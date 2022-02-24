Judge rules that Ethan Crumbley’s parents will stand trial for involuntary manslaughter

A district court judge in Michigan ruled Thursday that James and Jennifer Crumbley, the parents of the teen accused of opening fire and killing four classmates at Oxford High School, will stand trial. Prosecutors used a series of witnesses to bolster a narrative around the couple charged with involuntary manslaughter, suggesting that their attention was directed away from their troubled 15-year-old son Ethan Crumbley as he wrestled with violent thoughts before the Nov. 30 shooting. Prosecutors also showed photos of items in Ethan’s room including a coin with a Nazi symbol, ammunition, and silhouette targets pasted on the wall. Entries from Ethan’s journal were read in court, causing his parents to break down crying. In one entry written before the shooting, the teen allegedly wrote, “I have zero help with my mental problems and it’s causing me to shoot the school. My parents won’t listen to me.” In another, he allegedly wrote, “I will cause the biggest school shooting Michigan’s history... I have fully mentally lost it after fighting my dark side. My parents won’t help me.”

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO