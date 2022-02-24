ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Tampa Group Rescuing Americans From Ukraine

By Gordon Byrd
NewsRadio WFLA
 2 days ago

TAMPA -- A Tampa nonprofit says it's on the ground getting Americans out of Ukraine.

Project Dynamo, which rescued thousands of Americans from Afghanistan, says it began its first rescue operation in Ukraine minutes after Russia's invasion began with explosions in Kyiv. A spokesman says the group is moving through the countryside toward an American embassy in a neighboring country. Project Dynamo says it's filtering through applications from Americans who are now desperate to leave.

Dynamo has been on the ground since January, when it became clear that the Biden administration would not organize a large-scale evacuation for U.S. citizens.

The organization is made up of volunteers, many of whom have ties to the military, special ops and intelligence communities.

