The younger generation is turning away from wines and turning toward spirits

Augusta Municipal was playing fast, and Pal Joey had warned Caveman and me that the track was known for bone-hard fairways and greens that were watered using a bowl and spoon. The green at one par 3 sat noticeably lower than the tee box, and it occurred to me that, given the tarmac-like conditions, I might blade a short iron about three quarters of the way to the hole and let it bounce the final 40 yards, give or take an inch. All went as planned, leaving me 15 feet or so for the two. What a clever boy, thought I of myself, and then Caveman stood in the box and fired one right at the stinking flag. It landed like a pillow two inches from the hole.

GOLF ・ 7 HOURS AGO