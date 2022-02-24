ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Addus HomeCare: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

New Haven Register
 1 day ago

FRISCO, Texas (AP) _ Addus HomeCare Corp. (ADUS) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $13.1 million. On a per-share basis, the Frisco, Texas-based company said it had net income of 81 cents. Earnings, adjusted for...

Seeking Alpha

Masimo Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, Feb. 15, after market close. The consensus EPS estimate is $1.10 (+12.2% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $320.75M (+64.4% Y/Y). Over the last 2 years, MASI has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Entrepreneur

Edison International (EIX) Q4 Earnings Beat, Sales Rise Y/Y

Edison International EIX reported fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of $1.16 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.05 by 10.5%. However, the bottom line deteriorated 2.5% from the year-ago quarter’s earnings. The company recorded GAAP earnings of $1.38 per share compared with $1.39 reported in the fourth...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Dish Network profit matches consensus for Q4 while revenue falls slightly short

Dish Network Corp. said Thursday it had net income of $552 million, or 87 cents a share, in the fourth quarter, down from $733 million, or $1.24 a share, in the year-earlier period. The satellite TV provider said revenue came to $4.45 billion, down from $4.56 billion a year ago, and just below the $4.48 billion FactSet consensus. Pay-TV subscribers fell by about 273,000 in the period. The company ended the quarter with 10.71 million pay-TV subscribers, including 8.22 million Dish TV subscribers and 2.49 million subscribers to its Sling streaming service. Retail wireless net subscribers fell by about 245,000 in the quarter, bringing the total to 8.55 million by quarter-end. Shares were down 3.2% premarket amid a broad selloff in stocks, and are down 12% in the last 12 months, while the S&P 500 has gained 7.6%.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
