Wednesday Water Test Results Clean in Derrick City

ALEXIS, Ill. — The emergency water order affecting residents of Alexis, Illinois has been lifted after several days of testing. According to Mayor Rick Benson and officials, the Village's water is once again safe to drink after about four days under a "do not consume" order. Officials say that...
Weston will test municipal drinking water in the coming weeks for Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, but officials say residents “can be confident that they can safely continue to drink and use the water supply as normal.”. That confidence is based on tests from 2014 and 2015. Village...
The City of Roger City has issued a run water order. All water customers should start running water from one faucet 24 hours a day. The stream should be about the width of a pencil lead. Water needs to run continuously to avoid frozen water lines. The order is in...
Meeting with a man whose well water has been polluted for years, officials in the Pennsylvania attorney general’s office asked him whether he’d consider accepting a treatment system from the gas driller charged with fouling his aquifer. Not a chance, Ray Kemble told them. “Are you going to...
A boil-water notice will be issued Wednesday for properties along South Fort Hood Street, according to a city of Killeen news release Friday. Beginning at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, residences and businesses located between 108 and 412 S. Fort Hood St. will need to boil their water before consumption until the notice is lifted.
BATAVIA — The county says the city of Batavia’s water filtration plant, which is over a century old faces replacement when Phase 3 of its countywide water project gets going, although that’s several years away. In a meeting Wednesday with Congressman Chris Jacobs, county Highway Superintendent Tim...
Scientists at Northwestern University have developed a hand-held device that reprograms the building blocks of life – RNA and DNA and proteins – to test if water is safe to drink. The powerful devices use genetic networks – which mimic electronic circuits – to test for water contamination, and can produce results within minutes. Details of the development were published in the journal Nature Chemical Biology on Thursday. The device is built around eight small test tubes, which glow green when a contaminant is detected by the genetic network. If only a small amount of contaminants are found, only...
A RESEARCH PROJECT conducted by a UC Merced graduate student is becoming a reality as the Turlock Irrigation District (TID) approved piloting the first-in-the-nation construction of solar panels over water canals. The project is based on research commissioned by a company called Solar AquaGrid through the Sierra Nevada Research Institute...
A shot of a marina along the Niagara River in Tonawanda, New York.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. New York State Governor Kathy Hochul recently announced the approval of $41 million in state funding to be disbursed to various municipalities for a number of water and sewer infrastructure projects.
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Water woes continue to plague the Capital City. Whether it’s people not having water due to issues at the treatment plant, or a boil water notice been issued because it may be contaminated. Time and time again residents have voiced their frustrations over the issues.
