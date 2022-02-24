Students of color said they were facing discrimination. After a staff member tried to help, she was fired.

We did a set of interviews with organizations here in New York, where we talk to the outgoing White leader, the incoming leader of color, and someone who was on the board. And, what Dax is describing absolutely was true of that small sample, but I think it was still an interesting report, that a lot of boards were trying to have solve for DEI challenges that had been leveled against the White predecessor by replacing that person with a person of color. And so then what happens is that person of color comes in and still has to lead the organization, grow the organization, and we know that funders are not always as supportive of people of color as they claim they’re going to be. So they’re going to do that and also have to do all the cleanup from the DEI mess of their predecessor. Oftentimes people complain about the executive director job not being sustainable anyway, but I think these are the sorts of situations that make it particularly burdensome, unsustainable, et cetera for executive leaders of color.

