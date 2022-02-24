Louisiana woman arrested for Vicksburg Walmart shooting

VICKSBURG, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Vicksburg police arrested a Tallulah, Louisiana, woman in connection to a shooting that happened at the Vicksburg Walmart.

Tonya Robinson, 45, was arrested on Wednesday, February 23. She was charged with aggravated assault. The shooting happened at the Walmart on Iowa Boulevard on Sunday, February 20.

Police said Robinson appeared in court on Wednesday. Her bond was set at $60,000.

