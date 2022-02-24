Bel Fuse: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) _ Bel Fuse Inc. (BELFB) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Jersey City, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of 65 cents. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs, came to 69 cents per share.

The maker of electronic products for circuits posted revenue of $147.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $24.8 million, or $2.02 per share. Revenue was reported as $543.5 million.

Bel Fuse shares have fallen roughly 7% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $12.06, a decrease of 35% in the last 12 months.

