. Researchers found that before middle-age, people with autism face higher-than-average rates of death from both "natural" causes, like heart disease, and "unnatural" ones, including accidents and suicide.
MENTAL HEALTH
The Independent

Mother receives outpouring of help after only formula used by 16-year-old son with deadly allergies is recalled

A mother has received an outpouring of support and assistance after she took to Facebook to desperately request a Food and Drug Administration-recalled infant formula for her 16-year-old son who has severe food allergies and requires a feeding tube.Last week, the FDA warned consumers to stop using three powdered infant formulas produced in Abbott Nutrition’s facility in Sturgis, Michigan, after investigators found the formulas were linked to infection cases.Amid the ongoing investigation, Abbott initiated a voluntary recall of the affected products, which included  Similac, Alimentum and EleCare powdered formulas.However, as Claire Rowan, a teacher at James Madison High School in...
KIDS
Medical Daily

Numbers Indicate The Opioid Crisis Is Here To Stay

​​Despite all the efforts to hold those responsible for the opioid crisis accountable and to diminish the use of the drug, the epidemic appears to be here to stay. The medical journal the Lancet has estimated that 1.2 million people will die from overdose deaths by 2029, and most of those deaths will result from opioid use if historical trends continue.
HEALTH
The Guardian

‘Clients say it feels like we’ve always known each other’: the mental health experts who believe their autism has turbocharged their work

Steph Jones jokes that she used to think she was psychic. The psychotherapist says she can often tell instinctively what a client’s issue is before they’ve even sat down. “I can say to them: ‘All of a sudden my throat is tightening,’ or: ‘I feel dizzy,’ or: ‘I can see a particular image – does this mean anything to you?” she says. This is because Jones has the ability, she explains, to experience not just other people’s emotions but their physical sensations in her own body. And it is a skill that has been invaluable for her work.
MENTAL HEALTH
Chicago Parents

How to Help Your Kid Adjust to a New School

Moving can be hard. Moving schools at a young age can be harder. Whether it’s leaving friends behind or anxiety about moving up a grade, parents can make the movie easier with lots of conversations. Sara Anderson, Erikson Institute’s associate director of the Center for Children and Families, recommends...
CHICAGO, IL
Psych Centra

Do People with ADHD Lie More Often?

There’s no hard evidence on this link, but lying may still be a coping mechanism for some people with ADHD. Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a common neurodevelopmental disorder. The. that in the United States, 9.4% of children ages 2 to 17 years are diagnosed with ADHD, with...
MENTAL HEALTH
Inc.com

Compounding Offers New Alternatives to Manage Anxiety

Mental illnesses are among the most common health conditions in the United States, and the pandemic has exacerbated the problem. Even before Covid-19 caused widespread disruption and isolation, the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH) found that nearly 1 in 5 adults experienced mental illness in the U.S. Yet more than half of them did not receive treatment, according to Mental Health America (MHA).
MENTAL HEALTH

Comments / 0

