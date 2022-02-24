ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indy man with violent past fails to register as sex offender

By Matt Christy
 2 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS — A man with a violent past lived and worked in Indianapolis for three years without ever registering as a sex offender.

According to the United States Department of Justice, Roberto Cruz-Rivera was sentenced to 41 months in federal prison after being found guilty of failing to register.

Court docs: Carmel murder suspect claimed to be Donald Trump, planned to hold mother as war criminal

According to court documents and evidence presented at his federal trial, Cruz-Rivera had been required to register as a sex offender after he was convicted of rape and assault in New York and sentenced to 20 years in prison. Cruz-Rivera committed the rape in a Staten Island cemetery, stabbing the woman in the face and chest and puncturing her long. Cruz-Rivera also stabbed another person who was with his rape victim, stabbing them in the head and hand.

The Department of Justice stated that after his release from prison, Cruz-Rivera moved to Indianapolis and between September 2017 and March 2020 worked at multiple locations including the Indiana Convention Center, the JW Marriot, a Sheraton hotel and even Warren Township’s Hawthorne Elementary School.

Cruz-Rivera never registered as a sex offender while living and working in Indiana, the Department of Justice said.

“Federal and Indiana law require certain sex offenders to register with the state. Sex offender registration laws are an important tool for the protection of the public,” said U.S. Attorney Zachary A. Myers. “Offenders who choose to violate our sex offender registration laws while living and working in Indiana will be held accountable.”

“The U.S. Marshals are the lead federal agency for sex offender violations,” said Dan McClain, U.S. Marshal, Southern District of Indiana. “Protecting the public from offenders is among my top priorities and I’m pleased with the outcome of this case.”

