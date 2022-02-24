ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

DPH commissioner’s nomination clears key committee vote

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Dr. Manisha Juthani’s nomination for commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Public Health, a job she has held since September, cleared a key committee vote Thursday.

House members on the General Assembly’s Executive and Legislative Nominations Committee voted 7-1 in favor of her appointment, sending it to the full House of Representatives for consideration.

Democratic members of the committee lauded Juthani, an infectious disease expert, for taking on the job of DPH commissioner during the COVID-19 pandemic. Juthani took a public service leave of absence from her job as associate professor of medicine at Yale School of Medicine and of epidemiology at Yale School of Public Health after her nomination by Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont.

“I salute you. I don’t know anybody who was stronger than you during this pandemic to say yes, I will do this,” said Sen. Marilyn Moore, D-Bridgeport. “I appreciate you stepping up.”

Rep. Jason Perillo, R-Shelton, cast the sole vote against Juthani. He raised concerns during Thursday’s public hearing about a misstatement the acting commissioner made in December when a promised order of 3 million COVID-19 at-home tests fell through. At a news conference, Juthani told reporters “we were given pictures and confirmation that the product was being loaded and on the way. Those were misrepresented to us.”

Juthani acknowledged Thursday she had not personally seen any pictures, which ultimately did not exist, but had been told photos are provided whenever the state makes such a large purchase to confirm the accuracy of the order.

“So I certainly did not intend to mislead anybody,” she said. “I communicated what had been relayed to me, which is that when such a big purchase is done, we ask for photos. Which is what I suggested.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Judge blocks Kansas law on mailed ballot applications

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A federal judge has permanently blocked a Kansas law prohibiting out-of-state groups from mailing advance ballot applications to voters who request them, ordering the state to pay the attorney fees of two national nonprofit groups who sued contending it disenfranchises voters. U.S. District Judge...
KANSAS STATE
The Associated Press

City appeals court order partially blocking vaccine mandate

BOSTON (AP) — Boston is appealing a judge’s order blocking its COVID-19 vaccination mandate on certain classes of firefighters and police officers. Democratic Mayor Michelle Wu’s office on Friday appealed a state Appeals Court ruling from earlier this month declaring the city’s mandate couldn’t be enforced on members of the city firefighters union and two police officers unions until their ongoing legal challenge is resolved, WBZ-TV reports.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hartford, CT
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
The Associated Press

Barnes airbase now eligible for PFAS restoration funds

WESTFIELD, Mass. (AP) — The Barnes Air National Guard Base in Westfield is now eligible for funding from the federal Defense Environmental Restoration Program to help mitigate the impact of contamination by so-called forever chemicals in the city. Air Force Col. David Halasi-Kun announced Wednesday during the first public...
WESTFIELD, MA
The Associated Press

Georgia’s top courts to host Black law student competitions

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s top courts are hosting the final round of moot court and mock trial competitions for Black law students. Georgia Supreme Court Justice Verda Colvin, spearheaded the coordination of that court, the Georgia Court of Appeals and the Statewide Business Court to host and judge the final round Saturday of the National Black Law Students Association’s Thurgood Marshall Moot Court and Constance Baker Motley Mock Trial competitions.
GEORGIA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

773K+
Followers
395K+
Post
345M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy