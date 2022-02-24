Community leaders call on mayor to rescind 3 appointees they say are homophobic, transphobic

LGBTQ+ advocates and community leaders rallied outside City Hall Thursday and called on the mayor to rescind three recent appointees to his administration, who they say are homophobic and transphobic.

They are calling for him to revoke the recent appointments of Erick Salgado, Fernando Cabrera and Gil Monrose.

They accuse the three of having a record of anti-LGBTQ+ views.

Mayor Eric Adams appointed Erick Salgado as the assistant commissioner in the Office of Immigrant Affairs, Fernando Cabrera as a special adviser in the mayor’s Office of Faith-based and Community Partnerships and Gil Monrose as the executive director of the same office.

Advocates say that all three of the additions to the new administration have to go. Activists who rallied Thursday called the appointments by the mayor a detriment to their livelihood in the city.

News 12 reached out to the mayor about his appointees and Thursday’s rally, and he responded with a statement saying in part that he “respects and feels the concerns.”

He said he’s always stood shoulder to shoulder with the LGBTQ+ community and always will. He added that banishing people who hold views he disagrees with sends the wrong message and is counterproductive to helping people grow, and that they’re dedicated to serving all New Yorkers equally and fairly.