Mobile service brings health care to students

A new initiative by Toledo Public Schools aims to bring free health services to kids who lack access to traditional care.

The district showcased a mobile health services van at a ceremony Thursday on the campus of the Old West End Community Health Center in central Toledo.

“It’s a really cool van,” Rev. Randall Parker III, a member of the TPS Board of Education, said. “It’s like the Mystery Van from ‘Scooby-Doo’ — anything that meets your needs is in there.”

Mr. Parker was joined by various project partners, district Superintendent Romules Durant, and multiple district health and early childhood education administrators.

The van was financed largely through a partnership of Health Partners of Western Ohio and the Landman-Goldman Foundation, a Maumee-based philanthropic organization specializing in early childhood development causes.

Health Partners of Western Ohio operates the Old West End Community Health Center and has collaborated with Toledo Public Schools in the past on initiatives such as the creation of health centers in Rogers, Woodward, Waite, and Scott High Schools.

Serving as a mobile doctor’s office, the vehicle will park outside schools and bring physical exams, as well as eye care and dental care services to students who might not otherwise be able to visit a real doctor’s office.

Mr. Parker said the partnership of organizations on this van project is what will be most beneficial in the long run.

“Personally, I feel like the community partnership that comes together to really help those that may not have the opportunity or the chance to have needs met, is always a great thing,” Mr. Parker said. “We always hear the phrase, ‘It takes a village to raise a child.’ But to know who is actually in that village to help raise those children and advance those children with the needs that they have is a tremendous feeling.”

Access to care, especially for the large number of underprivileged students and families in the Toledo Public Schools district, was also very important to Mr. Parker.

“This helps assist those that don’t have the opportunity to get this assistance anywhere else,” Mr. Parker said of the easy access to medical professionals Toledo Public Schools students will now have. “It is the understanding of those who are underprivileged to have this opportunity to be able to have this avenue met. That’s a rewarding feeling that is a win not just for our district but for the city and the community.”

From his vantage point on the school board, Mr. Parker said he was part of a long information-gathering process to see what the short-term and long-term effects of the van might be.

Nicole Hancock, early childhood education and nutritional coordinator with TPS, has likewise been involved with the van program since its inception. She said the full range of district students from preschool to grade 12 will be able to use the van’s services, but there is going to be a particular concentration on the younger children over the next year.

“We have to report to the government how many preschool students have completed a dental exam,” Ms. Hancock said. “The reason why it’s required by the state and federal government for preschoolers and not K-12 students is because they want to create that foundation, they want to get kids used to going and get parents used to taking them to appointments.”

During the last eight years, Ms. Hancock has worked with dental professionals to identify patterns of need in the community and the effects of not getting regular dental checkups at an early age, so the mobile services van is a bit of a pet project for her.

“We’ve tried many different things, actually taking kids on buses to dental offices, taking them in a van to dental offices, everything to try and help incentives for families to take their kids, and it’s just such a challenge,” Ms. Hancock said.

Multiple Toledo Public Schools officials present at Thursday’s ceremony said that the mobile services van will also relieve strain on school buildings themselves. Office space inside the van will reduce the need to have to unload equipment and set up clinics inside schools where space often is limited.

This setting up inside schools was frequently done in the past and is still ongoing because the need for medical services is so great, administrators said.

TPS is hoping the van will begin making visits to schools in the next week.