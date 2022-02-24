ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warm and dry for Friday, clouds and showers return for the weekend

By Tara Lane
Fox 46 Charlotte
 1 day ago

(PINPOINT WEATHER) — It’s a tale of rollercoaster temperatures late this week. From the 60s & 70s Wednesday to 40s & 50s Thursday… to 70s again on Friday!

It’s all due to a front that’s been wobbling north and south. Thursday it was draped south of us, giving us the cooler temps. Friday, it moves north as a warm front, giving us a boost in temperatures. Another cold front moves through Friday, putting us back in the cool zone for the weekend. Whew!

As far as rain chances go, Friday will be mostly dry. The best chance of showers will be in the mountains Friday morning. We’ll see more sunshine Friday as well. Clouds roll back in for the weekend as another system draws in more moisture. There won’t be much rain–if any–during the day Saturday. The best chance of rain is Saturday night into Sunday morning. With the cooler air in place, the mountains could see a light snow mix Saturday into Sunday as well.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, patchy fog. Slight chance shower. Low 48.

Friday: Clouds & sun, breezy and warmer. High 76.

