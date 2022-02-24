Top Beaver Valley matchups on the 2022 WPIAL Football calendar

Are you ready for some football? The wait might feel long now but don't worry, the wheels are already turning on the upcoming season. On Thursday the WPIAL released the regular season schedules for the 2022 campaign.

Dates and times, along with Week 0 matchups have yet to be announced. In the meantime, here are the top games to look forward to once fall roles around:

OLSH at Rochester

Beaver Area at Beaver Falls

Aliquippa at Armstrong

Week 2: Friday, Sept. 9

Clairton at OLSH*

North Catholic at Aliquippa

Mt. Lebanon at Moon

Week 3: Friday, Sept. 16

New Brighton at Beaver Falls

Neshannock at Western Beaver*

Chartiers Valley at Central Valley

Week 4: Friday, Sept. 23

South Side at Quaker Valley

Beaver Falls at Neshannock

West Allegheny at Aliquippa

Week 5: Friday, Sept. 30

Rochester at Laurel

Western Beaver at Freedom Area

Blackhawk at Central Valley

Week 6: Friday, Oct. 7

Central Valley at Montour

Beaver Area at Avonworth

Aliquippa at Blackhawk

Week 7: Friday, Oct. 14

Rochester at Clairton

Fort Cherry at Cornell

Seton LaSalle at Beaver Area

Week 8: Friday, Oct. 21

Beaver Falls at Freedom Area

West Allegheny at Central Valley

OLSH at Bishop Canevin

Week 9: Friday, Oct. 28

South Side at Rochester

Western Beaver at Beaver Falls

Central Valley at Aliquippa

* indicates matchup will likely played on a Saturday

Contact Noah Hiles at nhiles@gannett.com. Follow him on twitter @_NoahHiles.