Columbia, MO

2 teens detained after 15-year-old girl shot dead in central Missouri

By Associated Press
FOX 2
FOX 2
 1 day ago

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Columbia police say a second 16-year-old suspect is in custody in connection to the shooting death of a 15-year-old girl.

Police say the suspect was detained Thursday for his alleged role in the death of Battle High School student Aubry Doxley. Another 16-year-old suspect was arrested on Tuesday. They both face possible charges of first-degree murder, assault, and armed criminal action.

They are currently in the custody of juvenile authorities. Investigators say Doxley was inside her home in northeast Columbia on Saturday morning when she was hit by a bullet fired outside the house.

Another juvenile and an adult male were injured.

