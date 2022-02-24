ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Codexis: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

New Haven Register
 1 day ago

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) _ Codexis Inc. (CDXS) on Thursday reported a loss of $10.2 million in its fourth quarter. On a per-share basis, the Redwood City, California-based company said it had a loss of 16...

Benzinga

5 Stocks To Watch For February 23, 2022

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:. Wall Street expects Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) to report quarterly earnings at $1.70 per share on revenue of $20.87 billion before the opening bell. Lowe's shares rose 0.1% to $214.71 in after-hours trading. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Lordstown Motors Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 25th, before market open. The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.75 (-426.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $0M. Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Ecovyst: Q4 Earnings Insights

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 25, 2022 at 06:15 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Ecovyst beat estimated earnings by 13.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.17 versus an estimate of $0.15. Revenue was up $111.30 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Graham Hldgs Q4 Earnings

Graham Hldgs (NYSE:GHC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 25, 2022 at 08:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Graham Hldgs beat estimated earnings by 3.89%, reporting an EPS of $8.55 versus an estimate of $8.23. Revenue was up $75.92 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Ranpak Holdings: Q4 Earnings Insights

Ranpak Holdings (NYSE:PACK) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 25, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Ranpak Holdings reported an EPS of $-0.03. Revenue was up $17.20 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last quarter the company...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

CarGurus stock rallies after Q4 beat, Q1 guidance

Shares of CarGurus Inc. CARG, +43.96% rallied more than 10% in the extended session Thursday after the online car marketplace reported adjusted earnings and sales well above Wall Street expectations and guided for a much better current-quarter sales than analysts estimate. CarGurus said it lost $80 million, or 68 cents a share, during the quarter, contrasting with earnings of $25 million, or 22 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted for one-time items, CarGurus earned 43 cents a share. Revenue rose 124% to $339.3 million, the company said. Analysts polled by FactSet expected adjusted earnings of 30 cents a share on sales of $280 million. CarGurus guided for first-quarter revenue between $390 million and $410 million, compared with expectations around $302 million. The stock ended the regular trading day up 4%.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Insiders Buy More Than $170M Of 4 Stocks

Although U.S. stock futures traded lower this morning after rising tensions between Russia and Ukraine, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Preview: Freshpet's Earnings

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-02-28. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Freshpet will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.16. Freshpet bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Entrepreneur

Intuit (INTU) Q2 Earnings Miss, Revenues Beat, Stock Down

Intuit INTU stock fell 3% in Thursday’s extended trading session after the financial software maker reported lower-than-expected earnings for the second quarter of fiscal 2022. However, the company’s revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and marked a significant year-over-year improvement. Intuit reported fiscal second-quarter non-GAAP earnings of $1.55...
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

VMware (VMW) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y

VMware’s VMW fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 non-GAAP earnings of $2.02 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.5% but declined 8.6% year over year. Revenues of $3.53 billion surpassed the consensus mark by 0.3% and improved 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Top-Line Details. Region-wise, U.S. revenues (46.6% of revenues)...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Preview: Atara Biotherapeutics's Earnings

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-02-28. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Atara Biotherapeutics will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.69. Atara Biotherapeutics bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Shenandoah Earnings Preview

Shenandoah (NASDAQ:SHEN) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-02-28. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Shenandoah will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04. Shenandoah bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Apellis Pharmaceuticals's Earnings Outlook

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-02-28. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-1.54. Apellis Pharmaceuticals bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

A Preview Of SailPoint Technologies's Earnings

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-02-28. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that SailPoint Technologies will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.06. SailPoint Technologies bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
MARKETS

