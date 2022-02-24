ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Addus HomeCare: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MySanAntonio
 1 day ago

FRISCO, Texas (AP) _ Addus HomeCare Corp. (ADUS) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $13.1 million. On a per-share basis, the Frisco, Texas-based company said it had net income of 81 cents. Earnings, adjusted for...

www.mysanantonio.com

Popculture

Kohl's Customers Should Brace for Possible Changes

As the retail industry shudders from the impact of the pandemic and the growth of online shopping, department store chain Kohl's may be breathing its last breath. The brand confirmed last month that it has received "letters expressing interest in acquiring the company," and some industry experts are speculating that a deal may be imminent. A buy-out could mean the end of another nationwide chain, but it could also be a boon to investors.
RETAIL
Benzinga

5 Stocks To Watch For February 23, 2022

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:. Wall Street expects Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) to report quarterly earnings at $1.70 per share on revenue of $20.87 billion before the opening bell. Lowe's shares rose 0.1% to $214.71 in after-hours trading. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:...
STOCKS
MySanAntonio

Diamond Hill Investment Group: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) _ Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (DHIL) on Friday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $18 million. The company, based in Columbus, Ohio, said it had earnings of $5.67 per share. The investment company posted revenue of $43.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

Lordstown Motors Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 25th, before market open. The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.75 (-426.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $0M. Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have...
MARKETS
State
Texas State
MySanAntonio

Nordic American Tankers: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON HM 11, Bermuda (AP) _ Nordic American Tankers Ltd. (NAT) on Friday reported a loss of $21 million in its fourth quarter. The Hamilton Hm 11, Bermuda-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents per share. The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Motley Fool

2 Top Healthcare Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

The companies have shown strong annual revenue growth in recent years. Merck has an attractive dividend that rewards long-term investors. Both stocks are competitively priced, presenting an opportunity for share growth. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
STOCKS
MySanAntonio

Dell falls on disappointing profit forecast, higher tax bill

Dell Technologies shares tumbled after the hardware maker gave a disappointing profit forecast and reported quarterly earnings that fell short of Wall Street estimates. The company also said component shortages will prevent it from meeting demand for its products and supply chain constraints are raising the costs of shipping and logistics.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seeking Alpha

Masimo Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, Feb. 15, after market close. The consensus EPS estimate is $1.10 (+12.2% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $320.75M (+64.4% Y/Y). Over the last 2 years, MASI has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Motley Fool

Tractor Supply Has Several Tailwinds Behind it Right Now

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Tractor Supply ( TSCO 0.33% ) is a...
AGRICULTURE
Benzinga

Insiders Buy More Than $170M Of 4 Stocks

Although U.S. stock futures traded lower this morning after rising tensions between Russia and Ukraine, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Recap: Macrogenics Q4 Earnings

Macrogenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Macrogenics missed estimated earnings by 17.28%, reporting an EPS of $-0.95 versus an estimate of $-0.81. Revenue was up $38.54 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Entrepreneur

Edison International (EIX) Q4 Earnings Beat, Sales Rise Y/Y

Edison International EIX reported fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of $1.16 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.05 by 10.5%. However, the bottom line deteriorated 2.5% from the year-ago quarter’s earnings. The company recorded GAAP earnings of $1.38 per share compared with $1.39 reported in the fourth...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Dish Network profit matches consensus for Q4 while revenue falls slightly short

Dish Network Corp. said Thursday it had net income of $552 million, or 87 cents a share, in the fourth quarter, down from $733 million, or $1.24 a share, in the year-earlier period. The satellite TV provider said revenue came to $4.45 billion, down from $4.56 billion a year ago, and just below the $4.48 billion FactSet consensus. Pay-TV subscribers fell by about 273,000 in the period. The company ended the quarter with 10.71 million pay-TV subscribers, including 8.22 million Dish TV subscribers and 2.49 million subscribers to its Sling streaming service. Retail wireless net subscribers fell by about 245,000 in the quarter, bringing the total to 8.55 million by quarter-end. Shares were down 3.2% premarket amid a broad selloff in stocks, and are down 12% in the last 12 months, while the S&P 500 has gained 7.6%.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Preview: Freshpet's Earnings

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-02-28. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Freshpet will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.16. Freshpet bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Entrepreneur

Intuit (INTU) Q2 Earnings Miss, Revenues Beat, Stock Down

Intuit INTU stock fell 3% in Thursday’s extended trading session after the financial software maker reported lower-than-expected earnings for the second quarter of fiscal 2022. However, the company’s revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and marked a significant year-over-year improvement. Intuit reported fiscal second-quarter non-GAAP earnings of $1.55...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Preview: Atara Biotherapeutics's Earnings

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-02-28. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Atara Biotherapeutics will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.69. Atara Biotherapeutics bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

