Jeff Hardy Clarifies AEW Comments: ‘Nothing Is Official’

It was recently reported that WWE superstar Bobby Lashley had been injured since the Royal Rumble and would require surgery. The surgery, which will repair his shoulder, will keep him out of action for at least 4 months, so it makes sense then that WWE has removed Lashley from the events leading up to WrestleMania. The former WWE Champion has now been removed from all advertisements for the upcoming WWE Live event in March at Madison Square Garden, which is significant since he was previously listed as part of the event in a match against Brock Lesnar.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO