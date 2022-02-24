ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jeff Hardy Clarifies AEW Comments: ‘Nothing Is Official’

By Jeremy Thomas
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleJeff Hardy has clarified his comments that he’s going to AEW, noting that “nothing is official” as of yet. As reported last night, Hardy said during an interview with Jared Myers that “I’m...

Rhea Ripley on Changing Up Her Look, Putting Her Career on the Line

– Speaking to Mark Andrews for his My Love Letter to Wrestling podcast this week, WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley discussed changing up her look after the Mae Young Classic, revamping herself as a heel, and more. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. Rhea Ripley on changing her look after her...
WWE Attitude Era Star Gets Married

CM Punk may have brought back the Pepsi Plunge this past week on AEW Dynamite, but Gangrel has taken the actual plunge yet again. The former WWE star has gotten married to Susan Nelson, has seen by photos from Nelson and from wrestler Sinn Bodhi’s (former WWE star Kizarny) Twitter account. Bodhi’s photos revealed the wedding was attended by AEW star Miro.
Seth Rollins Reacts To News Of Cesaro’s WWE Departure

In the aftermath of Cesaro departing from WWE, Seth Rollins has shared a GIF of the Swiss Superman performing the UFO (Unidentified Flying Opponent) during their match at last year’s WrestleMania 37. It’s no secret that Rollins and Cesaro are very tight, dating back to their days together in...
Rhea Ripley Wants WrestleMania Match Against WWE HOFer

WWE star Rhea Ripley joined Mark Andrews’ My Love Letter To Wrestling podcast to talk about her career in WWE to this point. Ripley was asked if she was proud of being the first-ever WWE NXT UK Women’s Champion, and she confirmed that she is, in fact, very proud.
Jeff Hardy
WWE Nearly Lost Goldberg vs. Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber Because of COVID-19

Goldberg finally faced Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship at Elimination Chamber this past weekend. The match was originally supposed to take place all the way back at WrestleMania 36 in 2020, but with the COVID-19 pandemic in its first wave across the United States, Reigns opted to step away from the match. It turns out that WWE almost lost the match a second time, as Goldberg confirmed on the latest CarCast that he was battling COVID when WWE contacted him about doing the match with Reigns in Saudi Arabia.
Roman Reigns Describes How WWE WrestleMania 38 Will End

Roman Reigns has given his thoughts on the news that he and Brock Lesnar will likely headline night two of WrestleMania 38. The Tribal Chief put out a tweet stating: “…and the last image of #WrestleMania is me standing with two championships over a broken, beaten, defeated, and humiliated Brock Lesnar. #GodMode #WitnessMe”
aiptcomics

Cesaro no longer with WWE

Cesaro has “quietly exited” WWE after the two sides failed to come to terms on a new deal, according to PWInsider. Cesaro last wrestled for WWE on the 2/11 episode of SmackDown, where he lost to Happy Corbin. Listen to the latest episode of our weekly wrestling podcast,...
wrestlingrumors.net

Bad News On Bobby Lashley’s Injury Status

That’s a bad sign for the future. There is very little more frustrating in wrestling than seeing someone getting red hot and then having their career put on hold by an injury. That seems to be the case with Bobby Lashley, who lost the WWE Title at Elimination Chamber despite not actually getting in the ring. Lashley has a shoulder injury, and now things are looking even worse than before.
NASCAR Makes Daytona 500 Punishment Ruling: Fans React

Following Sunday’s Daytona 500, some NASCAR fans were calling for two teams to be punished for their wheel changes. Both RFK Racing and Team Penske had made modifications to their wheels for Sunday’s iconic Daytona 500 race. However, NASCAR will not be punishing the two racing teams. “NASCAR...
PWMania

News On Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar At WrestleMania 38, Updated Card

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE has confirmed that Night 2 of WrestleMania will feature WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. As noted earlier it was confirmed on Thursday that SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte vs. Ronda Rousey will happen on Night 1. Marc Raimondi of ESPN...
WWE SmackDown Results – WrestleMania 38 Contract Signing, Xia Li In Action, Ronda Rousey, More

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE SmackDown Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the GIANT Center in Hershey, PA. – The post-Elimination Chamber edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX opens up with a video package showing recent happenings between WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. We’re live from the GIANT Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania as Pat McAfee welcomes us. He hypes tonight’s show and sends us to Michael Cole in the ring.
More On Cesaro’s WWE Exit, Reaction Within WWE

UPDATE: A new report has additional details on Cesaro’s WWE exit and the reaction backstage. As noted earlier, Cesaro is no longer with the company after he was offered a contract extension but turned it down. Fightful reports that Cesaro was on a one-year contract extension that expired, and...
Jeff Hardy on His Current Attitude Toward WWE and a Possible Return

– During a recent interview with Jared Myers, Jeff Hardy discussed his recent struggles with WWE leading up to his release last December. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):. Jeff Hardy on if he wants to go back to WWE and how he currently feels about them: “Hopefully yeah, I...
Eddie Kingston Says He Wants the Chris Jericho That Triple H ‘Hated’ At AEW Revolution

Eddie Kingston and Chris Jericho are set to do battle at AEW Revolution, and Kingston is looking for the Jericho that his “close friend” Triple H hated to show up. Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite saw Kingston and Jericho have a face-to-face confrontation, during which a match was set between them at the PPV. During the promo, Kingston said he wanted the best version of Jericho and name-dropped the WWE executive whom Jericho famously faced at WrestleMania 18 and butted heads with in WWE at the time.
ComicBook

Bobby Lashley Not Advertised for WWE's Road to WrestleMania MSG Show

It was recently reported that WWE superstar Bobby Lashley had been injured since the Royal Rumble and would require surgery. The surgery, which will repair his shoulder, will keep him out of action for at least 4 months, so it makes sense then that WWE has removed Lashley from the events leading up to WrestleMania. The former WWE Champion has now been removed from all advertisements for the upcoming WWE Live event in March at Madison Square Garden, which is significant since he was previously listed as part of the event in a match against Brock Lesnar.
EC3 on Returning to WWE Because He Wanted to Face John Cena and Randy Orton

– Speaking to The Ringer Wrestling Mackmania Podcast, former WWE Superstar EC3 discussed his last run in WWE, returning to the promotion because he wanted to wrestle John Cena and Randy Orton, and more. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):. EC3 on returning to WWE because he wanted to wrestle...
WWE SmackDown Preview For Tonight (2/25)

The first SmackDown after WWE Elimination Chamber will take place tonight from the Giant Center in Hershey PA. WWE has announced the following lineup for tonight- -Sami Zayn celebrates last week’s Intercontinental Championship victory. -Drew McIntyre vs. Madcap Moss in a rematch from Elimination Chamber. -WWE Champion Brock Lesnar...
