ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Vernon, NY

Mount Vernon police officers rally to voice opposition about their schedules

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ijRBn_0eOLQr6r00

Dozens of Mount Vernon police officers rallied outside of City Hall Thursday night to voice their opposition to the way their schedules are made.

Last Thursday, Mayor Shawyn Patterson-Howard announced the department was moving away from a "steady tour schedule" in which every officer works the same hours to one where they rotate shift times weekly.

The city says this will increase public safety and cut down on overtime, but the police union says it's the latest attack on the department.

Officers at the protest say they're already underpaid, understaffed, and don't have the right equipment from the job. They call this the latest slap in the face.

"Everyone is in agreement. It seems that the city doesn't really care much about the police department. At least that's the feeling about the men and women that work here," Nicholas Mastrogiorgio, president of the Mount Vernon PBA.

Patterson-Howard said in a response, “ I know there are frustrations that some officers feel, and I am available to sit down with the PBA leadership and continue our negotiations to ensure we can address their issues.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mount Vernon, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Mount Vernon, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Union#Pba
News 12

14 shot at Las Vegas hookah parlor; 1 death and 2 critical

Fourteen people were shot before dawn Saturday morning at a hookah parlor and police said one person died and that two of the victims suffered critical injuries. The shooting happened at about 3:15 a.m. and preliminary information indicated there was a party during which two people got into an altercation and exchanged gunfire, striking multiple people, said police Capt. Dori Koren.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
News 12

News 12

53K+
Followers
15K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy