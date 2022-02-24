Addus HomeCare: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Dish Network Corp. said Thursday it had net income of $552 million, or 87 cents a share, in the fourth quarter, down from $733 million, or $1.24 a share, in the year-earlier period. The satellite TV provider said revenue came to $4.45 billion, down from $4.56 billion a year ago, and just below the $4.48 billion FactSet consensus. Pay-TV subscribers fell by about 273,000 in the period. The company ended the quarter with 10.71 million pay-TV subscribers, including 8.22 million Dish TV subscribers and 2.49 million subscribers to its Sling streaming service. Retail wireless net subscribers fell by about 245,000 in the quarter, bringing the total to 8.55 million by quarter-end. Shares were down 3.2% premarket amid a broad selloff in stocks, and are down 12% in the last 12 months, while the S&P 500 has gained 7.6%.

