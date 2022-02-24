ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama basketball's Noah Gurley will return next season. Here's who will go through senior day

By Nick Kelly, The Tuscaloosa News
 1 day ago

Alabama basketball forward Noah Gurley will return for another season with the team, coach Nate Oats said this week on his weekly show.

Gurley transferred from Furman ahead of this season.

"We're super happy to get him back," Oats said. "I think he's going to be dynamite next year with a year under his belt in the SEC. He's starting to really play and come into his own here."

Gurley is averaging 18.5 minutes, 7.5 points, 3.6 rebounds, 0.9 blocks and 0.5 assists.

Meanwhile, Oats said junior Jahvon Quinerly , senior Keon Ellis, senior James Rojas and walk-ons Britton Johnson and Tyler Barnes will go through senior day festivities on Saturday when Alabama faces South Carolina at 5 p.m. at Coleman Coliseum.

"We're planning on this being their last year with us," Oats said. "Obviously with the COVID (waiver), things are different. Who knows what happens."

MORE ALABAMA BASKETBALL: Alabama basketball's Jaden Shackelford is right-handed. He shoots left. Here's why

NCAA TOURNAMENT: Will Alabama basketball's tough schedule help in NCAA Tournament? What history says

Quinerly was named the SEC Tournament's most outstanding player in 2021. He's had an up and down 2021-22 season, but he's still averaging 14.4, 4.8 assists and 3.4 rebounds.

"He’s battled through a lot of adversity," Oats said. "I’m proud of him. He was a huge part of what we did last year. Big games down the stretch. Played great for us in March. Think he’s starting to hit his stride here as we get closer to March. When he gets locked in, I think he might be the best point guard in the country."

Ellis has averaged 11.7 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.9 steals this season while starting all 28 games for the Crimson Tide. He mostly came off the bench in 2020-21, averaging 5.5 points and four rebounds.

"He’s had some big offensive outputs," Oats said. "He is real efficient. He doesn’t take bad shots. Plays hard on defense. Can put him on a great player and kind of lock him up."

Oats also praised Rojas' ability to push through multiple knee injuries to being a contributor now as a senior.

“Just a tough, hard-nosed winner," Oats said. "That’s the best way to describe him. He’s a winner. He talks. Gets his teammates fired up. Takes charges. He does whatever it takes to win a game."

Rojas has played in 12 games this season since returning from an injury. He averages 5.4 points, 2.7 rebounds and 0.8 steals.

Contact Alabama reporter Nick Kelly: nkelly@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter: @_NickKelly.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Alabama basketball's Noah Gurley will return next season. Here's who will go through senior day

