Rocket Companies: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

New Haven Register
 1 day ago

DETROIT (AP) _ Rocket Companies, Inc. (RKT) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $48.1 million. The Detroit-based company said it had profit of...

Lordstown Motors Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 25th, before market open. The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.75 (-426.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $0M. Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have...
Insiders Buy More Than $170M Of 4 Stocks

Although U.S. stock futures traded lower this morning after rising tensions between Russia and Ukraine, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
Edison International (EIX) Q4 Earnings Beat, Sales Rise Y/Y

Edison International EIX reported fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of $1.16 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.05 by 10.5%. However, the bottom line deteriorated 2.5% from the year-ago quarter’s earnings. The company recorded GAAP earnings of $1.38 per share compared with $1.39 reported in the fourth...
Ranpak Holdings: Q4 Earnings Insights

Ranpak Holdings (NYSE:PACK) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 25, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Ranpak Holdings reported an EPS of $-0.03. Revenue was up $17.20 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last quarter the company...
CarGurus stock rallies after Q4 beat, Q1 guidance

Shares of CarGurus Inc. CARG, +43.96% rallied more than 10% in the extended session Thursday after the online car marketplace reported adjusted earnings and sales well above Wall Street expectations and guided for a much better current-quarter sales than analysts estimate. CarGurus said it lost $80 million, or 68 cents a share, during the quarter, contrasting with earnings of $25 million, or 22 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted for one-time items, CarGurus earned 43 cents a share. Revenue rose 124% to $339.3 million, the company said. Analysts polled by FactSet expected adjusted earnings of 30 cents a share on sales of $280 million. CarGurus guided for first-quarter revenue between $390 million and $410 million, compared with expectations around $302 million. The stock ended the regular trading day up 4%.
US Ecology: Q4 Earnings Insights

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 25, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. US Ecology missed estimated earnings by 50.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.13 versus an estimate of $0.26. Revenue was up $20.35 million from the same...
Preview: Freshpet's Earnings

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-02-28. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Freshpet will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.16. Freshpet bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
Teleflex (TFX) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates, Margins Up

Teleflex Incorporated’s TFX adjusted earnings per share (EPS) from continuing operations of $3.60 for the fourth quarter of 2021 rose 10.8% year over year. The bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.9%. GAAP EPS of $2.69 in the fourth quarter showed a huge improvement from the year-ago...
Intuit (INTU) Q2 Earnings Miss, Revenues Beat, Stock Down

Intuit INTU stock fell 3% in Thursday’s extended trading session after the financial software maker reported lower-than-expected earnings for the second quarter of fiscal 2022. However, the company’s revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and marked a significant year-over-year improvement. Intuit reported fiscal second-quarter non-GAAP earnings of $1.55...
Greenway Greenhouse Reports Second Consecutive Quarter Of Positive Adjusted EBITDA, Continues To Drive Towards Profitability

Greenway Greenhouse Cannabis Corporation (CSE:GWAY) has released its unaudited interim financial statements for the three and nine-month periods ending December 31, 2021, reporting a positive adjusted EBITDA for the second consecutive quarter. Financial & Business Highlights. Generated cannabis revenue of $1.9 million, representing a 2.5% increase from the previous quarter.
Shenandoah Earnings Preview

Shenandoah (NASDAQ:SHEN) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-02-28. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Shenandoah will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04. Shenandoah bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
Recap: Ocugen Q4 Earnings

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 25, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Ocugen missed estimated earnings by 16.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.07 versus an estimate of $-0.06. Revenue was down $0.00 from the same period last year.
Recap: Strategic Education Q4 Earnings

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 25, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Strategic Education beat estimated earnings by 21.05%, reporting an EPS of $1.15 versus an estimate of $0.95. Revenue was up $4.61 million from the same...
Recap: Canadian Imperial Bank Q1 Earnings

Canadian Imperial Bank (NYSE:CM) reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, February 25, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Canadian Imperial Bank beat estimated earnings by 13.29%, reporting an EPS of $3.24 versus an estimate of $2.86. Revenue was up $554.00 million from...
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) shares rose 39.6% to $20.95 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 16.7 million, which is 243.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $7.7 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
