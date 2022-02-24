ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Why are more than 1/3 of Minnesota's female senators leaving their posts?

By Cathy Wurzer, Melissa Townsend
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 2021 there were a record 72 women legislators in Minnesota. But 8 female state senators have announced they are...

104.5 KDAT

A New Gun Law In Iowa Could Become A Reality

Over the last few years, a topic that seems to be gaining attention is whether or not employers can have policies that restrict employees from having guns in their vehicles in company parking lots. A law prohibiting these policies has passed an initial review in the Iowa Senate. “The employee,...
IOWA STATE
Fun 104.3

2 Minnesota Towns Made the List of Top 20 Places for Affairs in US

Minnesota just got the exciting news that they were listed as one of the Top 10 smartest states in the United States. #WayToGoMinnesota But the story you might not have heard wasn't as nice of news for the state with all of the frozen lakes. A list of towns came out recently that were the top spots for affairs and 2 towns in Minnesota made the top 20.
MINNESOTA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Reynolds Would Crack Down on Trucker Blockades in Iowa

(Des Moines, IA) — Governor Kim Reynolds says people involved in blockades and occupations like the one that’s been going on in Canada would be quickly arrested if that happened in Iowa, but Reynolds is also expressing sympathy to Canadians who are unhappy with that country’s vaccination requirements. She says the “means don’t justify the end,” but it does reflect “where people are today.” Reynolds approved a state law last year that raised the penalties for protest-related crimes. It created a new crime called “interference with public disorder control,” and people convicted of “unlawful assembly” can be sentenced to up to two years in prison. Iowa law now provides civil liability protection to drivers who accidentally hit protesters blocking roads.
IOWA STATE
Bring Me The News

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, February 22

Tuesday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health includes 2,012 newly reported cases and 32 newly reported deaths. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 11,993. Today's update includes case data that was reported in a 24-hour period ending at 4 a.m. Friday, Feb. 18. Wednesday's update will include...
MINNESOTA STATE
KDHL AM 920

This Job Pays $174,000 a Year in Minnesota and Is Open Now

This job, which pays $174,000 a year, is available right now in Minnesota. But there ARE a few catches if you're interested. If you're looking for a new job, this one is open right now in southeast Minnesota. The pay is pretty good-- $174,000 a year-- with some pretty spiffy benefits, as well. But there IS a catch: it IS kind of temporary. And a little tricky to get.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

New Omicron Subvariant Being Tracked In Minnesota

Originally published Feb. 23 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Another type of the Omicron variant has been detected in Minnesota, and health officials are tracking it. The subvariant, called Omicron BA.2, was detected in 55 of the more than 4,000 new COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday. The Minnesota Department of Health says that the BA.2 variant has made up 0.5% of total Omicron cases in Minnesota to date. The majority of Omicron cases in Minnesota have been of the BA.1 variant, which was first detected in South Africa last year. According to the Met Council’s wastewater data, the new subvariant began being noticed in the Twin Cities early last month. Omicron BA.2 has seen detected widely in Europe and Asia, accounting for perhaps a third of global COVID-19 cases currently. However, it has not been widely detected in the United States. Scientists have expressed concern that the new subvariant, which is believed to be more contagious than the first, could lengthen the lifespan of the Omicron surge, perhaps delaying the lifting of restrictions for governments and businesses. So far, studies have not shown the new subvariant to be more deadly than the original.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KIMT

Republicans in Minnesota Senate propose 'biggest tax cut in state history'

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota Senate Republicans say they’re proposing the biggest tax cut in state history. The GOP proposal would reduce the first-tier income tax rate from 5.35% to 2.8% and eliminate the state’s tax on Social Security benefits. Senate Republicans say that would provide $8.51 billion in tax relief over the next three years.
MINNESOTA STATE

