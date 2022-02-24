Lane County COVID-19 update, Feb. 24: Four deaths, 62 new cases

Register-Guard is making this daily update related to the coronavirus free to read. To support important local journalism like this, please consider becoming a digital subscriber.

Lane County reported four deaths and 62 confirmed or presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, raising the death toll to 452 and the countywide case count to 55,980. This is the smallest new case count reported since December.

There were 440 county residents considered infectious Thursday, a 14% drop from Wednesday's 514. The county's infectious count has stayed the same or declined everyday since Feb. 6.

The number of county residents reported hospitalized Thursday was 62, down 34% from Wednesday's 94, with 16 in intensive care, down from 23 on Wednesday, and three are on a ventilator, down from five on Wednesday.

As of Tuesday, 274,617 people in Lane County, 72.01% of the total population, had received first or second vaccine doses with 654,376 first and second doses administered in Lane County, according to the Oregon Health Authority.

— The Register-Guard