Manchester, NH

Students of color said they were facing discrimination. After a staff member tried to help, she was fired.

Concord Monitor
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSandra Plummer thought she was righting an injustice. After students of color were turned away from a professional hair styling event held by the New Hampshire Job Corps Center in Manchester because stylists did not know how to work on their hair, Plummer took it upon herself to arrange a “night...

www.concordmonitor.com

