ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lane County, OR

Lane County COVID-19 update, Feb. 24: Four deaths, 62 new cases

By Tatiana Parafiniuk-Talesnick, Register-Guard
The Register-Guard
The Register-Guard
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m7hes_0eOLSQXm00

Register-Guard is making this daily update related to the coronavirus free to read. To support important local journalism like this, please consider becoming a digital subscriber.

Lane County reported four deaths and 62 confirmed or presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, raising the death toll to 452 and the countywide case count to 55,980. This is the smallest new case count reported since December.

There were 440 county residents considered infectious Thursday, a 14% drop from Wednesday's 514. The county's infectious count has stayed the same or declined everyday since Feb. 6.

The number of county residents reported hospitalized Thursday was 62, down 34% from Wednesday's 94, with 16 in intensive care, down from 23 on Wednesday, and three are on a ventilator, down from five on Wednesday.

As of Tuesday, 274,617 people in Lane County, 72.01% of the total population, had received first or second vaccine doses with 654,376 first and second doses administered in Lane County, according to the Oregon Health Authority.

— The Register-Guard

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lane County, OR
Local
Oregon Government
Lane County, OR
Coronavirus
Lane County, OR
Health
Lane County, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Health
Local
Oregon Coronavirus
The Hill

Europe braces for wave of Ukrainian refugees

A mass exodus of Ukrainians risks overwhelming resources in neighboring countries even as Europe pledges to aid refugees fleeing Russia’s invasion. U.S. intelligence agencies have assessed that anywhere from 1 million to 5 million Ukrainians could be displaced as Russian forces enter the country from the north, south and east.
IMMIGRATION
newsnationnow.com

Ukraine fends off some assaults, fighting persists in Kyiv

(NewsNation Now) — As Russian troops close in on Ukraine’s capital and reports describe skirmishes on the outskirts of the city, Kyiv residents are bracing for another night sheltering underground. Ukrainian officials reported some success in fending off assaults, but fighting persisted near the capital on Saturday. Fighting...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid
NBC News

Ukraine's leader defiant as Kyiv holds firm against Russian attacks

The Ukrainian government was still in control of Kyiv Saturday after a night of explosions and gun battles in the streets of the capital, vowing not to lay down its arms against the Russian assault. The Kremlin's unprovoked attack on its democratic neighbor has drawn widespread condemnation and left Russian...
POLITICS
Reuters

Biden approves $350 million in military aid for Ukraine

WASHINGTON, Feb 26 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden instructed the U.S. State Department to release up to an additional $350 million worth of weapons from U.S. stocks to Ukraine on Friday as it struggles to repulse a Russian invasion. In a memorandum to Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Biden directed...
MILITARY
The Register-Guard

The Register-Guard

1K+
Followers
910
Post
165K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Eugene, OR from The Register Guard.

 http://registerguard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy