ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

‘Walking Dead’ Star Alicia Witt’s Parents’ Cause of Death Revealed 2 Months After Shocking Loss

By Meredith Nardino
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 1 day ago

Finding answers. Two months after Alicia Witt‘s parents, Robert and Diane Witt, were unexpectedly discovered dead in their home, the cause of the tragedy has been revealed.

Local news outlet Telegram & Gazette reported that the pair succumbed to “probable cardiac dysrhythmia” due to the extreme cold weather. Death certificates were officially issued on Wednesday, February 23.

Authorities in Worcester, Massachusetts, previously determined there were no signs of trauma or foul play, while a local news station suspected hypothermia contributed to the couple’s passings.

The Walking Dead alum, 46, announced in December 2021 that a relative found Robert, 87, and Diane, 75, dead after performing a wellness check at their home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R3fnp_0eOLVjG400
Diane Witt, Alicia Witt, and Robert Witt Courtesy of Alicia Witt/Instagram

“I reached out to a cousin who lives close to my parents to check on them. Sadly, the outcome was unimaginable,” the Dune star noted in her statement. “I ask for some privacy at this time to grieve and to wrap my head around this turn of events, and this surreal loss.”

According to reports, the residence was visited by the fire department to check on the home’s air quality, but firefighters found no evidence of carbon monoxide or other dangerous gases. Alicia’s cousin called the police for help after the actress grew concerned for her parents, whom she hadn’t heard from in “several days.”

Alicia broke her silence on the loss of her parents via Instagram in January, noting that “it still doesn’t feel real” that they’re no longer here. “It’s been a month since I got scared, not having heard back from them, and called to have them checked on, waiting, phone in hand, praying fervently that the next call would be from them, angry I’d gotten someone else involved,” she wrote. “Knowing as soon as I heard the detective’s voice on the other line that they were gone.”

The Twin Peaks alum continued: “I am deeply grateful for the gift of having been able to quietly travel to Worcester earlier this month for a beautiful service and burial, to mourn and to celebrate them in total privacy. … Thank you, also, to all those who have reached out with your memories about my parents. They were brilliant educators, deeply kind, curious, intuitive, wise, young at heart, funny — there will never be enough adjectives to describe them.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g4Itb_0eOLVjG400
Alicia Witt CraSH/imageSPACE/Shutterstock

Despite “some misconceptions rolling around” about what led to her mom and dad’s deaths, Alicia wanted to “honor their privacy” throughout the “delicate” situation. The actress called her parents “fiercely stubborn,” noting that they were “not penniless” but often refused the help of others.

“They were a united, intertwined, indivisible force, determined to do things their own way. Knowing they had each other — battling them the way I would have had to in order to do this truly felt like it would have destroyed them,” she added. “My heart is broken. And even if I could have had a crystal ball and looked into the future — if I could have said to them, ‘You are going to break my heart and the hearts of all who love you with a worst-case-scenario ending if you don’t let us help you’ — I still think they would have made the same choices.”

Shortly before losing her loved ones, the Two Weeks Notice star reflected on how her mother was involved in helping her get her big break. Alicia was discovered by a producer from That’s Incredible!

“The producer saw a photo of me reading in a magazine and got in touch and asked if I had anything I could do on the show. My mom had, at that point, taught me how to do a scene from Romeo and Juliet. I was 5,” she told The Boston Globe in September 2021. “Two years later, the casting director for Dune was searching for someone to play the role of Alia and [saw that clip]. It was serendipity.”

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ETOnline.com

Destinee LaShaee, 'My 600-Lb. Life' Star, Dead at 30

Destinee LaShaee, the first transgender person to be featured on My 600-Lb. Life, has died. The reality star's brother, Wayne Compton, shared the sad news in a Facebook post on Tuesday. LaShaee was 30 years old. The cause of death for LaShaee, who was born with the name Matthew Ventress,...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Real Housewives star reveals nine-year-old daughter uncovered father’s affair on TikTok

The Real Housewives of New Jersey [RHONJ] star Jennifer Aydin has revealed that her daughter, Olivia, has found out about her husband’s affair.Speaking to Page Six, the 44-year-old reality TV star, who is married to plastic surgeon Bill Aydin, explained that her nine-year-old daughter saw a video about her parents’ decade-old affair on social media.“We had a blogger leak this awful storyline and somebody made a TikTok on it,” Aydin said.“My sweet little Olivia – who threw a beautiful anniversary party for us [on RHONJ Season 11] to show how her parents are still in love – saw a TikTok...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
WBUR

‘The house they shut off to the world’: Alicia Witt’s tragedy was nearly mine

When actor Alicia Witt shared the news of the untimely death of her parents in their unheated, decaying home, I took a voyeuristic interest in her story. Her parents had resisted her pleas to help. Witt, known for her performances in "Orange Is the New Black" and "Nashville," could only imagine their dire living conditions because she had not entered her parents’ home for over 10 years.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

After Walking Dead Actor's Death Was Ruled Suicide, His Family Now Suspects It Was Murder

The Walking Dead family sadly lost one of its own this past week, as actor Moses J. Moseley was found dead this past week. When the news officially broke, authorities were reported to be investigating the actor’s death as a possible suicide. However, Moseley’s family is now speaking out on the matter, and they do not believe this was the case. Instead, they suspect that he was murdered.
STOCKBRIDGE, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
City
Worcester, MA
Local
Massachusetts Entertainment
Worcester, MA
Entertainment
Deadline

‘Fame’ Actor Morgan Stevens Cause Of Death Revealed

Morgan Stevens, the Fame and Melrose Place actor whose body was found by police during a wellness check of his Hollywood home last week, died of arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease, the Los Angeles Coroner’s office has disclosed. Stevens died Jan. 26 at the age of 70 of the condition more commonly known as heart disease, or hardening of the arteries. The actor played the role of Paul Northridge in The Waltons and its three reunion movies before landing his breakthrough, two-season role of David Reardon on the TV adaptation of Fame in 1982. He later appeared on Melrose Place, Airwolf, Walker, Texas Ranger, among others. Stevens’ career was temporarily halted and seriously impacted when, in August 1989, he was arrested by the LAPD on suspicion of DUI and, while in custody, severely beaten by police. He was later cleared him of the DUI charge, and his treatment in custody was later settled in a lawsuit against LAPD. More from DeadlineMorgan Stevens Dies: Veteran Television Actor On 'Fame' And 'Melrose Place' Was 70'Melrose Place' Cast Remembers Early Bonding, How The Show "Just Took Off" When Heather Locklear Joined'Melrose Place' Cast Sets Remote Reunion For 'Stars In The House' Tomorrow
LOS ANGELES, CA
Business Times

Jessica Biel, Justin Timberlake To End Their Marriage Due To Massive Fight Before Christmas

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake reportedly are heading for a split as they fight just before Christmas Day that may lead to the end of their marriage. OK! magazine (Feb. 14 issue) claimed that the couple has been feuding over their living arrangements. Timberlake allegedly wants to stay in Los Angeles, but Biel has decided that it would be best for them to live in Montana.
RELATIONSHIPS
SheKnows

Young & Restless Vet Dead at 84 of Complications From Dementia

Sally Kellerman recurred as Constance Bingham in the mid-2010s. It’s a sad day in Hollywood: Sally Kellerman, the Robert Altman muse who passed through The Young and the Restless as Adam Newman’s “grandmother” passed away on February 24 of complications from dementia. An Oscar nominee for...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alicia Witt
CinemaBlend

Former America's Got Talent Finalist Was Arrested For Assault

Fans can check out a video highlight below of Glennis Grace performing alongside Bebe Rexha for a duet rendition of "I'm A Mess" morphing into "Meant To Be." Only a few years ago, the talent-heavy singer and Eurovision vet Glennis Grace faced quite the uphill climb during her stint on NBC’s hit competition series America’s Got Talent. Starting with her Whitney Houston-inspired audition, Grace continued to wow the judges to the point where she was one of the Season 13 finalists, though she inevitably lost out to the young magician Shin Lim, who later went on to win America’s Got Talent: The Champions the next year. Unfortunately, things haven’t been quite so optimistic for Grace, who was recently arrested for assault after an incident in her home country of the Netherlands.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Deadline

Anthony “A.J.” Johnson’s Cause Of Death Revealed; ‘Friday’, ‘House Party’ Actor Was 55 – Update

UPDATED: The Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office issued its report today on the death of Anthony Johnson. The document indicates that the Friday and House Party actor died from “chronic ethanol use.” In other words, chronic drinking. The report also reveals that Johnson died in the hospital and had no other significant conditions. PREVIOUSLY on September 20: Anthony Johnson, the actor and comedian who appeared in the movies Friday and House Party, died Sept. 6 at the age of 55. His death was confirmed to Deadline by his rep LyNea Bell, owner and president of BH Talent. “The world of comedy has truly...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Black Enterprise

Real Love: Rapper Da Brat Marries Kaleidoscope Hair Mogul Jesseca ‘Judy’ Dupart

Legendary rapper Da Brat married her “Twin Flame” and multimillionaire CEO fiancée Jesseca “Judy” Dupart on the once of a lifetime “Twosday” February 22, 2022. On Tuesday evening, the newlyweds tied the knot in an enchanting ceremony at the Horse Mansion in Fairburn, Georgia, according to People, which published photos of the purple and pink flower-adorned reception.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Romeo And Juliet#Cause Of Death#Telegram Gazette#Worce
TODAY.com

Bob Saget’s full autopsy reveals new details about his death

The official autopsy for late comedian Bob Saget released on Thursday revealed he died from a backward fall in which he hit the back of his head and the base of his skull, causing a brain bleed and skull fractures. NBC’s Dr. John Torres explained that the autopsy showed Saget...
CELEBRITIES
In Style

Renée Zellweger Looks Completely Unrecognizable in The Thing About Pam

Back in 2011, Pam Hupp, a mom that worked for an insurance office, was accused of stabbing someone. Then, in 2016, she was accused of killing someone else. And, well, that's not all. Her mom died of blunt-force trauma and authorities recently changed the cause of death from an accident to "undetermined." Of course, all of that means that the Hupp story birthed a hit true-crime podcast and now, a series starring Renée Zellweger, The Thing About Pam. NBC shared the first images from the show and Zellweger's transformation into the "murdering Midwestern mom" may just prompt fans to do a double-take.
CELEBRITIES
KHON2

Family reveals Bob Saget’s cause of death

(WJW) – Bob Saget’s family revealed his cause of death one month after the “Full House” star was found dead in an Orlando hotel room. “The authorities have determined that Bob passed from head trauma,” the family said in a statement obtained by NewsNation. “They have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: One Death Devastated Gibbs Most of All

The transition between “NCIS” season nine and 10 is one of the most memorable of the series. Longtime fans of the show will recall season nine concluded when the NCIS agency was bombed by a terrorist. The surprise attack preceded an even more heartbreaking scene as beloved character, Dr. Donald “Ducky” Mallard, suffered a heart attack. However, it’s during one season 10 episode that one death devastated Special Agent Gibbs most of all.
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Server shot in the face by twin sisters over missing $3 hamburger recalls panic: ‘I’m probably gonna die here’

A Wisconsin restaurant worker who was shot in the face last month for a missing order said that he thought he would die that day and never see his three-year-old son again.Anthony Rodriguez, 26, is recovering with injuries in his neck, tongue, and a fractured spine. A bullet is still lodged in a “precarious part of his throat” and his long-term prognosis is unknown, according to a fundraiser set up by his family.Breanta and Bryanna Johnson, the 20-year-old twin sisters who assaulted Mr Rodriguez on 30 January, were arrested four days after the incident, and are facing attempted homicide charges,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

91K+
Followers
13K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy