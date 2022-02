Tackle the outdoors with the Canyon Bikes Grand Canyon:ON mountain eBikes. With Shimano’s proven EP 8 motor and 630 Wh battery, these mountain eBikes triple your pedaling power. You’ll also receive up to 100 km of nonstop riding. There’s no mountain too steep or ride too long for these bikes. Moreover, the Canyon Bikes Grand Canyon:ON bikes include a charging port to power your smartphone or GPS device on the go. Additionally, the integrated smart kickstand mount provides convenient parking while the integrated cover completely hides the mount. You’ll also experience maximum comfort with these bikes. This is all thanks to the SD:ON saddle, which features additional sit-bone padding and a wide nose. Finally, the robust Abus YourPlus lock deters thieves and keeps your battery safe.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO