ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King County, WA

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate welcomes new Agent Brandon Phillips

B-Town (Burien) Blog
B-Town (Burien) Blog
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Rhlcd_0eOLVFyO00

SPONSORED:

My name is Brandon Phillips. I am very curious about you and why you are you? I am curious as to how I can help you accomplish your goals. Why would I want to do that? Simple, I genuinely care about people. Building relationships and sharing my knowledge is my business. What does that cost? It’s absolutely free to those who want it.

I have been a licensed realtor for less than a year and in my first 6 months I sold 1.5 million dollars of real estate in King County. One might think of me as a sapling in this incredibly competitive market. Yet the roots of my real estate journey are profound. I was the care taker of 3 rental properties from age 14-18, converted and renovated 2 daycares into tenant-occupied homes at age 17, and renovated an Ohana house in Maui, Hawaii in 2019.

Thank you to all my teachers and mentors whom continue to help me improve. Thank you to my family and friends for supporting my goals and ambitions. Thank you to all my past clients, current clients, and clients to be. The opportunity to help the members of my community is most fulfilling.

Brandon Phillips REALTOR

(360) 910-3161

@brandonluc01

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WMNxT_0eOLVFyO00

EDITOR’S NOTE: Sponsored Posts like this are paid, “Native Advertisements” that help businesses and organizations improve their internet presence and all-important SEO. To learn more about how you can directly reach our expanding, engaged audience in South King County, please email Theresa Schaefer at [email protected].

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

CDC revises mask guidelines, says 3 in 10 Americans should still mask indoors

Close to 3 in 10 Americans should continue wearing masks in indoor public areas, including schools, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday, based on new guidance that incorporates federal COVID-19 data from hospitals. The agency's new recommendations come as a growing number of places have already moved...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
King County, WA
Business
Local
Washington Business
Local
Washington Real Estate
County
King County, WA
King County, WA
Real Estate
State
Hawaii State
The Hill

Europe braces for wave of Ukrainian refugees

A mass exodus of Ukrainians risks overwhelming resources in neighboring countries even as Europe pledges to aid refugees fleeing Russia’s invasion. U.S. intelligence agencies have assessed that anywhere from 1 million to 5 million Ukrainians could be displaced as Russian forces enter the country from the north, south and east.
IMMIGRATION
newsnationnow.com

Ukraine fends off some assaults, fighting persists in Kyiv

(NewsNation Now) — As Russian troops close in on Ukraine’s capital and reports describe skirmishes on the outskirts of the city, Kyiv residents are bracing for another night sheltering underground. Ukrainian officials reported some success in fending off assaults, but fighting persisted near the capital on Saturday. Fighting...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandon Phillips
NBC News

Ukraine's leader defiant as Kyiv holds firm against Russian attacks

The Ukrainian government was still in control of Kyiv Saturday after a night of explosions and gun battles in the streets of the capital, vowing not to lay down its arms against the Russian assault. The Kremlin's unprovoked attack on its democratic neighbor has drawn widespread condemnation and left Russian...
POLITICS
Reuters

Biden approves $350 million in military aid for Ukraine

WASHINGTON, Feb 26 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden instructed the U.S. State Department to release up to an additional $350 million worth of weapons from U.S. stocks to Ukraine on Friday as it struggles to repulse a Russian invasion. In a memorandum to Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Biden directed...
MILITARY
B-Town (Burien) Blog

B-Town (Burien) Blog

Seattle, WA
903
Followers
1K+
Post
126K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Events, Politics, Crime, COVID-19 News, Arts & more for Burien, WA.

 https://b-townblog.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy