ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Broncos' Top Free-Agent Options: Offense

By Bob Morris
MileHighHuddle
MileHighHuddle
 1 day ago

Over the past few weeks, I've gone over the positions (other than quarterback) that the Denver Broncos will most need to address and what free agency looks like. The Broncos, however, have pending free agents at other positions, whether they're unrestricted or restricted.

That may raise questions as to whether or not the Broncos should explore free agency there. Today, I'll go over the offense and figure out what makes sense for the Broncos when it comes to free agency.

What happens next on the Broncos? Don’t miss out on any news and analysis! Please take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Running Back

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H37DU_0eOLTKJb00
Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Melvin Gordon III is an unrestricted free agent and has indicated he would like to stay with the Broncos. However, if the Broncos intend to get younger, they will probably allow Gordon to depart.

If the Broncos do look at free agency, they need to focus on a younger player who is good at pass catching and pass protection. This would give them a back who can form a good 1A-1B pairing with Javonte Williams.

Ronald Jones II might fit the bill. Though he never lived up to expectations in his four seasons with the Buccaneers, he'll be just 25 years old and, given his underwhelming performance thus far, should be inexpensive.

Otherwise, it may better for the Broncos to look at the draft to find the running back to pair with Williams. Looking at bigger names in free agency isn't the best idea.

Wide receiver

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QYdZS_0eOLTKJb00
Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The rumors surrounding Aaron Rodgers have led to rumors surrounding Davante Adams. Will he insist on sticking with Rodgers? And if the Broncos did acquire Rodgers, does that mean Adams follows?

The one thing Broncos fans have to keep in mind with Adams — or any free agent wide receiver, for that matter — is that the Broncos have already extended Tim Patrick and Courtland Sutton. Unless one of them is traded, another veteran receiver would mean fewer resources to address other positions.

There could be an argument for adding a cheaper receiver in free agency and another Packers receiver, Marques Valdes-Scantling, could be worth a look.

However, I would expect the Broncos to only look at free agent WRs if they have to trade away one of their top three to get a veteran quarterback. Otherwise, they are likely to forgo free agency, though they might draft some depth.

Tight End

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02nNye_0eOLTKJb00
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

There will be several tight ends who are expected to cash in during free agency, whether it's with their current teams or elsewhere.

Dalton Schultz, Mike Gesicki, Tyler Conklin, and Evan Engram are among the players who may be sought after by other teams. However, one or more could push for a salary of more than $10M APY, which would mean less money to commit to other positions.

If the Broncos are looking at free agency for tight ends, they are better off looking for a blocking tight end. Re-signing Eric Saubert to a one-year deal would be fine, but the Broncos could look at other options.

If Noah Fant or Albert Okwuegbunam is included in a trade package for a veteran QB, the Broncos may be better off drafting a tight end. Even if they aren't, a draft pick would be preferable to an expensive tight end signed in free agency.

Offensive Line (Other than RT)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qJ91I_0eOLTKJb00
Billy Hardiman-USA TODAY Sports

Free agency usually has plenty of options for the offensive line. However, the market has gotten more expensive in recent seasons and that trend is likely to continue.

Among left tackles, Orlando Brown is likely getting franchised, but he'll be in line for a big extension. The same could be true of Terron Armstead and Duane Brown if a team is desperate for help.

The guard market could see several players in line for big contracts, from Alex Cappa to Connor Williams. Centers such as Ryan Jansen and Bradley Bozeman could be in line for the same.

It's better for the Broncos to avoid free agency here. They've already renegotiated Graham Glasgow's contract to reduce his salary and he can play either guard or center. The Broncos should be fine with Garett Bolles at left tackle for another season.

In our final installment, we'll look at players on the defensive side.

Follow Bob on Twitter @BobMorrisSports.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!

Comments / 0

Related
NFL Analysis Network

3 QB Options The Denver Broncos Should Pursue This Offseason

The days of Peyton Manning have come and gone. The Denver Broncos have been down for a few years now and it is because of their inability to find their franchise quarterback. This offseason, Denver has been linked to some big names and they could go in many directions to find that solid option under center.
NFL
FOX Sports

Russell Wilson trade scenarios: Four teams that make sense

After missing the playoffs for just the third time in Pete Carroll’s tenure, the Seattle Seahawks and quarterback Russell Wilson are at a critical juncture for a franchise that was once a regular championship contender. At 33 years old, Wilson has two years left on a deal that includes...
NFL
FOX Sports

Russell Wilson will not finish his career with the Seattle Seahawks I THE HERD

Russell Wilson is reportedly frustrated in Seattle, making his future with the Seahawks a question mark. Last year, Russ was reportedly interested in being traded to the Chicago Bears, Las Vegas Raiders, New Orleans Saints, and Dallas Cowboys prior to this year's news for each squad. Colin Cowherd explains why Russ will not finish his career in Seattle and shares his top three ideal destinations for the quarterback.
NFL
The Clemson Insider

Good news for Watson?

Leading up to the NFL trade deadline last November, the Miami Dolphins were heavily involved in trade talks with the Houston Texans for former Clemson and current Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. However, (...)
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Rodgers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tim Hasselbeck predicts Russell Wilson will be starting for Steelers in Week 1

If you’re already tired of hearing about potential Russell Wilson trade scenarios it’s going to be a very long offseason. Even though the Seahawks say they have no intention of trading Wilson and their franchise QB says he wants to stay and win more Super Bowls in Seattle, several teams around the NFL will be in the market for a new starter this year, so the speculation won’t stop until training camp.
NFL
VikingsTerritory

Beloved Vikings QB Lands on His Feet Again

A preseason Minnesota Vikings god goes back on his throne – in the USFL. The folklorish Kyle Sloter was drafted this week by the New Orleans Breakers in the USFL’s 2022 Draft. The USFL was active for three years in the 1980s, going dormant for almost 40 years...
NFL
VikingsTerritory

Aaron Rodgers’ Decision Is Now Imminent

Earlier in the week, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers posted a bunch of “Monday Night Gratitude” media on Instagram, stirring the pot for the masses on his impending career decision. Rodgers, 38, will either retire, request a trade to a different team, or play for the Packers...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buccaneers#Free Agents#Packers#American Football#The Denver Broncos#Broncos News
ClutchPoints

Troy Aikman’s mind-boggling rumored salary from ESPN that’s higher than most NFL players

If recent rumors are true, then NFL legend Troy Aikman has a $17 million-plus reason to leave FOX Sports and join ESPN. As reported earlier, the Dallas Cowboys icon is said to be in “deep negotiations” with ESPN for the lead analyst role on its “Monday Night Football” show. It is a pretty big move since a lot of people are already used to seeing Aikman alongside Joe Buck fore the network’s NFL coverage.
NFL
PennLive.com

Mason Rudolph could become the most hated Steeler in team history

Outgoing Steelers General Manager Kevin Colbert once crowed that the Steelers got a steal when they drafted Mason Rudolph in the third round back in back in 2018. Colbert bragged that he had a first-round grade on the Oklahoma State product, who was quickly proclaimed as the heir-apparent to Ben Roethlisberger.
NFL
Boston

Here are 5 places one NFL analyst believes Rob Gronkowski could end up

Former Patriots star Rob Gronkowski will have plenty of interested suitors around the NFL if he opts to return next season as an unrestricted free agent. Where might he end up? NFL.com analyst Adam Rank, who believes Gronkowski should leave the Buccaneers, has a few suggestions that might make sense.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Youtube
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

There’s 1 Likely Candidate To Replace Troy Aikman At FOX

Troy Aikman is reportedly on the verge of leaving his longtime broadcasting position with Fox Sports. According to a report from the New York Post, the TV personality and NFL broadcasting free agent is expected to leave Fox and join ESPN’s Monday Night Football. Aikman and Joe Buck have...
NFL
saturdaytradition.com

Report: Drew Brees linked to another network after Troy Aikman news

Troy Aikman’s reported departure from FOX Sports to ESPN for “Monday Night Football” could lead to some major moves among NFL broadcasters, including Drew Brees. Brees, who joined NBC as a “Sunday Night Football” analyst after his retirement from the NFL, is mentioned in Andrew Marchand of the New York Post’s updated report about the Aikman news:
NFL
ClutchPoints

Seahawks QB Russell Wilson’s latest move reignites trade rumors

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson found his name in trade rumors once again after a rather simple move on social media. Wilson recently changed his profile picture on Twitter, going from a photo of himself in Seahawks jersey to that of his days at Collegiate School in Virginia with his dad. With the move, however, his Twitter profile no longer shows any mention of the Seattle franchise–which sparked talks that it’s a sign he’s getting traded and leaving the team.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Here is what Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes thinks of new QBs coach Matt Nagy

The Kansas City Chiefs have brought back a familiar face to the coaching staff and that news should excite the team’s star quarterback. The Chiefs announced on Friday that they’d hired former Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy as quarterbacks coach and a senior offensive assistant. Nagy previously spent five seasons with the Chiefs, serving as QBs coach for three seasons (2013-2015) and offensive coordinator for two (2016-2017). Notably, Nagy served as offensive coordinator when Patrick Mahomes was a rookie — even calling the plays during his first NFL game in Week 17 against the Denver Broncos.
NFL
The Spun

Eric Bieniemy Makes Chiefs Decision: NFL World Reacts

After yet another season without landing an NFL head coaching job, Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy is returning to Kansas City for the 2022 season. Bieniemy’s contract with the Chiefs reportedly expired after the conclusion of this year’s 2021 campaign, but a new deal will keep him within the organization for at least another season.
NFL
Wyoming News

NFL: Denver Broncos at Chicago Bears

Aug 10, 2017; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Pace watches warm ups on the field prior to a game against the Denver Broncos at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports
NFL
CBS Sports

Aaron Rodgers trade rumors, plus Tom Brady to play himself in a movie and Troy Aikman on verge of a new job

Welcome to the Thursday edition of the Pick Six newsletter!. With the combine right around the corner and free agency just three weeks away, I didn't think we'd be spending half the newsletter today talking about retired quarterbacks, but yup, that's about to happen. Not only did Tom Brady manage to sneak into today's newsletter, but we'll also be talking about Troy Aikman, who seems to be on the verge of leaving Fox after 21 seasons with the network.
NFL
MileHighHuddle

MileHighHuddle

Denver, CO
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
286K+
Views
ABOUT

MileHighHuddle is a FanNation channel covering the Denver Broncos

Comments / 0

Community Policy