ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Tank And Yung Bleu Revive The King Of R&B Debate, So Let’s Settle This Once And For All

By Mya Abraham
Vibe
Vibe
 1 day ago

Click here to read the full article.

In 2018, Decatur-bred singer, Jacquees , declared that he was the King of R&B, which led to an utterly hilarious uproar among music fans and actual legends within the genre. The then-24-year-old explained, “I understand who done came and who done did that, but now it’s my turn.” His addendum—”for this generation”—made no difference considering the statement partially and collectively was simply not true.

Upon the sentiment going viral, crooners including Chris Brown, Tyrese , Pleasure P, J. Holiday, Tank , Usher , Eric Bellinger , and Bobby Brown all reacted in some way. When discussing the King of R&B or any definitive title—Queen of Soul, Queen of Hip-Hop Soul , Godfather of Soul, etc.—a few factors must be considered: charting, consistency, classics, and certifications/accolades.* The asterisk is there because many true aficionados and historians disregard the disrespect countless artists get from the Recording Academy and institutions alike. It can be considered criminal that acts including Brian McKnight and Diana Ross have never won a Grammy, but we can circle back to that later.

More from VIBE.com

Hence why, when Yung Bleu —a rising rapper from Mobile, Ala.— indirectly co-signed one fan calling him the King of R&B, Tank jumped in responding, “I’m glad I’m from a different generation ’cause y’all wild.” Let’s start with the fact that Yung Bleu doesn’t sing, in spite of him going by Bleu Vandross. Personally, I feel this is offensive to Luther Vandross’ legacy, but we’ll let the “You’re Mines Still” rapper have that.

Though Bleu tried to shade Tank in highlighting that the 46-year-old only recently gained his first platinum certification in his 20-year run, that doesn’t negate the fact that the “I Deserve” crooner can sing laps around the 27-year-old and that petty undertaking serves as another reminder that gaining a career-defining title is more than just one of the aforementioned factors.

After attending Usher’s first Las Vegas residency , I declared him to be the King of R&B following in the footsteps of his direct predecessor, Bobby Brown. If we’re talking numbers , Usher is ranked No. 15 on the Hot 100 All-Time Greats list. He is No. 5 on the list of Male Solo Artists with the Most No. 1 Hits on the Billboard Hot 100, falling under Michael Jackson, Stevie Wonder , Elton John, and Paul McCartney. In fact, he was the No. 1 artist between 2000 and 2010. Usher’s fourth studio album, Confessions is certified diamond with RIAA, one of the few R&B albums to garner such a feat. Boyz II Men ’s II , Stevie Wonder’s Songs In The Key Of Life, and Prince ’s Purple Rain are also among those who have diamond-certified albums and none of them ever felt the need to partake in social media antics to “claim a throne.”

Now, I’m not saying that none of the new men of R&B—Lucky Daye, Givēon, Tone Stith, Arin Ray, Samm Henshaw, BJ The Chicago Kid, Kenyon Dixon, to name a few—aren’t capable of earning the title over the course of their careers, but in the great words of Eric Bellinger, “Y’all n****s gotta put a little bit more time in. Y’all gotta have some hits. Y’all gotta have some consistency.”

So, collectively, let’s stop saying and agreeing to things just for the sake of clout. Put in the actual work and you’ll get what’s yours, plain and simple. Yung Bleu, though, should just sit this one out as a whole.

Best of VIBE.com

Comments / 0

Related
Vibe

New Edition Breaks Silence With Tamron Hall Ahead Of The Culture Tour

Click here to read the full article. On Tuesday (Feb. 15), all six members of New Edition sat down with daytime talk show host, Tamron Hall in a rare hour-long chat ahead of their nationwide tour. Michael Bivins, Bobby Brown, Ronnie DeVoe, Ricky Bell, Johnny Gill, and Ralph Tresvant got candid about the group’s inception and their respective solo endeavors. The gentlemen shared a few stories they’ve never previously spoken about and gave fans an inside look into how they prepared for their first tour in a decade. During their 2012 reunion tour, Brown left the #AllSix Tour to be with his...
MUSIC
Vibe

Birdman’s Brother, “The Original Hot Boy,” Breaks Silence After Prison Release

Click here to read the full article. Terrance “Gangsta” Williams—the younger half-brother of Cash Money Records cofounders Bryan “Birdman” Williams and Ronald “Slim” Williams—has been released from federal prison after serving nearly 24 years for engaging in a continuing criminal enterprise and solicitation for murder. Williams, 47, was convicted in 1998 after he had a wiretapped discussion about a heroin transaction with a crew of New York drug dealers he planned to murder. Gangsta was initially sentenced to life in federal prison plus 20 years but had his sentence reduced to 27 and a half years in December 2021. A notorious...
NBA
Vibe

Lori Harvey Surprised Michael B. Jordan For Valentine’s Day In The Most Creative Way

Click here to read the full article. Hollywood “it” couple Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan always find the cutest ways to show their love for one another. Last Valentine’s Day, Jordan rented out an entire aquarium for Harvey, who he affectionately calls “Turtle,” and gifted her a stuffed turtle of her own along with a turtle-themed diamond bracelet. So, naturally, this Valentine’s Day, Harvey had to one-up her romantic boyfriend by surprising him in the most abstract way one could imagine. Known for his love of video games, the Journal for Jordan actor was playing Call of Duty: Warzone when he approached...
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Mary J. Blige Through the Years: See Her Evolution in Photos

Call the radio, because we just can't be without Mary J. Blige. Aptly known as the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul, she's maintained a flourishing career as a singer, songwriter, actress, producer and entrepreneur for nearly 30 years. And thankfully, she shows no signs of stopping any time soon. 2022 is...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bobby Brown
Person
Brian Mcknight
Person
Michael Jackson
Person
Usher
Person
Samm Henshaw
Person
Prince
Person
Kendrick Lamar
Person
Diana Ross
Person
Luther Vandross
Person
Paul Mccartney
Person
Stevie Wonder
Person
Eric Bellinger
The Guardian

Syl Johnson, much-sampled blues, funk and soul singer, dies aged 85

Syl Johnson, the blues, funk and soul singer whose work was much sampled in US hip-hop, has died aged 85. No cause of death was announced by his family, who said of Johnson: “He lived his life as a singer, musician and entrepreneur who loved black music … A fiery, fierce, fighter, always standing for the pursuit of justice as it related to his music and sound, he will truly be missed by all who crossed his path.”
MUSIC
thesource.com

Dr. Dre Addresses Ex-Wife In New Grand Theft Auto Song Featuring Eminem

Yesterday, Dr. Dre officially released the 6 songs he made for “Grand Theft Auto Online: The Contract” on all streaming platforms as singles. On “Gospel” featuring Eminem, the Beats mogul seemingly addresses his ex-wife’s divorce settlement. The 56-year-old mega producer, rhymes, “N***a like me still...
NFL
Black Enterprise

Real Love: Rapper Da Brat Marries Kaleidoscope Hair Mogul Jesseca ‘Judy’ Dupart

Legendary rapper Da Brat married her “Twin Flame” and multimillionaire CEO fiancée Jesseca “Judy” Dupart on the once of a lifetime “Twosday” February 22, 2022. On Tuesday evening, the newlyweds tied the knot in an enchanting ceremony at the Horse Mansion in Fairburn, Georgia, according to People, which published photos of the purple and pink flower-adorned reception.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Documentary#Tank And Yung Bleu Revive#The Recording Academy#Bleu Vandross
HipHopDX.com

Alicia Keys Reacts To Janet Jackson's Admitted Lesbian Crush

Janet Jackson was a trending Twitter topic over the weekend after Lifetime premiered its four-part documentary about the singer’s life, the simply titled Janet Jackson. With the pop icon’s name all over social media, fellow chanteuse Alicia Keys couldn’t help but notice an old article floating around that read, “Janet Jackson admits to Alicia Keys crush.” On Sunday (January 30), the Grammy Award-winning singer shared a screenshot of the story to her Instagram account with a snippet of the article.
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Keke Wyatt Reveals She’s Pregnant With Her 11th Child

Click here to read the full article. Aside from Nick Cannon, Keke Wyatt is definitely someone who took the scripture, “Be fruitful and multiply” literally. The 39-year-old took to Instagram on Sunday (Feb. 20) to share the news that she and her husband of nearly four years, Zackariah Darring, are expecting their second child together, her 11th. In a touching post with all their children wearing their respective “Big Brother/Sister” T-shirts, the Soul Sista singer wrote, “My husband, Zackariah David Darring and I are proud to announce that our family will be adding a ‘plus 1’ to the Wyatt Bunch! Our other...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Mary J. Blige’s Net Worth Makes it Easy to See Why She’s the ‘Queen’ of Hip-Hop Soul

Fans may be wondering about Mary J. Blige‘s net worth—especially now that the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul is getting her own documentary. So, what’s the 4-11 on how much Mary J. Blige makes these days? We’ll get into that below and much more soon, but first, here’s what to know about Blige’s career thus far. The Bronx-born star got her start in the industry in the 1990s. The “Real Love” singer and rapper has since released 13 studio albums and sold over 100 million records worldwide. Alongside her music career, Blige is also an actress. Beginning in the early 2000s, Blige...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ETOnline.com

Snoop Dogg Has a Gift for the Couple Who Returned His Missing French Bull Dog

Snoop Dogg's French bulldog is still young and wild but definitely not free, after the rapper announced he's been reunited with his missing pooch, Frank. The "Nuthin But A G'Thang" rapper took to Instagram on Tuesday to thank the "lovely couple" who found his missing dog. For the kind gesture, Snoop said he's hooking them up with some sweet gifts.
PETS
HipHopDX.com

LL COOL J Reveals Classic Dr. Dre '2001' Song Was Originally Made For Him

Arriving seven long years after the release of his blockbuster debut album The Chronic, 2001 put Dr. Dre back on top of the rap game while modernizing his signature G-Funk sound, solidifying his status as Hip Hop’s preeminent sonic perfectionist. Co-produced by Mel-Man, the 6x platinum-certified album spawned a...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Who Is Bre Tiesi? 5 Things to Know About the Mother of Nick Cannon’s 8th Child

Expanding his brood again! Nick Cannon confirmed that he’s expecting his first child with Bre Tiesi, his eighth. The Masked Singer host, 41, announced the news on Monday, January 31, after hosting a baby shower for the model, 30, one day prior. “When a life comes into this world, it’s a celebration,” the Drumline star said during an episode of The Nick Cannon Show. “I’m excited. I’m happy. … I’m gonna be the best dad I can possibly be.”
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Eminem’s Net Worth Makes Him One of the World’s Richest Rappers—Here’s How Much He Makes Today

Will the real Slim Shady please stand up? And while he’s at it, let’s also take a look at Eminem’s net worth today. Eminem—whose real name is Marshall Mathers—was born on October 17, 1972, in the city of St. Joseph, Missouri. His father Bruce abandoned him as a child, relocating to California to start a new life with another family and leaving Eminem to be raised by a single mother. Em and his mom Debbie moved around a lot when he was growing up, mostly bouncing between Detroit and Missouri and seldom staying in one place for more than a year...
NFL
XXL Mag

DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince Become First Rappers to Win a Grammy – Hip-Hop’s Biggest Milestones in Music History

For Black History Month this year, Rémy Martin teams up with XXL to celebrate 10 important moments in hip-hop history. Through the years, Rémy Martin has created a synonymous relationship between cognac and music culture by representing celebration and entertainment seamlessly. In honor of hip-hop’s nearly 50-year existence, host DJ Suss One, XXL Awards Board members Kendell "Sav" Freeman, Vice President/Co-Head of Urban Music at Arista Records; Sydney Margetson, Senior Vice President of Publicity at Atlantic Records; and Traci Adams, Executive Vice President of Promotion at Epic Records, revisit DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince becoming the first rappers to win a Grammy award in 1989, as a monumental milestone in the genre.
HIP HOP
Vibe

Vibe

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A premier destination for music, entertainment and cultural content for a global multicultural audience.

 https://www.vibe.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy