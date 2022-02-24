Codexis: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) _ Codexis Inc. (CDXS) on Thursday reported a loss of $10.2 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Redwood City, California-based company said it had a loss of 16 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 18 cents per share.

The producer of custom industrial enzymes posted revenue of $24.5 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $24.1 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $21.3 million, or 33 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $104.8 million.

Codexis expects full-year revenue in the range of $152 million to $158 million.

Codexis shares have decreased 38% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $19.38, a drop of 15% in the last 12 months.

