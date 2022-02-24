Wednesday Water Test Results Clean in Derrick City

Scientists at Northwestern University have developed a hand-held device that reprograms the building blocks of life – RNA and DNA and proteins – to test if water is safe to drink. The powerful devices use genetic networks – which mimic electronic circuits – to test for water contamination, and can produce results within minutes. Details of the development were published in the journal Nature Chemical Biology on Thursday. The device is built around eight small test tubes, which glow green when a contaminant is detected by the genetic network. If only a small amount of contaminants are found, only...

TECHNOLOGY ・ 6 DAYS AGO