Cities with the most digitally connected seniors

By HotDog.com, LatticePublishing.com
madison
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTechnology has enabled seniors to endure some of the most trying aspects of the pandemic, by allowing them...

madison.com

The Penny Hoarder

Live Where You Work With These 16 Jobs That Provide Housing

There’s a whole category of job opportunities that often gets overlooked: jobs that provide housing — for free. They include entry level jobs and seasonal jobs, and they run the gamut of industries and careers. What they have in common is a significant way to save money by letting you live where you work. That might be private rooms in a home or employee housing in a park or on a cruise ship.
ADVOCACY
Inc.com

Employees Returning to the Office Are Disappointed

In recent research reported by BambooHR, those work-from-home employees who have been asked to return to the company office are disappointed in what they're finding. In a survey of 1,000 adult workers, 37 percent said "they felt worse in the office than even at their lowest point in the pandemic." What were returning employees hoping for and what did they get instead? The responses highlighted three specific expectations:
ECONOMY
BGR.com

Rising prices of these 4 popular groceries are making people so angry

Phil Levy, chief economist at San Francisco-based freight forwarding company Flexport, has a prediction for when the US supply chain gets back to normal: Sometime next year, at the earliest. “It’s unlikely to happen in 2022,” he told The New York Times this week, an estimate that carries all sorts of implications. From the degree to which that means grocery prices will keep rising — for goods ranging from fresh produce, to coffee and milk — as well as to what extent voters might punish incumbents in this fall’s midterm elections.
BUSINESS
Family Handyman

Why Lumber Prices Are Soaring Again in 2022

The price of lumber in the U.S. has been on a roller coaster since the start of the pandemic. A host of factors drove the price up and down the last two years, creating uncertainty for homebuilders and anyone looking to purchase lumber for a project. Lumber prices peaked in...
INDUSTRY
Big Country News

Requirement to Show Proof of Vaccination or Proof of Negative Test to Attend Large Events in Washington State Set to End March 1

OLYMPIA - An emergency order requiring those who attend large indoor or outdoor events in Washington state to show proof of vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 test will end March 1. Washington Governor Jay Inslee amended Proclamation 21-16 on Thursday, announcing the termination of the emergency order effective...
WASHINGTON STATE
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Laptops
Forbes

Digital Transformation Is Necessary, Even For The Most Traditional Industries

CEO of Season Group, a vertically integrated Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) provider, and SG Wireless, a full-stack IoT provider. For many traditional, labor-intensive industries, the rapid digitalization of the world and the professional sphere is a situation that is difficult to embrace but one we must face. Digital transformation is usually a long and tough process. It requires a clear strategic vision, open-minded employees who are ready for change and sufficient digital-savvy workers in the company. Certain industries — usually, industries with many physical assets such as manufacturing — find it more difficult than others to make the digital leap.
TECHNOLOGY
World Economic Forum

How "dig once" can democratize digital connectivity

Reliable access to digital services should not be viewed as a privilege, but a necessity for social and economic well-being. Boosting digital connectivity requires governments, citizens, utilities and internet service providers to collaborate on a “dig once” policy. The G20 Global Smart Cities Alliance has convened workshops with...
INTERNET
FOX2Now

Affordable Connectivity Program helps close the digital divide

ST. LOUIS – The Affordable Connectivity Program continues its work to improve access to broadband for all families, regardless of income. Company Vice President and General Manager Alyssa Moore explained how the program helps our entire society succeed and how it helps close the Digital Divide. Learn more at https://acpbenefit.org/.
INTERNET
24/7 Wall St.

Most Diverse Mid-Size Cities

The United States has long prided itself as a melting pot country, and for good reason. According to the United Nations, as of 2015, about one in five of the world’s migrants lived in the U.S.  In relation to the entire population, the share of foreign-born U.S. residents is modest compared to other immigrant-attracting countries […]
POLITICS
Albany Herald

Cities With the Most Homebuyers Under 25

Despite the challenging conditions that the pandemic has helped foster in the U.S. housing market, young buyers have made progress in homeownership in recent years. The homeownership rate for adults under 25 reached 25.7% in 2020, matching a previous peak from the height of the housing bubble in 2005. To identify homeownership trends relating to the pandemic, researchers ranked states and metros according to each location’s under-25 share of home purchase loans originating in 2020.
MARKETS
Government Technology

Computer Classes Help Dallas-Area Seniors Stay Connected

(TNS) — Becoming a senior doesn’t mean spending the rest of your life on the proverbial porch swing. Most want to stay connected to the world, and today’s technology offers that advantage. Three area seniors have found that taking technology classes has helped them in innumerable ways,...
TECHNOLOGY
OCRegister

Black homeownership drops in pandemic era, by this math

”Survey says” looks at various rankings and scorecards judging economic trends while noting these grades are best seen as a mix of data and art. Buzz: Black homeownership nationwide fell amid the pandemic era’s homebuying binge fueled by the government’s housing bailout. Source: My trusty spreadsheet analyzed...
ECONOMY
Central Illinois Proud

MTCO restores internet for users

UPDATE 5:55 a.m. — Internet connection for MTCO Communications was restored early Friday morning. The company gave an update to its network status around 2 a.m. on Friday. For users unable to get service, MTCO recommends trying rebooting their router or TV Set Top Box. Users can also call their office after 8:00 am. at309-367-4197 or go to their website at www.mtco.com.
INTERNET
Phys.org

Permanent digital connectivity encourages political behavior, such as news sharing

Modern communication technology has enabled people across the world to not only access the internet and but also stay in constant touch with their peers digitally. Consequently, many individuals have developed the habit of staying permanently online and permanently connected with their contacts. This, in turn, has significantly impacted how...
TECHNOLOGY

