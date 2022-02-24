ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bel Fuse: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) _ Bel Fuse Inc. (BELFB) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Jersey City, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of 65 cents. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs, came to 69 cents per share.

The maker of electronic products for circuits posted revenue of $147.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $24.8 million, or $2.02 per share. Revenue was reported as $543.5 million.

Bel Fuse shares have fallen roughly 7% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $12.06, a decrease of 35% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research.

#Bel Fuse Inc
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

